Seminole Financial Services Celebrates 15 Years in Renewable Energy Finance

BELLEAIR BLUFFS, Fla., March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Seminole Financial Services ("Seminole"), a leading financial services firm that specializes in providing debt capital for renewable energy projects, proudly announces its 15-year anniversary. Since its inception in 2009, Seminole has been at the forefront of financing sustainable energy initiatives, particularly in solar and wind sectors, across the United States. Together with the celebration of the firm's anniversary, Seminole is also proud to announce the launch of its completely redesigned website, www.seminolefs.com.

Over the past 15 years, Seminole has facilitated the financing of over $2.4 billion in construction and permanent debt for more than 1 gigawatt of solar and wind projects nationwide. This significant milestone underscores the firm's unwavering commitment to driving the growth of renewable energy infrastructure and contributing to a more sustainable future.

"In an ever-evolving financial landscape, Seminole Financial Services has remained steadfast in our mission to support renewable energy projects," said Chris Diaz, co-CEO. "Our 15-year journey is a testament to our dedication, expertise, and the trust placed in us by our clients and partners."

Despite the fact that other lenders have come and gone, Seminole has distinguished itself by delivering unparalleled efficiency, flexibility, and certainty of execution. The firm's ability to navigate complex financing structures with ease has earned it a reputation as a trusted financing partner among its many repeat clients.

"We take great pride in our ability to provide innovative financing solutions tailored to the unique needs of each project," added Tim Fetter, co-CEO. "Our team's experience and know-how enable us to overcome challenges and get transactions closed, even in the most intricate financing scenarios."

As Seminole Financial Services celebrates its 15th anniversary, the company looks forward to continuing its mission of driving the transition to renewable energy and supporting sustainable development initiatives for many years to come.

For more information about Seminole Financial Services and its services, view our newly redesigned website at www.seminolefs.com.

