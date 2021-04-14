Semiconductor Wafer Inspection Equipment Market to Grow by USD 2.09 Billion and Record a CAGR of Almost 9% During 2021-2025|Technavio

Download FREE Sample Report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Applied Materials Inc., ASML Holding NV, Camtek Ltd., Carl Zeiss AG, Hitachi High Technologies Corp., KLA Corp., Lasertec Corp., Nikon Corp., Onto Innovation Inc., and Toray Industries Inc. are some of the major market participants. The growing demand for IoT devices will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Semiconductor Wafer Inspection Equipment Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Semiconductor Wafer Inspection Equipment Market is segmented as below:

Technology

Optical Wafer Inspection



Electron Beam Wafer Inspection

End-user

Foundries



IDMs

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

Semiconductor Wafer Inspection Equipment Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the semiconductor wafer inspection equipment market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Applied Materials Inc., ASML Holding NV, Camtek Ltd., Carl Zeiss AG, Hitachi High Technologies Corp., KLA Corp., Lasertec Corp., Nikon Corp., Onto Innovation Inc., and Toray Industries Inc.

The report also covers the following areas:

Semiconductor Wafer Inspection Equipment Market size

Semiconductor Wafer Inspection Equipment Market trends

Semiconductor Wafer Inspection Equipment Market industry analysis

Growing demand for IoT devices is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the cyclic nature of the semiconductor industry may threaten the growth of the market.

Growing demand for IoT devices is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the cyclic nature of the semiconductor industry may threaten the growth of the market.

Semiconductor Wafer Inspection Equipment Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist semiconductor wafer inspection equipment market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the semiconductor wafer inspection equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the semiconductor wafer inspection equipment market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of semiconductor wafer inspection equipment market vendors

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.

