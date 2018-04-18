Seminar Highlights How to Modernize Finance with SAP HANA; Co-Hosted by Wolters Kluwer CCH Tagetik and SAP

CCH Tagetik, part of Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting and a leader in global performance management software solutions, today announced that it is co-hosting with SAP a half-day seminar focused on the exponential benefits that can be achieved through the unification of CCH Tagetik's modern CPM solution with SAP HANA, an in-memory database for high-speed, high-volume processing and advanced analytics. The seminar, "Revolutionizing Corporate Performance Management with the SAP HANA Platform," will be held on Tuesday, April 24, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. at SAP Nederland headquarters in 's Hertogenbosch. CCH Tagetik is one of the few CPM vendors offering a seamless integration with SAP HANA.

During the seminar program, CCH Tagetik and SAP executives will discuss how the integrated solution can facilitate and expedite the digital transformation of finance, while increasing business responsiveness and delivering new insights. The program will also include detailed discussions and demonstrations of how the unified solution has provided new ways to maximize data for financial planning, analytics, and detailed reporting for customers such as Swarovski, Daimler AG, and E.ON.

"CCH Tagetik's long-standing partnership with SAP has given us a significant advantage when it comes to harnessing the power of SAP HANA for the benefit of our clients," said Marco van der Kooij, Managing Director of CCH Tagetik Benelux and Nordic. "The integration of CCH Tagetik with SAP HANA opens up exciting new opportunities for predictive and prescriptive analytics and adds incremental value to data assets."

"SAP HANA brings the office of finance closer to real-time CPM," said Artie Jasperse, Business Development Executive for SAP Nederland. "SAP HANA's in-memory database gives finance the ability to process and analyze vast amounts of financial and operational data faster than ever before."

For further details on the complimentary seminar and to register, click here .

