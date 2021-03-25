Semiconductor Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market worth $ 14.94 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 9.21% CAGR: Verified Market Research

Browse in-depth TOC on "Semiconductor Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market"

Global Semiconductor Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market Overview

Growing adoption of MEMS technology in patient monitoring devices to help revive the market during the COVID-19 pandemic. The demand for micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) is increasing owing to their growing adoption in conventional and modern applications, such as medical devices, communication systems, automotive sensor devices, and inertial sensing systems. The miniature design of MEMS is a major contributing factor to its adoption in various applications. Due to their smaller size, MEMS can be used in almost all electronic devices, which is further pushing the demand for MEMS in the semiconductor market. MEMS technology has captured the largest market share of consumer electronics and automotive industries and gaining momentum in industrial, healthcare, and smart farming applications. MEMS devices have experienced a surge in demand from the healthcare sector during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, owning to its increasing application for portable patient monitoring devices used by healthcare workers and medical institutions globally.

The major players in the market are Falcon Process Systems, Inc., Cleaning Technologies Group, Solid State Equipment, Screen Holdings Co., Ltd., Tokyo Electron Limited, Kla Tencor Corp., Yeild Engineering Systems, Inc., FSI International, Semsysco GmbH, and Modutek Corporation

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Semiconductor Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market On the basis of Product, Wafer Size, Technology, Application, and Geography.

Semiconductor Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market by Product

Single-wafer spray systems



Single-wafer cryogenic systems



Batch immersion cleaning systems



Batch spray cleaning systems



Scrubbers

Semiconductor Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market by Wafer Size

125mm



200mm



300mm

Semiconductor Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market by Technology

Wet Chemistry-Based Cleaning Technology



Etch Cleaning Technology



Front Side up Cleaning Technology

Semiconductor Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market by Application

MEMS



CIS



Memory



RF Device



LED



Interposer



Others

Semiconductor Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

