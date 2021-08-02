Semiconductors Market in Vietnam to grow by USD 6.16 billion|Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Broadcom Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Intel Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, Qualcomm Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SK Hynix Inc., STMicroelectronics NV, Texas Instruments Inc., and Toshiba Corp. are some of the major market participants. The growing use of IoT will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Semiconductors Market in Vietnam 2020-2024: Segmentation

Semiconductors Market in Vietnam is segmented as below:

Device

o PMICs

o Microchips

o RFID

Application

o Consumer Electronics

o Communications

o Automotive

o Medical Devices

o Others

Semiconductors Market in Vietnam 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the semiconductors market in Vietnam in the Semiconductors industry include Broadcom Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Intel Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, Qualcomm Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SK Hynix Inc., STMicroelectronics NV, Texas Instruments Inc., and Toshiba Corp. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas:

Semiconductors Market in Vietnam size

size Semiconductors Market in Vietnam trends

trends Semiconductors Market in Vietnam industry analysis

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the semiconductors market in Vietnam are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Semiconductors Market in Vietnam 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist semiconductors market growth in Vietnam during the next five years

during the next five years Estimation of the semiconductors market size in Vietnam and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the semiconductors market in Vietnam

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the semiconductors market vendors in Vietnam

Table of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market outlook

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Market segmentation by application

Comparison by application

Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Communications - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Automotive - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Medical devices - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by application

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DEVICE

Market segmentation by device

Comparison by device

PMICs - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Microchips - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

RFID - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by device

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Rising demand for autonomous vehicles

Growing number of smart homes

Growing investments in 5G technology

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Broadcom Inc.

Hitachi Ltd.

Intel Corp.

NXP Semiconductors NV

Qualcomm Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

SK Hynix Inc.

STMicroelectronics NV

Texas Instruments Inc.

Toshiba Corp.

PART 14: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

