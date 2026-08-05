Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood and Major Food Group to Introduce New Signature Restaurant

Exclusive dining concept advances Hard Rock International's global

partnership with the acclaimed hospitality company

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood today announced plans to introduce a new signature restaurant created by Major Food Group (MFG), the acclaimed hospitality company behind some of the world's most celebrated dining destinations.

The forthcoming restaurant will succeed Cipresso, which welcomed its final guests on Sunday, July 19, following seven years of service. Guest favorites from Cipresso are being offered at Abiaka Wood Fire Grill beginning Monday, July 27, including Nonna's Meatballs, Bolognese and Bone-In Veal Chop Alla Parmigiana. Abiaka will also expand its operations to seven days a week.

The announcement marks the next chapter in the strategic partnership established by Hard Rock International and Major Food Group in 2024 to develop and curate distinctive dining experiences across Hard Rock's global portfolio of integrated resorts, hotels and casinos. Hailed as one of "the most creative companies in the world" by GQ, Major Food Group has redefined luxury hospitality with internationally renowned restaurants, private clubs, and residential endeavors that include CARBONE, Torrisi, and ZZ's Club.

"Major Food Group has an extraordinary ability to create restaurants that become destinations in their own right," said Jim Allen, Chairman of Hard Rock International and CEO of Seminole Gaming. "Bringing an exclusive MFG concept to our resort is an exciting next step in our partnership and reflects our continued investment in world-class dining and hospitality. We look forward to sharing what we are creating together later this year."

"Hard Rock shares our commitment to creating iconic spaces that stand the test of time," says MFG Co-Founder Jeff Zalaznick. "We look forward to building something very special together - a restaurant that's exciting, extraordinary, and gives guests yet another reason to love Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood for many years to come."

"This is an exciting time for Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood as we continue investing in the property and identifying meaningful ways to enhance the guest experience," said Randy Morton, President of Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood. "The exclusive new restaurant concept will bring fresh energy to the property, complement our broader resort offerings and further strengthen our position as one of South Florida's premier entertainment and hospitality destinations."

The new restaurant builds upon a successful history of collaboration between the two world-renowned hospitality brands. In December 2023, MFG brought its celebrated Carbone experience to Cipresso for an exclusive residency commemorating the historic introduction of craps, roulette and sports betting at Seminole Gaming properties across Florida.

Additional information, including the restaurant's name, culinary direction, design renderings, opening timeline and reservation details, will be announced this fall.

About Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood is the flagship-integrated resort of Hard Rock International, owned by the Seminole Tribe of Florida. The renowned entertainment, gaming and hospitality destination unveiled a $1.5 billion expansion in 2019, highlighting the debut of the world's first and only Guitar Hotel. Between three hotel towers, the resort boasts 1,271 luxury guestrooms. Amenities include a 42,000 square-foot Rock Spa® & Salon; an 18-acre recreational water experience; private "Bora Bora" style cabanas; more than 20 food and beverage outlets; a 26,000 square-foot retail promenade; 120,000 square feet of premier meeting and convention space; and an expansive gaming floor with more than 2,500 slots, more than 200 table games and a 45-table poker room. In 2023, the casino launched live craps, roulette and retail sports betting, offering 10 craps tables, 20 roulette tables, and sports betting locations including both electronic kiosks and kiosks with live sports betting agents. Introducing the new games is a historic milestone that immediately puts Florida in the same league as the world's great gaming destinations. Hard Rock Live named Casino/Resort Venue of the Year at the 2025 Pollstar Awards, highlights A-list entertainers and performers, sporting events and live broadcast productions in an intimate 7,000-person capacity setting. Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood is located on 87 acres of the Hollywood Seminole Reservation along State Road 7 (U.S. Highway 441). For more information, visit us online at www.seminolehardrockhollywood.com call 1 (800) 937-0010 or follow us: Facebook: @HardRockHolly, X: @HardRockHolly, Instagram: @HardRockHolly.

ABOUT MAJOR FOOD GROUP

Major Food Group (MFG) — recently named one of GQ's "20 Most Creative Companies in the World" — is a globally celebrated hospitality company that has redefined luxury for the modern era. Founded in 2011 by Mario Carbone, Jeff Zalaznick, and Rich Torrisi, MFG has built a dynamic empire of over fifty restaurants, private clubs, bars, and hotels across fifteen cities worldwide — and growing. The group is behind some of the most iconic brands in dining and hospitality, including CARBONE, CARBONE VINO, The Grill, Dirty French, ZZ's Club, Chateau ZZ's, Sadelle's, Contessa, Parm, and Torrisi.

While each concept is distinct, together they exemplify an unmistakably Major blend of storytelling, elegance, and bold creativity — a signature approach that continues to shape the global hospitality landscape.

For more information, please visit www.majorfood.com.

Instagram: @majorfoodgroup

TikTok: @majorfoodgroup

SOURCE Hard Rock International