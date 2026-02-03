Semidynamics Unveils 3nm AI Inference Silicon and Full-stack Systems

Company announces breakthrough in memory efficiency and silicon readiness for next-gen AI data centers; 3nm Chip Tape-out

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Semidynamics today announced its expansion into full-stack AI infrastructure, unveiling a strategic roadmap to deliver high-performance inference silicon and vertically integrated systems. Building on its proprietary architecture, the company is developing chips, boards, and rack-level systems designed for the most demanding AI workloads in next-generation data centers.

Breaking the Memory Wall and 3nm Milestone

Semidynamics' entry into the silicon market is built on years of architectural innovation. The company's silicon architecture features a new memory subsystem designed to overcome bandwidth bottlenecks and mitigate supply constraints tied to high-end memory. By optimizing data flow and memory access, Semidynamics enables large-scale AI inference models to run more efficiently—supporting high-concurrency applications while reducing total cost of ownership.

In December 2025, Semidynamics achieved silicon readiness at the 3nm node—one of the most advanced process technologies in the world. This 'tape-out' milestone with TSMC marks a major step toward delivering production-grade chips and full-stack systems.

Semidynamics will offer a vertically integrated stack—chips, boards, and racks—targeting leading-edge, multi-accelerator AI platforms.

"Semidynamics has spent years mastering high-performance architecture at the fundamental level," said Roger Espasa, CEO at Semidynamics. "We are now leveraging that expertise to solve the AI industry's most critical challenges in memory and efficiency. Our successful 3nm tape-out is a vital technical validation as we execute a rigorous multi-stage roadmap toward delivering product-ready silicon and rack-scale systems. We are building a world-class, European-designed AI inference platform for the long term."

Partner and Ecosystem Statements

Semidynamics' approach is supported by partners across the AI and HPC ecosystem:

EuroHPC Joint Undertaking (EuroHPC JU) — Anders Jensen, Executive Director of the EuroHPC Joint Undertaking, commented, "I very much welcome the addition of a European-grown provider of advanced GPU chips to our AI ecosystem. This is a strategic milestone in strengthening Europe's digital sovereignty and technological autonomy. Semidynamics has already been a key partner of the EuroHPC JU through the European Processor Initiative. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with innovative European suppliers like Semidynamics to power our supercomputers and AI Factories across Europe."

The EuroHPC JU is the legal and funding entity that brings together the European Union and participating countries to coordinate efforts and pool resources to position Europe as a world leader in supercomputing. To this end, the EuroHPC JU has already procured 12 supercomputers across Europe including JUPITER and Alice Recoque, Europe's first exascale systems. In parallel, the EuroHPC JU is overseeing the deployment of 19 AI factories across Europe, supported by 13 AI Factory Antennas.

HPE — Robert Wisniewski, Fellow, Chief Architect and VP of HPC and AI Solutions, HPE, said, "We are looking forward to working with Semidynamics on their compelling future technology."

Bull, Atos Group — Bruno Lecointe, VP, global head of HPC, HPC-AI and Quantum Computing at Bull, Atos Group, commented, "Silicon technologies like those showcased by Semidynamics are critical for Europe, enabling AI factories, data centers, and high-performance computing with sovereignty at heart. Bull, as a leading AI and HPC system designer and manufacturer, delivering European sovereign IP and end-to-end solutions, is enthusiastic about such developments advancing Europe's technological ecosystem, next-generation systems, and strategic autonomy."

Telefonica — One of Europe's largest telecom groups ($42.1B revenue in 2024) with an approximately $22B market capitalization in mid-January 2026; Lorena Senador-Gómez, Global Partnerships and Devices Director at Telefónica, said, "By advancing AI capabilities developed in Europe, Telefónica strengthens choice and resilience for our customers, complementing and integrating the best from our partners worldwide."

Multiverse Computing — Enrique Lizaso, Co-founder and CEO of Multiverse Computing, said, "We are pleased to collaborate with Semidynamics to co-optimize Multiverse Computing's AI models for Semidynamics' full-stack solution. By combining Semidynamics' silicon roadmap with our compressed AI models and AI solutions, we aim to help deliver faster, more cost- and energy-efficient deployments, enabling larger working sets and high-concurrency AI services in data center environments."

E4 Computer Engineering — A designer, builder and maintainer of next-generation digital infrastructure for demanding HPC and AI applications, has been working closely with Semidynamics to create a strategic and technical cooperation targeted to the development of advanced AI and HPC racks using Semidynamics technology. In full alignment with Semidynamics, E4 is looking forward to bringing this exciting inference solution to the market and to its customers. "We believe Semidynamics positions E4 for a significant growth in the HPC and AI markets, serving the ever-growing requirements of its customers," said Cosimo Damiano Gianfreda, CEO of E4 Computer Engineering, "Together, we'll create a co-branded campaign to drive engagement and attract new customers for both sides."

Megware — Dr. Axel Auweter, Managing Director of MEGWARE, said, "We're incredibly excited to collaborate with the Semidynamics team and look forward to supporting the deployment of their technologies in both existing data centers as well as future AI gigafactories. As a European HPC and AI systems specialist, we develop sustainable and sovereign AI platforms in Germany, delivered as fully integrated, production-ready systems. We will dedicate all of our system engineering and deployment experience to this collaboration in order to jointly translate Semidynamics' silicon into boards, servers, and rack-scale infrastructures."

Jon Peddie Research — "Most AI silicon today focuses primarily on raw compute, but performance gains are increasingly gated by memory architecture," said Dr. Jon Peddie, president of Jon Peddie Research (JPR). "Semidynamics stands out by rethinking the memory subsystem from first principles and emphasizing system-level efficiency. That is an important differentiator. There is an increasing demand for inference solutions that can scale efficiently across real-world workloads and deployment environments."

About Semidynamics

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Barcelona, Semidynamics is an advanced computing company with a team of over 150 employees. The company is dedicated to the productization of high-performance silicon, system engineering, and software enablement to meet the global demand for scalable AI infrastructure. Semidynamics serves a global customer base in compliance with all applicable export controls and trade regulations. semidynamics.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2875860/Semidynamics_Logo.jpg

Investor Contact:

Bruno Mendonça

CFO

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Laura Batlle

Communications Manager

[email protected]

SOURCE Semidynamics