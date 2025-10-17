SEMIFIVE Submits Securities Registration for KOSDAQ Listing

Sec ures Only 'One-Stop AI ASIC Solution' in Korea and Big-Die Design Capability

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SEMIFIVE, a global leader in custom AI semiconductor (ASIC) design, announced that it has submitted its securities registration statement to the Financial Services Commission to pursue a KOSDAQ listing.

Through this IPO, SEMIFIVE plans to offer a total of 5.4 million shares. The expected offering price ranges from KRW 21,000 to KRW 24,000 per share, with total proceeds estimated between KRW 113.4 billion and KRW 129.6 billion. The company's market capitalization is expected to range from KRW 708 billion to KRW 809.2 billion. Following the book-building and subscription processes in November, SEMIFIVE aims to list on the KOSDAQ market within the year. The IPO is underwritten by Samsung Securities and UBS Securities.

AI Inference and HPC-Focused SoC Platform: Custom Semiconductor Design from Data Centers to Edge Devices

Founded in 2019, SEMIFIVE is a SoC platform company specializing in AI inference and high-performance computing (HPC) chip design. The company collaborates with leading domestic AI fabless companies such as Rebellion, FuriosaAI, and HyperAccel to develop data center chips, while expanding its design capabilities to edge computing, CXL, autonomous driving, and other applications. Additionally, SEMIFIVE partners with major OEMs to deliver custom solutions for on-device AI, such as vision AI, establishing a diversified product portfolio.

Proving Competitiveness Through 'One-Stop AI ASIC Solution' and Big-Die Design Capability

SEMIFIVE's distinctive strengths lie in:

Its 'one-stop AI ASIC solution' that covers the entire process from specification definition to design, development, and mass production, and

The one-stop AI ASIC solution covers the entire chip design process, facilitating faster and more efficient design to meet customers' needs for speed-to-market and market leadership. SEMIFIVE is the only domestic company capable of executing big-die designs using an end-to-end approach within the Samsung Foundry DSP ecosystem. The company has successfully taped out over 10 big-die projects and has established itself as a key partner in the AI and HPC sectors.

A die is an individual semiconductor chip cut from a wafer. Larger dies can integrate more circuits and functions, making them suitable for high-performance designs such as AI chips. However, due to their design complexity, only a few companies can manage the entire process. Just as Broadcom collaborates with TSMC and secures major contracts with big tech to lead the global custom AI chip market, SEMIFIVE plays a central role in the Samsung Foundry DSP ecosystem, actively collaborating with domestic and global customers.

Another strength of SEMIFIVE is its subsidiary, Analog Bits, which internalizes low-power mixed-signal IP technology within its proprietary design platform. Based in Silicon Valley, Analog Bits supplies core analog IP to global foundries such as Samsung Foundry, TSMC, and Intel, providing essential technologies for advanced semiconductor designs, including sensors and power management. Leveraging this integrated platform, SEMIFIVE is acknowledged as a differentiated partner that provides comprehensive design solutions through diverse IP assets and technologies to customers worldwide.

2025 Q3 Cumulative Revenue Expected to Surpass KRW 90 Billion; Large AI Chip Mass Production Begins, Growth to Accelerate from Q4

SEMIFIVE's competitiveness has already been demonstrated through its tangible results. The company's consolidated order intake increased from KRW 57 billion in 2022 to KRW 123.8 billion in 2024, marking an increase of approximately 117%. As of 2025 Q3, cumulative orders have already matched last year's total, exceeding KRW 120 billion based on preliminary results, indicating consistent growth. Consolidated revenue increased from KRW 72 billion in 2022 to KRW 111.8 billion in 2024, and cumulative Q3 2025 revenue is expected to exceed KRW 90 billion according to preliminary estimates.

SEMIFIVE's AI ASIC business model generates revenue primarily after development projects are completed and transition into mass production. By consistently repeating the cycle of new chip development and mass production throughout the product lifecycle, the company has established a stable and sustainable foundation for growth.

Large-scale projects currently being developed with Samsung Foundry's 2 nm, 4 nm, 5 nm, 8 nm, and 14 nm processes are set to enter mass production sequentially this year. These projects include on-device AI chips for domestic conglomerates with secure captive markets and promising AI accelerator projects, expected to boost revenue growth from 2026.

Expanding Rapidly Worldwide, including in the U.S., China, and Japan

Building on its domestic achievements, SEMIFIVE has secured successive AI chip design projects for global customers in the U.S., China, and Japan since 2025, achieving notable results overseas. The company currently collaborates with around 70 customers, rapidly strengthening its role in the global supply chain and utilizing its distinctive strengths to drive robust growth.

Leading Advanced 4nm Chiplet Technology Through Collaboration with Arm and Samsung Foundry

SEMIFIVE is intensifying its R&D investments to improve the scalability of its existing SoC platform and strengthen its competitiveness in next-generation AI chip design. As an official Arm Total Design (ATD) partner of the global semiconductor IP leader Arm, SEMIFIVE is developing the 'Premier' CPU chiplet platform based on Arm architecture using Samsung Foundry's 4nm process (SF4X). Chiplets integrate function-specific chips, such as computing and memory, onto a single substrate, gaining attention for their role in high-performance and low-power semiconductor design fields.

Use of IPO Proceeds

The proceeds obtained from IPO will be allocated to:

Enha ncing engineering expertise in Southeast Asia to facilitate project implementation,

Establishing a solid operational base for mass production, ensuring sustainable growth in the medium to long term.

Brandon Cho, CEO and co-founder of SEMIFIVE, said, "SEMIFIVE is the only domestic AI ASIC specialist capable of delivering end-to-end design and large-die development services based on Samsung Foundry's leading-edge processes, establishing a differentiated position. Through this IPO, we aim to proactively strengthen our technological leadership, expand globally, contribute to innovation in the K-semiconductor ecosystem, and grow into a globally competitive company."

[SEMIFIVE IPO Summary]

Shares to be offered: 5,400,000

Price per share: KRW 21,000 – 24,000

Estimated total proceeds: KRW 113.4 billion – 129.6 billion

Total shares post-IPO: 33,668,800

Estimated market capitalization: KRW 708 billion – 809.2 billion

Media Contact

Robin Kim, Senior Director, [email protected]

About SEMIFIVE

SEMIFIVE is the pioneer of platform based SoC design, working with customers to implement innovative ideas into custom silicon in the most efficient way. Our SoC platforms offer a powerful springboard for new chip designs and leverage configurable domain-specific architectures and pre-validated key IP pools. We offer comprehensive spec-to-system capabilities with end-to-end solutions so that custom SoCs can be realized faster, with reduced cost and risks for key applications such as data center or AI-enabled IoT. With a strong partnership with Samsung Foundry as a leading SAFETM DSP partner, as well as the larger ecosystem, SEMIFIVE provides a one-stop shop solution for any SoC design needs. For more information, please visit www.semifive.com

SOURCE SEMIFIVE