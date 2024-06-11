SEMIFIVE joins Arm Total Design with plans to develop Arm Neoverse-powered HPC Platform

The HPC platform to be built on Samsung SF4X with LPDDR6 Memory Interface

SEOUL, South Korea, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SEMIFIVE, a leading SoC design platform, announced today it has joined Arm Total Design and will begin developing a new high-performance computing (HPC) platform powered by Arm® Neoverse™ Compute Subsystems (CSS). The HPC platform will provide a backbone for high-performance HPC SoCs utilizing Arm Neoverse CSS and cutting-edge LPDDR6 memory interface.

SEMIFIVE's HPC platform offers a new paradigm for semiconductor design and manufacturing, promising a significant impact on the market through cost reduction, performance optimization, and development flexibility. This technology will accelerate innovation in the semiconductor industry, meet the needs of diverse customers, and create opportunities for new business models and collaboration across the ecosystem.

Arm Total Design provides partners with expertise and support from a fast-growing ecosystem and preferential access to Arm Neoverse CSS, enabling custom silicon development with less risk and quicker time to market.

SEMIFIVE, a company specializing in SoC platforms and ASIC design solutions, develops SoC design platforms specifically tailored for AI chips. To date, the company has developed three SoC design platforms and has commenced mass production of three products utilizing these platforms. SEMIFIVE plans to build and expand its HPC platform using the high-performance, power-efficient benefits of Neoverse technology to meet the demands of various AI SoC markets.

"It's super exciting to join Arm Total Design and provide the industry with a truly scalable design solution through our strong partnership with Arm," said Brandon Cho, CEO and co-founder of SEMIFIVE. "Thanks to Arm Neoverse technology, the foundation of the age of heterogeneous HPC hardware, the HPC platform powered by Neoverse CSS is a significant milestone in how we approach custom chip design and enable innovations."

"Custom silicon solutions enable efficient, specialized processing to support important sustainability objectives while also meeting the current and future energy needs of AI," said SW Hwang, President of Arm Korea. "As part of the Arm Total Design ecosystem, SEMIFIVE can leverage the power efficiency benefits of Neoverse CSS to bring next-generation HPC solutions to the industry while reducing costs and time to market."

"Multi-Die Integration (MDI) for AI applications represents a vital growth and focus segment for Samsung Foundry's business. We are pleased to offer our advanced 4nm process technology for developing SEMIFIVE Neoverse HPC Platform," said Taejoong Song, Vice President and Head of Business Development Team at Samsung Electronics. "Samsung Foundry's SAFE™ ecosystem will play a critical role in delivering custom HPC SoC designs."

SEMIFIVE will participate in the Samsung Foundry Forum (SFF) and SAFE™ forum events as a partner from June 12 to 13 in San Jose, CA and showcase their advanced SoC design solutions for AI applications.

About SEMIFIVE

SEMIFIVE is the pioneer of platform based SoC design, working with customers to implement innovative ideas into custom silicon in the most efficient way. Our SoC platforms offer a powerful springboard for new chip designs and leverage configurable domain-specific architectures and pre-validated key IP pools. We offer comprehensive spec-to-system capabilities with end-to-end solutions so that custom SoCs can be realized faster, with reduced cost and risks for key applications such as data center or AI-enabled IoT. With a strong partnership with Samsung Foundry as a leading SAFE™ DSP partner, as well as the larger ecosystem, SEMIFIVE provides a one-stop shop solution for any SoC design needs. For more information, please visit www.semifive.com.

