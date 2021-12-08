Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Market to Grow by USD 4.14 Bn | Rise in Number of Fabs to Drive Growth | Technavio

Dec 08, 2021, 10:30 ET
NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Some of the primary growth factors for the semiconductor silicon wafer market are the emergence of advanced and compact consumer electronic devices, rise in the number of fabs, and the advent of IoT driving the explosive growth of wireless computing devices. With the increase in innovation and the rising demand for advanced electronics, manufacturers are focusing on offering enhanced products to consumers. The demand for compact electronic devices has compelled semiconductor IC manufacturers to reduce the size and increase the performance of ICs. This is leading to an increase in the demand for silicon wafers.
The semiconductor silicon wafer market size is expected to grow by USD 4.14 bn from 2020 to 2025. The growth momentum of the market is going to accelerate at a CAGR of 6.73%. The market is expected to post a year-over-year growth rate of 6.23%.
Regional Analysis
- 78% of the growth will originate from APAC.
- Taiwan, South Korea (Republic of Korea), China, and Japan are the key countries for the semiconductor silicon wafer market in APAC.
- Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA.
- The high quantity of raw materials and the low establishment and labor costs will drive the semiconductor silicon wafer market growth in APAC during the forecast period.
Notes:
- The semiconductor silicon wafer market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 6.73% during the forecast period.
- The semiconductor silicon wafer market is segmented by application (consumer electronics, telecommunication, automotive, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).
- The market is concentrated due to the presence of a few vendors holding a significant market share.
- The research report offers information on several market vendors, including Addison Engineering Inc., GlobalWafers Co. Ltd., Lanco Infratech Ltd., Okmetic Oy, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Siltronic AG, SK Siltron Co. Ltd., SUMCO Corp., Virginia Semiconductor Inc., and Wafer World Inc.
