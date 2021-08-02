Semiconductors Market in Vietnam to grow by USD 6.16 billion|Technavio
Aug 02, 2021, 09:00 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the semiconductors market in Vietnam and it is poised to grow by USD 6.16 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 19% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio reports offer customer landscape matrix and vendor landscape analysis that assists global businesses to obtain growth opportunities.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Broadcom Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Intel Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, Qualcomm Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SK Hynix Inc., STMicroelectronics NV, Texas Instruments Inc., and Toshiba Corp. are some of the major market participants. The growing use of IoT will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Semiconductors Market in Vietnam 2020-2024: Segmentation
Semiconductors Market in Vietnam is segmented as below:
- Device
o PMICs
o Microchips
o RFID
- Application
o Consumer Electronics
o Communications
o Automotive
o Medical Devices
o Others
Semiconductors Market in Vietnam 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Some of the major vendors of the semiconductors market in Vietnam in the Semiconductors industry include Broadcom Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Intel Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, Qualcomm Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SK Hynix Inc., STMicroelectronics NV, Texas Instruments Inc., and Toshiba Corp. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Semiconductors Market in Vietnam size
- Semiconductors Market in Vietnam trends
- Semiconductors Market in Vietnam industry analysis
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the semiconductors market in Vietnam are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Semiconductors Market in Vietnam 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist semiconductors market growth in Vietnam during the next five years
- Estimation of the semiconductors market size in Vietnam and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the semiconductors market in Vietnam
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the semiconductors market vendors in Vietnam
Table of Contents:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- 2.1 Preface
- 2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2019
- Market outlook
- Market size and forecast 2019-2024
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Market segmentation by application
- Comparison by application
- Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Communications - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Automotive - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Medical devices - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by application
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DEVICE
- Market segmentation by device
- Comparison by device
- PMICs - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Microchips - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- RFID - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by device
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Rising demand for autonomous vehicles
- Growing number of smart homes
- Growing investments in 5G technology
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Broadcom Inc.
- Hitachi Ltd.
- Intel Corp.
- NXP Semiconductors NV
- Qualcomm Inc.
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- SK Hynix Inc.
- STMicroelectronics NV
- Texas Instruments Inc.
- Toshiba Corp.
PART 14: APPENDIX
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
- Definition of market positioning of vendors
PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO
