Seminole Financial Services Closes on $22 Million Refinancing with Greenwood Sustainable Infrastructure for Operating Projects in New York, Vermont and Florida.

BELLEAIR BLUFFS, Fla., Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Seminole Financial Services is pleased to announce that it has successfully closed the refinancing of a 26MWdc solar project portfolio with Greenwood Sustainable Infrastructure (GSI), the North American renewable energy subsidiary of Libra Group. This portfolio includes six unique projects located in New York, Vermont, and Florida.

The new financing totals approximately $22 million USD and marks one of the first waves of solar project refinances of this kind for GSI. The loan is structured with a 6-year term and a 20-year amortization, maturing in 2031.

This clean energy portfolio features standout sites including Elizabeth Mine in Vermont and the Stanton A and Stanton Landfill sites located on Orlando's Utility Commission's facility in Orlando, Florida, all of which were developed on former remediation sites. Additional sites in the portfolio include the Scotch Settlement Solar and the Lisbon East and West projects, all of which are located in New York State.

"This $22 million refinancing of our solar portfolio with Seminole Financial Services is an important milestone that demonstrates the strong long-term value and bankability of solar projects," said Mazen Turk, CEO, Greenwood Sustainable Infrastructure. "This transaction strengthens GSI's balance sheet, while also deepening our partnership with Seminole as we work together to support the next phase of growth in the U.S. renewable energy market."

"By unlocking lower-cost capital on these operating assets, we're demonstrating that well-structured, and managed solar investments continue to mature into highly attractive, low-risk infrastructure assets," added Ahmar Zaman, CFO, Greenwood Sustainable Infrastructure.

Chris Diaz, co-CEO of Seminole Financial Services said, "The solar refinancing market is entering an exciting phase as thousands of projects reach operational maturity. Seminole is uniquely positioned to meet this demand with our deep sector expertise and flexible capital solutions. Our work with Greenwood on this $22 million transaction is a blueprint for how we'll continue to scale in this market."

About Greenwood Sustainable Infrastructure

Greenwood Sustainable Infrastructure (GSI) is one of the clean energy subsidiaries of Libra Group. GSI is a renewable energy company focused on the development, construction, and operation of distributed generation and utility-scale solar energy and battery storage projects in North America. As of 2025, the company has developed approximately 581 MWdc across 82 renewable energy projects, many of which are still owned or operated by GSI and have an additional project pipeline of 2.4 GW. GSI's seasoned team has a proven track record of investing in power assets and partnering with multiple top-tier investors. For more information on Greenwood Sustainable Infrastructure (GSI), visit: http://www.greenwoodinfra.com/

About Seminole Financial Services

Seminole Financial Services, LLC is a specialized renewable energy investment firm providing comprehensive financing solutions for distributed generation and mid-scale solar, wind, and battery storage projects. The company focuses on market segments often underserved by large financial institutions, offering tailored financing solutions designed to support successful project development and long-term deployment. Since 2009, Seminole has provided over $3 billion in financing across more than 2 GW of renewable energy projects, underscoring its commitment to advancing clean energy infrastructure nationwide. Seminole Financial Services, LLC is the operating entity for the six companies that, collectively, comprise The Seminole Companies. For more information, contact Chris Diaz at [email protected] or at 727-331-8453.

