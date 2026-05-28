SEMIFIVE Showcases Advanced 3D-IC and Big Die Solutions for AI Semiconductor Innovation at SAFE™ Forum 2026

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SEMIFIVE, a leading global provider of custom AI semiconductor (ASIC) solutions, today announced its participation in the Samsung Advanced Foundry Ecosystem (SAFE™) Forum 2026 in San Jose.

At this forum, Brandon Cho, CEO and co-founder of SEMIFIVE, will deliver a presentation titled "Leading 3D-IC/Big Die Solution for AI Innovation." He will share SEMIFIVE's advanced design expertise in AI and High-performance Computing (HPC), alongside its latest breakthroughs driving innovation in the global market.

[3D-IC] Overcoming Next-Gen AI Chip Challenges with Logic-on-Memory 3D-IC Design Platforms

As the advancement of large-scale AI models leads to an explosion of processed data, the "Memory Wall," the bottleneck between computing devices and memory, has emerged as a major challenge in the AI industry. SEMIFIVE presents its 3-dimensional integrated circuit (3D-IC) ASIC design solution as a core strategy to resolve this issue.

Moving beyond the conventional approach of connecting stacked memory to logic chips horizontally, SEMIFIVE's 3D-IC solution vertically integrates logic and memory into a single system architecture, significantly shortening data transmission distances.

Compared to conventional High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) configurations, this architecture achieves higher memory bandwidth, lower latency, higher power efficiency, and lower cost. Specifically, the reduced chip footprint enables compact packaging and greater design flexibility for a wide range of AI chip development, spanning from edge devices with space and power constraints to high-performance data centers.

SEMIFIVE is currently accelerating the commercialization of AI chips that vertically stack a 4-layer memory on top of a large logic chip, in collaboration with global customers. Furthermore, leveraging its proprietary design platform and robust global supply chain, the company is proactively responding to the surging demand for next-generation AI chips while expanding its market influence.

[Big Die] Differentiated AI ASIC Capabilities Proven through Big Die Design Exceeding 500mm²

As AI models scale up, the demand for larger and more complex AI chips is growing rapidly. SEMIFIVE delivers its optimized Big Die Solution for reliable large-scale AI semiconductor design and will showcase its latest achievements in Big Die design at this forum.

Notably, the company highlights its collaboration with AI semiconductor startup HyperAccel on "Bertha," the LLM Processing Unit (LPU)-based AI inference accelerator. SEMIFIVE successfully executed the comprehensive design and verification process for the Big Die exceeding 500mm² based on Samsung Foundry's 4nm (SF4X) process technology.

"The rapid advancement of AI technology demands innovation in existing system semiconductor architectures, and 3D-IC and Big Die design technologies are pivotal to this transformation," said Brandon Cho, CEO and co-founder of SEMIFIVE. "Built on our robust partnership with Samsung Foundry, SEMIFIVE will continue to push technological boundaries within the SAFE ecosystem while further strengthening our position as a leading ASIC partner."

At the event, SEMIFIVE will host a dedicated exhibition booth to solidify business collaboration and strengthen networking with global customers and partners.

SOURCE SEMIFIVE