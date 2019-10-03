Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa Reveals $700 Million Expansion Completion With Grand Celebration

"Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa is already one of the largest and most profitable casinos in the United States," said Jim Allen, Hard Rock International Chairman and CEO of Seminole Gaming. "The expansion will increase entertainment and dining options, and help us attract guests from throughout the country and around the world."

The festivities commenced with a hi-tech neon and LED performance by Light Balance, containing elements of acrobatic and dance choreography. The group earned the Golden Buzzer Award during their audition for Season 12 of America's Got Talent and finished third overall in the competition. Followed by the brand's signature Guitar Smash, seventh-generation member of the Great Wallendas, Nik Wallenda, along with his 66-year-old mother, Delilah, thrilled guests with a high wire walk between the property's two hotel towers, overlooking the newly expanded pool deck.

"I'm honored to be a part of such an iconic hotel and casino transformation here in Florida," said Nik Wallenda. "This is my first time executing a high wire walk in Tampa and it is an absolute honor to experience this monumental moment with my mother during her final walk."

With music at the core of the Hard Rock experience, the celebration continues as DJ Jazzy Jeff and Big Boi take the stage this evening. Award-winning country artist Keith Urban will perform on Friday, Oct. 4, in the property's new 1,500-seat Hard Rock Event Center. A private blackjack tournament and VIP pool party hosted by celebrity DJ Brody Jenner will round out the momentous weekend.

The extensive renovation includes a new, 14-story hotel tower, offering 562 additional hotel rooms and suites; three ultra-lavish pools; and a 26,000-square-foot Rock Spa® & Salon equipped with 13 treatment rooms, including a Rhythm & Motion room, Hammam Ritual room, two VIP suites, a hair and nail salon, barbershop and co-ed aqua lounge.

The completed 223,900-square-foot casino includes an additional 1,000 slots and 41 table games throughout its new gaming spaces, bringing the completed gaming experience to nearly 5,000 slots, 179 tables and a state-of-the-art poker room with 46 poker tables. For the ultimate VIP experience, a high floor of the new hotel tower will feature a private gaming parlor for VIP guests, with an exclusive check-in and private elevators to rock star suites.

On top of being home to Elvis Presley's iconic 24-karat gold leaf plated 1928 Kimball Piano Company Grand Piano, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa now houses 14 delectable food and beverage offerings, featuring innovative menus and highlighting fresh, world-class cuisine. Additions include Constant Grind, a casual sit down or grab and go hot spot for coffee, gelato, pastries, and more, the Pool Bar & Grill, an upbeat, full service restaurant presenting stellar views from the center of the hotel's three pools and Cipresso, an elegant Italian restaurant offering refined service, crafted cocktails, wine pairings and an innovative menu.

For more information or to book a stay, please visit www.seminolehardrocktampa.com.

About Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa

Owned and operated by the Seminole Tribe of Florida, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa is one of the largest and most successful casinos in the world offering award-winning gaming, hospitality and entertainment. The casino features nearly 5,000 of the hottest slot machines, 179 table games and a state-of-the-art Poker Room featuring 46 tables. Additionally, the property offers a smoke-free Mezzanine Level Casino. The hotel is AAA Four Diamond rated and the property proudly offers seven award-winning restaurants, including the upscale dining venues Council Oak Steaks & Seafood and The Rez Grill, as well as the new elegant Italian restaurant, Cipresso. Recent openings include a new hotel tower, new arrival experience, the Hard Rock Event Center and a new Rock Spa® and Salon. The resort is located off I-4 at North Orient Road and Hillsborough Avenue, about 10 minutes east of downtown Tampa. For more information, please call 866-502-PLAY or visit us online and via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

About Hard Rock®

With venues in 75 countries spanning 259 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops® and Cafes - Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's most valuable collection of music memorabilia at more than 83,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe. In 2018, Hard Rock International was recognized as a Forbes Magazine Top Employer for Women and Land Operator of the Year at the Global Gaming Awards. In 2019, Hard Rock International was honored as one of Forbes Magazine's America's Best Large Employers, Forbes Magazine's Top Employers for Women and No. 1 in J.D. Power's 2019 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study among Upper Upscale Hotel Chains. Hard Rock destinations are located in the world's greatest international gateway cities, including its two most successful flagship properties in Florida and home to the world's first Guitar Hotel® in South Florida, where its headquarters are located. The brand is owned by HRI parent entity The Seminole Tribe of Florida. For more information on Hard Rock International visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.

For More Media Information:

Julianna Smith

The Zimmerman Agency

850.668.2222

Jsmith@zimmerman.com

SOURCE Hard Rock International

Related Links

http://www.seminolehardrocktampa.com

