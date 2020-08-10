Seminole Gaming Announces Upgrade to its "Safe + Sound" Program

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Seminole Gaming today announced a further upgrade of its "Safe + Sound" program with the addition of dozens of program enforcement specialists at all Seminole Hard Rock and Seminole Casinos in Florida.

The new team members will be hired across five Seminole Gaming locations to focus on managing guest compliance with all program elements: proper use of required masks or face coverings, social distancing, crowd control and remaining stationary while eating or drinking. Program enforcement specialists wear distinctive uniforms to create greater guest awareness of this important issue. Guests must adhere to Safe + Sound program requirements or be asked to leave the property.

Hiring events are being held at several Seminole Gaming locations. The next South Florida hiring event is scheduled to take place Wednesday, Aug. 12. Interested applicants should apply on gotoworkhappy.com to receive an invitation to attend.

"The addition of more Safe + Sound program enforcement specialists is a further enhancement of our industry-leading commitment to ensure the health and safety of our guests and team members," said Jim Allen, Seminole Gaming CEO and Chairman of Hard Rock International. "Our comprehensive approach to dealing with COVID-19 is meant to ensure public safety and give our guests peace of mind when they return."

The program upgrade applies to Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa, Seminole Casino Coconut Creek, Seminole Classic Casino in Hollywood, and Seminole Brighton Casino, on the Brighton Seminole Reservation northwest of Lake Okeechobee. Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee remains closed, with no announced date for its reopening.

Seminole Gaming unveiled its extensive "Safe + Sound" program with the reopening of the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa in May. It was extended to four more casino openings in June. In July, Seminole Gaming announced an upgrade to the program to require that guests remain stationary while eating, drinking or smoking.

Safe + Sound program guidelines include:

Temperature checks for all guests and team members prior to entry. Any guest or team member with a temperature above CDC guidelines of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit will not be allowed entry.

A requirement that all guests wear masks or cloth face coverings that meet CDC guidelines, without exception. Masks will be provided to guests as needed.

Thousands of slot machines are turned off to help ensure social distancing on the casino floors.

New Plexiglas barriers divide players at table games and customer service areas.

Signs are posted throughout the casino complexes to encourage social distancing and help ensure adherence to Safe + Sound program guidelines.

A new "Safe + Sound Clean Team" focuses on cleaning and disinfecting surfaces throughout the casino complexes, with special emphasis on high-touch surfaces and common areas.

Hand-sanitizing stations are available on the casino floors, at the entrances and throughout the casino complexes.

An overall 50 percent reduction in guest capacity throughout the casino complexes.

About Seminole Gaming

Seminole Gaming manages seven Florida gaming locations for the Seminole Tribe of Florida, including Seminole Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos in Tampa and Hollywood, Fla. The Seminole Tribe has long been recognized for its industry innovations and success. It was the first Indian Tribe in North America to open a high-stakes bingo hall and casino, which debuted in 1979 and became the forerunner of the Indian Gaming movement.

MEDIA CONTACTS: Gina Morales, 954-779-4717, [email protected]

Gary Bitner, 954-849-9201, [email protected]

SOURCE Seminole Gaming