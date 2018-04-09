Semiconductor Stocks' Research Reports Released on Sigma Designs, SolarEdge Technologies, SPI Energy, and Vivint Solar

www.wallstequities.com/registration

Sigma Designs

Fremont, California headquartered Sigma Designs Inc.'s stock finished Friday's session 1.61% lower at $6.10 with a total trading volume of 511,091 shares. The stock has gained 9.91% in the previous twelve months. The Company's shares are trading above their 50-day moving average by 2.18%. Moreover, shares of Sigma Designs, which provides integrated system-on-chip solutions and intelligent platforms for use in various home entertainment and home control appliances, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 52.47. Get the full research report on SIGM for free by clicking below at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=SIGM

SolarEdge Technologies

Shares in Herzliya, Israel headquartered SolarEdge Technologies Inc. declined 5.20%, ending last Friday's session at $54.22 with a total trading volume of 677,020 shares. The stock has gained 45.18% in the previous three months and 259.11% over the past twelve months. The Company's shares are trading above their 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 15.66% and 58.63%, respectively. Moreover, shares of SolarEdge Technologies, which together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic installations in Israel, the US, the Netherlands, Europe, and internationally, have an RSI of 56.02. Gain free access to the research report on SEDG at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=SEDG

SPI Energy

On Friday, Shanghai, China headquartered SPI Energy Co. Ltd's stock saw a drop of 3.16%, to close the day at $0.44. A total volume of 197,650 shares was traded. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 42.81%. Additionally, shares of SPI Energy, which provides engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies in China and the US, have an RSI of 27.02. Register for your free report coverage on SPI at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=SPI

Vivint Solar

Shares in Lehi, Utah headquartered Vivint Solar Inc. ended the day flat at $4.00. A total volume of 521,566 shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 514.84 thousand shares. The stock has gained 33.33% in the last month and 35.59% over the last twelve months. The Company's shares are trading above their 50-day moving average by 20.52%. Furthermore, shares of Vivint Solar, which provides distributed solar energy to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the US, have an RSI of 69.64. Get the free research report on VSLR at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=VSLR

--

Wall St. Equities :

Wall St. Equities (WSE) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and micro-cap stocks. WSE has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

WSE has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@wallstequities.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by WSE. WSE is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither WSE nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit

https://wallstequities.com/legal-disclaimer/

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company, we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@wallstequities.com

Phone number: +21-32-044-483

Office Address: 1 Scotts Road #24-10, Shaw Center Singapore 228

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/semiconductor-stocks-research-reports-released-on-sigma-designs-solaredge-technologies-spi-energy-and-vivint-solar-300626207.html

SOURCE Wall St. Equities

Related Links

http://www.wallstequities.com

