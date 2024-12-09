Seminole Brighton Bay Hotel & Casino Accepting Reservations

"Opening up reservations is yet another exciting step towards our grand opening," said general manager Marty Johns. "We can't wait to open the doors to this incredible property."

Seminole Brighton Bay Hotel & Casino is still filling positions in anticipation of its grand opening. For more information, please visit www.gotoworkhappy.com.

The new resort, which will replace the existing Seminole Casino Brighton (first opened in 1980), will include a casino with a total of nearly 38,000 square feet, including space for a total of 640 slot machines and 18 tables for blackjack, craps, roulette, and other house-banked card games. Included in the totals are a smoke-free gaming space with 104 slot machines and a high-limit gaming area with 42 slot machines and four table games.

Dining options will include a 24-hour restaurant with 126 seats (EE-TO-LEE-KEE GRILL), a steak house (Josiah Steakhouse) with 62 seats and a fast-service and carry-out cafe offering a combination of items from a coffee bar (Constant Grind Bistro) and pizza kitchen (Slice). An indoor event space will offer 400 seats for banquet events or bingo games, or 900 seats set up as a performance hall. In a first for any Seminole Casino, the resort will also include a ten-lane bowling alley (Brighton Bay Bowling) of 7,044 square feet with seats for dining.

The complex will include the first hotel to be built on the Brighton Seminole Reservation. It will feature 100 guest rooms on four floors, totaling 72,000 square feet. Guest rooms will include a mix of rooms with either one king bed or two queen beds, plus three suites and a fitness center.

The resort's new name, Seminole Brighton Bay Hotel & Casino, salutes popular sportfishing sites of nearby Lake Okeechobee, where Fisheating Bay is a little more than two miles from the new hotel and casino. Fisheating Bay and Fisheating Creek get their name from the Seminole name recorded on a military map of 1839, Thlothlopopka-Hatchee, translated as "the river where fish are eaten."

