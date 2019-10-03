Semihandmade Announces Cabinet Hardware Partnership With Rejuvenation

"It's an exciting time at Semihandmade. We've listened to our customers and are expanding offerings to include everyday kitchen items like paint, cutlery and tableware. There's nothing more requested than decorative cabinet knobs and drawer pulls. Rejuvenation topped an office poll on who best to partner as they have been at the forefront of beautifully-designed, impeccably-made lighting, hardware and furniture," said John McDonald, founder and CEO of Semihandmade.

Prior to this partnership, Semihandmade and Rejuvenation products have often been paired together by top designers, DIYers and influencers working on interior design projects, kitchen makeovers and more. The list includes heavyweights like Studio McGee, Sarah Sherman Samuel, Chris Loves Julia, Nate Berkus and more.

"Over and over again we see customers posting gorgeous photos featuring both Rejuvenation and Semihandmade so we are thrilled to now offer our products together," said Tina King, Vice President of Merchandising at Rejuvenation. "We're always looking for ways to better serve customers who are in the midst of remodeling projects. If a customer is taking great care designing custom cabinet doors, this partnership makes it easy to finish the look with quality hardware."

Semihandmade's partnership with a company as esteemed as Rejuvenation is a huge step towards their expansion into a full-fledge lifestyle brand. "It's an honor to include Rejuvenation on Semihandmade's journey into the lifestyle space, and we look forward to a long and fruitful relationship," said McDonald.

