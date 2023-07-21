Semiconductors market in Vietnam to grow by USD 1,657.49 million from 2022 to 2027|Growing number of smart homes is an emerging trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The semiconductors market in Vietnam is set to grow by USD 1,657.49 million from 2022 to 2027 progressing at a CAGR of 6.12% during the forecast period. Discover Semiconductors industry potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports. View Sample Report!

The semiconductors market in Vietnam covers the following areas:

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Vietnam Semiconductors Market 2023-2027

Vendor Landscape

Vietnam's semiconductors market is moderately competitive, but rapidly advancing technologies pose a significant threat to vendors. In recent years, competition has led to an increase in the number of strategic alliances. In response to the growing demand for semiconductors, vendors are forming strategic alliances to expand their market presence and customer base. The semiconductors market in Vietnam is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Vendor Offerings

Broadcom Inc.- The company offers semiconductors for fiber channel networking, microwave demo boards, and others.

Hitachi Ltd.- The company offers semiconductors for the automotive field, railway field, industry field, and consumer field.

Intel Corp.- The company offers semiconductors for processors, server products, wireless, and others.

Semiconductors market in Vietnam - Key Market Segmentation

This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (consumer electronics, communications, automotive, medical devices, and others), and device (PMICS, microchips, and RFID).

The consumer electronics segment will be significant for market growth during the forecast period. This industry plays an important and integral role in the economic growth of Vietnam . Also, Vietnam's consumer electronics market is expected to grow due to cheaper labor and favorable investment incentives compared to China and Mexico . Furthermore, a key factor behind the expansion of the semiconductor market in the consumer electronics sector is the increasing demand for mobile and other computing devices with high processing power. Hence, such factors boost the segment growth during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

Analog Devices Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

Hitachi Ltd.

Infineon Technologies AG

Intel Corp.

Microchip Technology Inc.

NVIDIA Corp.

NXP Semiconductors NV

ON Semiconductor Corp.

Qualcomm Inc.

Renesas Electronics Corp.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp.

SK HYNIX Inc.

STMicroelectronics NV

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Texas Instruments Inc.

Toshiba Corp.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Semiconductors market in Vietnam - Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The growing number of smartphone users drives the growth of the semiconductors market in Vietnam. Vietnam has one of Southeast Asia's fastest rates of smartphone adoption, with 61,3 million users. This is largely due to suburban and urban smartphone ownership steadily increasing. In order to meet the growing demand for smartphones, the manufacturers in the region will open more factories in the country. For example, Pham Nhat Vuong, the richest man in Vietnam, owns Vingroup, which saw an increase in its smartphone market share, according to Tran Minh Trung, deputy CEO of Vsmart. Hence, such factors boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Major Challenges

The lack of availability of skilled labor challenges the growth of the semiconductors market in Vietnam. Various vendors want to move their semiconductor production lines to Vietnam, particularly in light of the US-China trade dispute. In addition, the suppliers must also increase production when there is a high demand for semiconductors. Moreover, the existing workforce must put in long hours to finish the project on time due to the lack of available skilled professionals. This can strain the budget and leave the employees exhausted. Hence, such challenges impede market growth during the forecast period.

Semiconductors Market In Vietnam Scope

Report Coverage Details Page number 150 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.12% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,657.49 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 5.76 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Analog Devices Inc., Broadcom Inc., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Corp., Microchip Technology Inc., NVIDIA Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, ON Semiconductor Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Renesas Electronics Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp., SK HYNIX Inc., STMicroelectronics NV, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Texas Instruments Inc., and Toshiba Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

