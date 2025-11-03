Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood Unveils A New Holiday Tradition: 'Hard Rock the Holidays' A Family-Friendly Light Show Spectacular at The Guitar Hotel

"Hard Rock the Holidays" sets the stage for a spectacular holiday celebration at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, transforming 24 acres of the Guitar Hotel Pool into a glowing wonderland complete with more than 20 themed areas, interactive photo moments, and a signature Guitar Hotel Light & Music Show, synchronized to holiday classics. Guests of all ages are welcome to enjoy world-class seasonal food and drinks, festive treats, and live entertainment designed to capture the magic of the season during the immersive celebration. For more information, tickets, and event updates, visit HARDROCKTHEHOLIDAYS.COM or follow @HardRockHolly on social media.

"'Hard Rock the Holidays' transforms the Guitar Hotel into a dazzling winter wonderland that brings people of all ages together in the spirit of joy and celebration," said Jim Allen, Chairman of Hard Rock International and CEO of Seminole Gaming. "This event is about more than lights and music; it's about creating meaningful moments for our guests, families, and especially children, whose wonder and excitement remind us what the holiday season is truly about. We're proud to celebrate and give back to the South Florida community that has supported us for so many years, and to begin a new holiday tradition that families can enjoy for generations to come."

Step Into a Magical Winter Wonderland

The festival spans 20 themed areas, each bringing a unique story to life through lights, design, and sound. Guests enter through the Gates of the Glowing Grove, where two majestic 13-foot illuminated deer welcome them into a winter wonderland of warmth and wonder. The North Pole Passage follows, with twinkling garland arches creating a tunnel of lights perfect for holiday photos.

The adventure continues through enchanting scenes like Frozen Flame, where shimmering ice sculptures and cool-toned lighting create a serene arctic escape, and Santa's Celestial Ride, where Santa and his reindeer soar across the night sky surrounded by over 100 glowing RGB orbs. Guests can stroll past the Fountains of Frost, marvel at the Crystal Forest of towering ice sculpture trees, and snap the perfect photo along Holiday Portrait Lane.

Starlight Boulevard features 12 illuminated star arches, while Glowing Palm Paradise transforms 28 palm trees into a tropical winter escape. Families can wander through Whimsy Woods, where elves and gnomes add playful charm, and on to The Garland Gateway and Gingerbread Junction, a candy-colored village of giant wreaths and sweet décor.

Other highlights include the Cathedral of Light, a 40-foot structure with immersive animations, the Penguin Promenade featuring 50 illuminated animal sculptures, and The Conductor's VIP Path, where garland-wrapped cabanas create cozy holiday retreats. The centerpiece, a 50-foot Tree of Wonder, anchors the celebration, while Santa's Getaway, a festive car topped with a glowing red bow, symbolizes the joy of holiday travel.

Across the resort, guests can also enjoy the Snowflake Skyline with 36 illuminated snowflakes on the Lucky Street parking garage, Garland Glow Poles wrapped in 20-foot garlands topped with red bows, and a Forest of Lights featuring more than 350 illuminated trees and hedges.

The celebration extends across the lagoon with six themed islands that bring the holidays to life. Santa Rocks! showcases Santa strumming his guitar in true Hard Rock fashion, while Elf's Landing offers a cozy setup with milk and cookies for Santa's favorite helper. The Island of Misfit Toys delivers nostalgia and charm, and Reindeer Bay features Santa's reindeer ready to take flight. Guests can also explore the sugary spectacle of Candy Cane Cove and the icy glow of Polar Bear Island.

Fuel Your Festivities with Holiday Treats and Rockin' Eats

Festive flavors take center stage at Santa's Snack Emporium, offering merry bites, sweet treats, and seasonal sips for every beachside reveler. Guests can enjoy freshly-popped kettle corn at Elf-Popped Delights, or sip tropical cocktails at Santa's Beachside Bar, perfect for those escaping the winter chill. Specialty food stations throughout the Oasis Pool area include the Hot Chocolate Station at Sandy Sips & Holiday Whips, Frosted Fluff & Creamery for cotton candy and gelato, Snowfall Sweets & Treats for praline nuts and shaved ice, Frosty's Candy Cove featuring gourmet chocolates and gummies, and Santa's S'mores Shack for an interactive treat experience. Ms. Claus's Kitchen takes over the Beach Club and offers a cozy, coastal-inspired dining experience with nostalgic holiday dishes and warm hospitality.

Guests can also toast the season with the festival's signature cocktail, the North Pole Nightcap.

Family Fun: "Rock the Holidays!" Scavenger Hunt

Younger guests can discover, explore, and become Junior Holiday Rockstars in the "Hard Rock The Holidays!" Scavenger Hunt. Participants will visit themed stops across the resort, solve festive clues, and record their discoveries. After completing all eight stations, they can proudly claim their Junior Holiday Rockstar Badge at Ms. Claus's Kitchen, a fun and festive way to celebrate the season and capture the magic of the holidays.

Engineering the Magic: Expert Installation Brings the Festival to Life

Spanning the 24-acre Guitar Hotel pool deck and surrounding resort grounds, the spectacular light installations will be expertly executed by Holiday Outdoor Décor, located in Allentown, PA, a leader in large-scale commercial lighting design. Their team will manage the complex logistics of illuminating such expansive spaces, carefully coordinating every phase, from design layout and structural mounting to electrical integration and final testing. With precision planning and state-of-the-art equipment, Holiday Outdoor Décor will deliver flawless, high-impact displays that combine engineering expertise with visual brilliance, enhancing the guest experience while maintaining the highest standards of safety and efficiency.

Celebrate the Season with Family Deals and VIP Holiday Experiences

Guests can enjoy a premium holiday experience filled with festive fun and exclusive perks. Unity by Hard Rock members receive special presale pricing and offers, and families can take advantage of a four-pack deal for even greater value. The celebration offers opportunities to capture the season's magic with a photo with Santa and elevate the experience with The Conductor's VIP Path add-ons, featuring access to themed backdrops, a custom train set against the iconic Guitar Hotel, and a commemorative tumbler with specialty drink options. For more information, tickets, and event updates, visit HARDROCKTHEHOLIDAYS.COM or follow @HardRockHolly on social media.

About Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood is the flagship-integrated resort of Hard Rock International, owned by the Seminole Tribe of Florida. The renowned entertainment, gaming and hospitality destination unveiled a $1.5 billion expansion in 2019, highlighting the debut of the world's first and only Guitar Hotel. Between three hotel towers, the resort boasts 1,271 luxury guestrooms. Amenities include a 42,000 square-foot Rock Spa® & Salon; an 18-acre recreational water experience; private "Bora Bora" style cabanas; more than 20 food and beverage outlets; a 26,000 square-foot retail promenade; 120,000 square feet of premier meeting and convention space; and an expansive gaming floor with more than 2,500 slots, more than 200 table games and a 45-table poker room. In 2023, the casino launched live craps, roulette and retail sports betting, offering 10 craps tables, 20 roulette tables, and sports betting locations including both electronic kiosks and kiosks with live sports betting agents. Introducing the new games is a historic milestone that immediately puts Florida in the same league as the world's great gaming destinations. Hard Rock Live, ranked No. 4 worldwide in 2024 gross revenue for Pollstar Magazine, highlights A-list entertainers and performers, sporting events and live broadcast productions in an intimate 7,000-person capacity setting. Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood is located on 87 acres of the Hollywood Seminole Reservation along State Road 7 (U.S. Highway 441). For more information, visit us online at www.seminolehardrockhollywood.com call 1 (800) 937-0010 or follow us: Facebook: @HardRockHolly , X: @HardRockHolly , Instagram: @HardRockHolly .

