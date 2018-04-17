Semiconductor Stocks' Research Reports Released on Cirrus Logic, JA Solar, Lattice Semiconductor, and MagnaChip Semiconductor

WallStEquities.com strives to bring the best free research to the investment community. Today we are offering reports on CRUS, JASO, LSCC, and MX which can be accessed for free by signing up to www.wallstequities.com/registration. Ahead of today's trading session, WallStEquities.com scans the following stocks in the Semiconductor Specialized space: Cirrus Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: CRUS), JA Solar Holdings Co. Ltd (NASDAQ: JASO), Lattice Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ: LSCC), and MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. (NYSE: MX). These companies belong to the Semiconductor industry, which is highly cyclical. Semiconductor companies face constant booms and busts in demand for products. Demand typically tracks end-market demand for personal computers, cell phones, and other electronic equipment. All you have to do is sign up today for this free limited time offer by clicking the link below. www.wallstequities.com/registration

Cirrus Logic

Austin, Texas headquartered Cirrus Logic Inc.'s stock finished Monday's session 0.61% higher at $39.52 with a total trading volume of 886,779 shares. The stock is trading below their 50-day moving average by 6.75%. Shares of the Company, which develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of consumer and industrial markets, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 45.73.

On April 04th, 2018, Cirrus Logic announced that it will post its Q4 and full FY18 financial results and business outlook on May 02nd, 2018, at approximately 4:00 p.m. EDT under the investor relations area of its website. The Company will host a live Q&A webcast session at 5:00 p.m. EDT that same day to answer questions related to its financial results and business outlook.

JA Solar Holdings

Shares in Beijing, China-based JA Solar Holdings Co. Ltd ended at $7.01, up 0.14% from the last trading session. The stock recorded a trading volume of 88,580 shares. The Company's shares have gained 4.16% over the past year. The stock is trading 1.99% below its 200-day moving average. Moreover, shares of JA Solar, which together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar power products based on crystalline silicon technologies, have an RSI of 49.80.

On March 27th, 2018, JA Solar announced that Herman Zhao has resigned as CFO, effective that day, to pursue other interests. The Company noted that there are no issues involving its financial statements, internal controls, or financial reporting procedures that led to Mr. Zhao's departure.

Lattice Semiconductor

Portland, Oregon headquartered Lattice Semiconductor Corp.'s stock ended yesterday's session 1.07% lower at $5.53 with a total trading volume of 511,215 shares. The stock is trading 5.79% below their 50-day moving average. Shares of the Company, which together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor devices in Asia, Europe, and the Americas, have an RSI of 46.77.

On April 16th, 2018, Lattice Semiconductor announced that it will hold a conference call on Thursday, April 26th, 2018, to discuss the Company's financial results for the fiscal first quarter 2018 and its business outlook. A live webcast of the conference call will be available under the investor relations section of the Company's website.

MagnaChip Semiconductor

On Monday, shares in Luxembourg-based MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. recorded a trading volume of 119,294 shares. The stock finished 2.56% lower at $9.50. The Company's shares have advanced 13.10% over the past year. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 3.63%. Furthermore, shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor, which together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, IoT, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications, have an RSI of 46.74.

On April 11th, 2018, MagnaChip Semiconductor announced that it will issue its Q1 2018 earnings press release after the market closes on April 30th, 2018. The Company will conduct a conference call at 5:00 p.m. EST that same day to discuss the results. Participating in the call will be YJ Kim, CEO, and Jonathan Kim, Executive Vice President and CFO.

