Semiconductor Stocks' Research Reports Released on Inphi, Integrated Device Technology, Intel, and Kopin

All you have to do is sign up today for this free limited time offer by clicking the link below.

www.wallstequities.com/registration

Inphi

Santa Clara, California headquartered Inphi Corp.'s stock finished Thursday's session 3.12% higher at $30.10 with a total trading volume of 563,296 shares. The stock has gained 8.47% in the past month. The Company's shares are trading above their 50-day moving average by 1.40%. Moreover, shares of Inphi, which provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 47.93.

On March 19th, 2018, research firm Northland Capital downgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Market Perform' to 'Under Perform'. Get the full research report on IPHI for free by clicking below at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=IPHI

Integrated Device Technology

Shares in San Jose, California headquartered Integrated Device Technology Inc. rose 2.96%, ending last Thursday's session at $30.56 with a total trading volume of 834,474 shares. The stock has gained 29.33% over the past twelve months. The Company's shares are trading above their 200-day moving average by 7.08%. Moreover, shares of the Company, which designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of semiconductor solutions for the communications, computing, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-things end-markets, have an RSI of 46.08. Gain free access to the research report on IDTI at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=IDTI

Intel

On Thursday, Santa Clara, California-based Intel Corp.'s stock saw a rise of 5.00%, to close the day at $52.08. A total volume of 45.06 million shares was traded, which was higher than their three months average volume of 36.09 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 12.95% in the previous three months 46.42% over the last twelve months. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 8.28% and 25.20%, respectively. Additionally, shares of Intel, which designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide, have an RSI of 55.63.

On March 26th, 2018, research firm Raymond James upgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Underperform' to 'Market Perform'. Register for your free report coverage on INTC at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=INTC

Kopin

Shares in Westborough, Massachusetts headquartered Kopin Corp. ended the day 0.32% higher at $3.12. A total volume of 397,049 shares was traded. The stock has gained 1.96% in the last month. The Company's shares are trading below their 50-day moving average by 7.25%. Furthermore, shares of Kopin, which invents, develops, manufactures, and sells wearable technologies and display products in the US, Asia/Pacific, and Europe, have an RSI of 37.64. Get the free research report on KOPN at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=KOPN

--

Wall St. Equities :

Wall St. Equities (WSE) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and micro-cap stocks. WSE has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

WSE has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@wallstequities.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by WSE. WSE is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither WSE nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit

https://wallstequities.com/legal-disclaimer/

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company, we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@wallstequities.com

Phone number: +21-32-044-483

Office Address: 1 Scotts Road #24-10, Shaw Center Singapore 228

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/semiconductor-stocks-research-reports-released-on-inphi-integrated-device-technology-intel-and-kopin-300622521.html

SOURCE Wall St. Equities

Related Links

http://www.wallstequities.com

