SEMIFIVE Extends Partnership with Arm to Advance AI and HPC SoC Platforms

Strengthening SoC platforms for high-performance custom silicon with Arm Neoverse CSS technology

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SEMIFIVE, a leading design solution provider and pioneer in platform-based custom silicon, today announced the expansion of its collaboration with Arm to deliver the proven high-performance computing capabilities of Arm® Neoverse™ to SEMIFIVE's SoC platform customers. As part of the Arm Total Design ecosystem, SEMIFIVE's collaboration with Arm facilitates the seamless integration of Arm Neoverse Compute Subsystems (CSS) into custom chips, while continuing to leverage a broad range of Arm IP, including Cortex®-A, Cortex-R, and Cortex-M CPUs, Mali™ GPUs, Ethos™ NPUs, and various system and subsystem IP.

SEMIFIVE's Arm-based SoC platforms have empowered several AI silicon startups to develop advanced AI accelerator SoCs demonstrating the platform's efficiency and reliability for rapid custom silicon development over the last three years. As an Arm Total Design member, SEMIFIVE is also equipped to offer even more comprehensive Arm-based solutions, bringing cutting-edge computing technology to a wider range of customers. SEMIFIVE is building on this collaboration to lead the future of computing and will showcase its advancements at the upcoming Open Compute Project (OCP) Global Summit in San Jose later this month.

"Our platform has evolved to deliver even greater value, from the world's most advanced tech companies to the most innovative startups, thanks to our ongoing and broader partnership with Arm," said Brandon Cho, CEO and co-founder of SEMIFIVE. "We are grateful for Arm's support and look forward to continuing to drive innovation together with the Arm Total Design ecosystem, helping our customers unlock the full potential of custom silicon."

About SEMIFIVE

SEMIFIVE is the pioneer of platform based SoC design, working with customers to implement innovative ideas into custom silicon in the most efficient way. Our SoC platforms offer a powerful springboard for new chip designs and leverage configurable domain-specific architectures and pre-validated key IP pools. We offer comprehensive spec-to-system capabilities with end-to-end solutions so that custom SoCs can be realized faster, with reduced cost and risks for key applications such as data center or AI-enabled IoT. With a strong partnership with Samsung Foundry as a leading SAFETM DSP partner, as well as the larger ecosystem, SEMIFIVE provides a one-stop shop solution for any SoC design needs. For more information, please visit www.semifive.com.

SOURCE SEMIFIVE