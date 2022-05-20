Semiconductors Market Size in Vietnam to Grow by USD 1.65 Billion | By Device and Application- Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. Download Our Sample Report to get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

The growth in the use of IoT is one of the major drivers for the growth of the semiconductors market in Vietnam as it allows the transfer of data over a network without requiring human-to-computer or human-to-human interaction. Smart devices and connected devices are embedded with software, electronic components, and sensors with computer network connection capability, which enable them to collect and transmit data. The increase in power efficiency enhances the battery life of devices, which is important for mobile computing devices such as notebooks, ultra-portables, and wearables. IoT devices require ICs which ensure that the microprocessor or microcontrollers start in the same condition, which protects the device.

Market Trend

Smart home technology also referred to as home automation, provides comfort, convenience, security, and energy efficiency by allowing the homeowners to control smart devices through a networked device of an application on their smartphones. Smart home systems and devices operate together by sharing consumer usage data and automate actions based on the users' preferences. Smart home systems are connected to cameras, sensors, and control systems, wherein technology is used for allocating services and managing and transferring information. As smart appliances and devices require semiconductors to function, the adoption of smart home technology will subsequently drive the demand for semiconductors.

Segmentation Analysis & Forecasts:

The semiconductors market share growth in Vietnam by the power management integrated circuits (PMICs) segment will be significant during the forecast period. PMICs are used for various applications, including automotive cameras, body electronics and lighting, hybrid, electric, and power train systems, and radars. The automotive sector is expected to grow in Vietnam due to support from the government to increase the in-house production of vehicles. This is encouraging vendors such as Texas Instruments Inc. (Texas Instruments) and NXP Semiconductors NV (NXP Semiconductors) to offer PMICs for the automotive sector.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Broadcom Inc.- The company offers semiconductors for fibre channel networking, microwave demo boards and others.

Hitachi Ltd.- The company offers semiconductors for automotive field, railway field, industry field and consumer field.

Intel Corp.- The company offers semiconductors for processors, server products, wireless and others.

ON Semiconductor Corp.



Renesas Electronics Corp.



Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.



SK HYNIX Inc.



STMicroelectronics NV.



Texas Instruments Inc.



Toshiba Corp.

Semiconductors Market in Vietnam Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.52% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 1.65 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.12 Regional analysis Vietnam Performing market contribution Vietnam at 100% Key consumer countries Vietnam Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Broadcom Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Intel Corp., ON Semiconductor Corp., Renesas Electronics Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SK HYNIX Inc., STMicroelectronics NV., Texas Instruments Inc., and Toshiba Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Communications - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Medical devices - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Device

Market segments

Comparison by Device

PMICs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Microchips - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

RFID - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Device

Customer landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Broadcom Inc.

Hitachi Ltd.

Intel Corp.

ON Semiconductor Corp.

Renesas Electronics Corp.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

SK HYNIX Inc.

STMicroelectronics NV.

Texas Instruments Inc.

Toshiba Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

