Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Market to Grow by USD 4.14 Bn | Rise in Number of Fabs to Drive Growth | Technavio

The semiconductor silicon wafer market size is expected to grow by USD 4.14 bn from 2020 to 2025. The growth momentum of the market is going to accelerate at a CAGR of 6.73%. The market is expected to post a year-over-year growth rate of 6.23%.

Regional Analysis

78% of the growth will originate from APAC.

of the growth will originate from APAC. Taiwan , South Korea (Republic of Korea), China , and Japan are the key countries for the semiconductor silicon wafer market in APAC.

are the key countries for the semiconductor silicon wafer market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and MEA.

than the growth of the market in APAC, , , , and MEA. The high quantity of raw materials and the low establishment and labor costs will drive the semiconductor silicon wafer market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Notes:

The semiconductor silicon wafer market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 6.73% during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. The semiconductor silicon wafer market is segmented by application (consumer electronics, telecommunication, automotive, and others) and geography (APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and MEA).

, , , and MEA). The market is concentrated due to the presence of a few vendors holding a significant market share.

due to the presence of a few vendors holding a significant market share. The research report offers information on several market vendors, including Addison Engineering Inc., GlobalWafers Co. Ltd., Lanco Infratech Ltd., Okmetic Oy, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Siltronic AG, SK Siltron Co. Ltd., SUMCO Corp., Virginia Semiconductor Inc., and Wafer World Inc.

Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.73% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 4.14 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 6.23 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 78% Key consumer countries Taiwan, South Korea (Republic of Korea), China, Japan, and US Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Addison Engineering Inc., GlobalWafers Co. Ltd., Lanco Infratech Ltd., Okmetic Oy, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Siltronic AG, SK Siltron Co. Ltd., SUMCO Corp., Virginia Semiconductor Inc., and Wafer World Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

