Semiconductors market in Vietnam to grow by USD 1,657.49 million from 2022 to 2027|Growing number of smart homes is an emerging trend - Technavio

21 Jul, 2023, 05:00 ET
NEW YORK, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The semiconductors market in Vietnam is set to grow by USD 1,657.49 million from 2022 to 2027 progressing at a CAGR of 6.12% during the forecast period. Discover Semiconductors industry potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports. View Sample Report!
The semiconductors market in Vietnam covers the following areas:
- Semiconductors Market In Vietnam Sizing
- Semiconductors Market In Vietnam Forecast
- Semiconductors Market In Vietnam Analysis
Vendor Landscape
Vietnam's semiconductors market is moderately competitive, but rapidly advancing technologies pose a significant threat to vendors. In recent years, competition has led to an increase in the number of strategic alliances. In response to the growing demand for semiconductors, vendors are forming strategic alliances to expand their market presence and customer base. The semiconductors market in Vietnam is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
Vendor Offerings
- Broadcom Inc.- The company offers semiconductors for fiber channel networking, microwave demo boards, and others.
- Hitachi Ltd.- The company offers semiconductors for the automotive field, railway field, industry field, and consumer field.
- Intel Corp.- The company offers semiconductors for processors, server products, wireless, and others.
For the market's vendor landscape highlights with a comprehensive list of vendors and their offerings - View Sample in minutes
Semiconductors market in Vietnam - Key Market Segmentation
This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (consumer electronics, communications, automotive, medical devices, and others), and device (PMICS, microchips, and RFID).
- The consumer electronics segment will be significant for market growth during the forecast period. This industry plays an important and integral role in the economic growth of Vietnam. Also, Vietnam's consumer electronics market is expected to grow due to cheaper labor and favorable investment incentives compared to China and Mexico. Furthermore, a key factor behind the expansion of the semiconductor market in the consumer electronics sector is the increasing demand for mobile and other computing devices with high processing power. Hence, such factors boost the segment growth during the forecast period.
View Sample Report in minutes for more highlights into the market segments.
Companies Mentioned
- Advanced Micro Devices Inc.
- Analog Devices Inc.
- Broadcom Inc.
- Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.
- Hitachi Ltd.
- Infineon Technologies AG
- Intel Corp.
- Microchip Technology Inc.
- NVIDIA Corp.
- NXP Semiconductors NV
- ON Semiconductor Corp.
- Qualcomm Inc.
- Renesas Electronics Corp.
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp.
- SK HYNIX Inc.
- STMicroelectronics NV
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
- Texas Instruments Inc.
- Toshiba Corp.
What's New?
- Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession
- Global competitiveness and key competitor positions
- Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!
Semiconductors market in Vietnam - Market Dynamics
Key Drivers
The growing number of smartphone users drives the growth of the semiconductors market in Vietnam. Vietnam has one of Southeast Asia's fastest rates of smartphone adoption, with 61,3 million users. This is largely due to suburban and urban smartphone ownership steadily increasing. In order to meet the growing demand for smartphones, the manufacturers in the region will open more factories in the country. For example, Pham Nhat Vuong, the richest man in Vietnam, owns Vingroup, which saw an increase in its smartphone market share, according to Tran Minh Trung, deputy CEO of Vsmart. Hence, such factors boost the market growth during the forecast period.
Major Challenges
The lack of availability of skilled labor challenges the growth of the semiconductors market in Vietnam. Various vendors want to move their semiconductor production lines to Vietnam, particularly in light of the US-China trade dispute. In addition, the suppliers must also increase production when there is a high demand for semiconductors. Moreover, the existing workforce must put in long hours to finish the project on time due to the lack of available skilled professionals. This can strain the budget and leave the employees exhausted. Hence, such challenges impede market growth during the forecast period.
Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Related Reports:
The silicon carbide market for semiconductor application market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 22.1% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 3,336.31 million. This silicon carbide market for semiconductor application market report extensively covers market segmentation by product (power electronics, optoelectronic devices, and frequency devices), application (automotive, energy and power, aerospace and defense, data and communication devices, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The increase in demand for SiC fibers in the aerospace sector is a growing driver in the silicon carbide market for the semiconductor application market.
The semiconductor market share in East Asia is expected to increase to USD 86.58 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.78%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers the semiconductor market in East Asia segmentation by end-user (memory, foundry, and IDM) and geography (China, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of East Asia). One of the key factors driving the East Asia semiconductor market growth is the growth of the consumer electronics market.
Semiconductors Market In Vietnam Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
150
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.12%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 1,657.49 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023(%)
|
5.76
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Analog Devices Inc., Broadcom Inc., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Corp., Microchip Technology Inc., NVIDIA Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, ON Semiconductor Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Renesas Electronics Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp., SK HYNIX Inc., STMicroelectronics NV, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Texas Instruments Inc., and Toshiba Corp.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Device
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 07: Parent market
- Exhibit 08: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 10: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 11: Chart on Vietnam - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 12: Data Table on Vietnam - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Vietnam: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Vietnam: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 semiconductors market in Vietnam 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 15: Historic Market Size – Data Table on semiconductors market in Vietnam 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 16: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.3 Device Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 17: Historic Market Size – Device Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by Application
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 25: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 26: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Application
- 6.3 Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Data Table on Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 31: Chart on Consumer electronics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 32: Data Table on Consumer electronics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Communicatons - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 33: Chart on Communicatons - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Data Table on Communicatons - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Chart on Communicatons - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 36: Data Table on Communicatons - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 37: Chart on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 38: Data Table on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: Chart on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 40: Data Table on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.6 Medical devices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 41: Chart on Medical devices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 42: Data Table on Medical devices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Chart on Medical devices - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 44: Data Table on Medical devices - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 45: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 46: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 48: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.8 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 49: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)
- Exhibit 50: Data Table on Market opportunity by Application ($ million)
7 Market Segmentation by Device
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 51: Chart on Device - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 52: Data Table on Device - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Device
- Exhibit 53: Chart on Comparison by Device
- Exhibit 54: Data Table on Comparison by Device
- 7.3 PMICs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 55: Chart on PMICs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Data Table on PMICs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 57: Chart on PMICs - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 58: Data Table on PMICs - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Microchips - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 59: Chart on Microchips - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Data Table on Microchips - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 61: Chart on Microchips - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 62: Data Table on Microchips - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 RFID - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 63: Chart on RFID - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Data Table on RFID - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 65: Chart on RFID - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 66: Data Table on RFID - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.6 Market opportunity by Device
- Exhibit 67: Market opportunity by Device ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Data Table on Market opportunity by Device ($ million)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 69: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 9.1 Market drivers
- 9.2 Market challenges
- 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 70: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 9.4 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
- 10.1 Overview
- 10.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 71: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 10.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 72: Overview on factors of disruption
- 10.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 73: Impact of key risks on business
11 Vendor Analysis
- 11.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 74: Vendors covered
- 11.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 75: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 11.3 Advanced Micro Devices Inc.
- Exhibit 76: Advanced Micro Devices Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 77: Advanced Micro Devices Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 78: Advanced Micro Devices Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 79: Advanced Micro Devices Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 80: Advanced Micro Devices Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.4 Analog Devices Inc.
- Exhibit 81: Analog Devices Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 82: Analog Devices Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 83: Analog Devices Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 84: Analog Devices Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 85: Analog Devices Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.5 Broadcom Inc.
- Exhibit 86: Broadcom Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 87: Broadcom Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 88: Broadcom Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 89: Broadcom Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 90: Broadcom Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.6 Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 91: Fuji Electric Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 92: Fuji Electric Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 93: Fuji Electric Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 94: Fuji Electric Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
- 11.7 Hitachi Ltd.
- Exhibit 95: Hitachi Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 96: Hitachi Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 97: Hitachi Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 98: Hitachi Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 99: Hitachi Ltd. - Segment focus
- 11.8 Infineon Technologies AG
- Exhibit 100: Infineon Technologies AG - Overview
- Exhibit 101: Infineon Technologies AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 102: Infineon Technologies AG - Key news
- Exhibit 103: Infineon Technologies AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 104: Infineon Technologies AG - Segment focus
- 11.9 Intel Corp.
- Exhibit 105: Intel Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 106: Intel Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 107: Intel Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 108: Intel Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 109: Intel Corp. - Segment focus
- 11.10 Microchip Technology Inc.
- Exhibit 110: Microchip Technology Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 111: Microchip Technology Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 112: Microchip Technology Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 113: Microchip Technology Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.11 ON Semiconductor Corp.
- Exhibit 114: ON Semiconductor Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 115: ON Semiconductor Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 116: ON Semiconductor Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 117: ON Semiconductor Corp. - Segment focus
- 11.12 Renesas Electronics Corp.
- Exhibit 118: Renesas Electronics Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 119: Renesas Electronics Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 120: Renesas Electronics Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 121: Renesas Electronics Corp. - Segment focus
- 11.13 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 122: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 123: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 124: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 125: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 126: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
- 11.14 SK HYNIX Inc.
- Exhibit 127: SK HYNIX Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 128: SK HYNIX Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 129: SK HYNIX Inc. - Key offerings
- 11.15 STMicroelectronics NV
- Exhibit 130: STMicroelectronics NV - Overview
- Exhibit 131: STMicroelectronics NV - Business segments
- Exhibit 132: STMicroelectronics NV - Key news
- Exhibit 133: STMicroelectronics NV - Key offerings
- Exhibit 134: STMicroelectronics NV - Segment focus
- 11.16 Texas Instruments Inc.
- Exhibit 135: Texas Instruments Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 136: Texas Instruments Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 137: Texas Instruments Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 138: Texas Instruments Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 139: Texas Instruments Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.17 Toshiba Corp.
- Exhibit 140: Toshiba Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 141: Toshiba Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 142: Toshiba Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 143: Toshiba Corp. - Segment focus
12 Appendix
- 12.1 Scope of the report
- 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 144: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 145: Exclusions checklist
- 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 146: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 12.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 147: Research methodology
- Exhibit 148: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 149: Information sources
- 12.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 150: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article