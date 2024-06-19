Semiconductor Solvent Market Size to Grow USD 3695.6 Million by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.1% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Semiconductor Solvent Market is Segmented by Type (Ultra High Purity Reagents, Functional Chemicals), by Application (IDM Companies, Foundry Companies).

The Global Semiconductor Solvent market was valued at USD 2535.4 Million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 3695.6 Million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

Major Factors Driving the Growth of Semiconductor Solvent Market:

The growing semiconductor industry and rising demand for electronic devices are driving the market for semiconductor solvents, which is expanding significantly. In the process of making semiconductors, solvents are essential for cleaning, etching, and photolithography. Technological developments in semiconductors, the widespread use of smartphones, and the emergence of new technologies like 5G, IoT, and AI are driving the market. Major participants in this industry are spending money on R&D to create high-purity solvents that satisfy the exacting specifications needed for semiconductor production. The market for semiconductor solvent is anticipated to continue growing as demand for smaller, more effective semiconductor components increases.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF SEMICONDUCTOR SOLVENT MARKET:

Because they help to guarantee the excellent performance and dependability of semiconductor devices, Ultra High Purity (UHP) reagents are crucial for Integrated Device Manufacturer (IDM) businesses in the semiconductor sector. To avoid contamination and flaws in semiconductor wafers, these reagents, which are utilized in a variety of production procedures like cleaning, etching, and doping, must adhere to strict purity criteria. The need for UHP reagents has increased as IDM manufacturers work to create semiconductor devices that are more compact, potent, and efficient. As a result, manufacturers are looking for solvents that can match the strict purity criteria required for advanced semiconductor production, which is fueling the expansion of the semiconductor solvent market. Consequently, the market for UHP reagents is being driven by the growing applications and growing complexity of semiconductor technology.

Ultra High Purity (UHP) reagents play a crucial role in guaranteeing the superior performance and dependability of semiconductor devices, making them indispensable for Integrated Device Manufacturer (IDM) businesses operating in the semiconductor sector. These chemicals have to adhere to strict purity requirements in order to be employed in a variety of production processes, including cleaning, etching, and doping, without causing contamination or flaws in semiconductor wafers. UHP reagent demand has increased as IDM businesses work to create semiconductor devices that are more compact, powerful, and efficient. The market for semiconductor solvents is expanding as a result, with manufacturers looking for solvents that can satisfy the strict purity standards required for modern semiconductor production. UHP reagent demand is therefore being driven by the growing market for semiconductor technology due to its growing complexity and range of applications.

By improving the efficacy and efficiency of several semiconductor production processes, functional chemicals are propelling the growth of the semiconductor solvent market. Specialty solvents are among the chemicals in this category that are specifically designed to fulfill the demands of semiconductor manufacture, including better cleaning abilities, less residue formation, and exact control over etching rates. Functional chemicals enable more dependable and consistent processing at nanoscale dimensions, which helps semiconductor device manufacturers achieve higher yields and improved performance. The market for semiconductor solvents is growing at a substantial rate thanks to ongoing innovation and the creation of novel functional compounds to meet the changing demands in semiconductor manufacturing.

The semiconductor solvent market is expanding due in large part to technological developments in the semiconductor production industry. The semiconductor industry is always pushing the limits of performance and shrinking, which has increased the complexity and precision needed in manufacturing processes. Extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography, atomic layer deposition (ALD), and plasma etching are examples of advanced technologies that call for a high level of expertise to guarantee the integrity of the semiconductor devices and prevent contamination. The need for inventive and dependable solvents intensifies as technological nodes become smaller and the need for chips with greater power and efficiency rises, hence immediately influencing the market for solvents that produce the intended outcomes. These solvents need to have extremely high expansion purity levels.

Another major factor propelling the semiconductor solvent market is the rising demand for consumer electronics. There is a previously unheard-of demand for semiconductors due to the widespread use of laptops, wearable technology, smartphones, tablets, and smart home appliances. All these gadgets depend on intricate integrated circuits and microprocessors, which necessitate accurate and hygienic production settings. To assure the manufacturing of flawless chips, high-purity solvents are necessary at several phases of semiconductor fabrication, such as cleaning and etching. The requirement for high-quality solvents to support rising production volumes and technological sophistication is driven by the semiconductor industry's desire to keep up with consumers' continued demand for more sophisticated and multifunctional electronic gadgets.

The semiconductor solvent market is mostly driven by the growth of cloud computing and the development of data centers. Data centers are becoming more and more essential to contemporary infrastructure due to the exponential development in data generation and storage requirements. The effective processing and storing of enormous volumes of data at these centers is largely dependent on sophisticated semiconductors. Advanced semiconductor components are needed to meet the need for high-performance servers, networking equipment, and storage devices. These components must be manufactured using high-purity solvents. The solvent market is being driven by the continuous expansion of cloud services and data-driven technologies, which increases the need for advanced semiconductor solutions.

Market trends for semiconductor solvents are being greatly impacted by developments in vehicle electronics. The integration of new electronic technologies, including entertainment, navigation, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), and electric powertrains, is transforming the automotive industry. High-performance semiconductors, which are essential to these systems, need to be produced precisely and consistently. In order for these components to be fabricated and achieve the exacting standards needed for automotive applications, high-purity solvents are essential. The need for advanced semiconductors will rise in tandem with the move toward electric and driverless vehicles, necessitating the use of specific solvents in their manufacturing processes.

SEMICONDUCTOR SOLVENT MARKET SHARE:

Global leaders in semiconductor solvents include BASF, Stella Chemifa, Mitsubishi Chemical, and others. About 25% of the market is held by the Top 3 firms.

With a market share of over 27%, Europe is the largest market, followed by China and Japan with respective shares of roughly 23% and 22%.

Key Companies:

Stella Chemifa

Avantor

BASF AG

Chang Chun Group

Mitsubishi Chemical

CMC Materials

Jianghua Micro-Electronic Materials

Crystal Clear Electronic Material

Honeywell

