Seminole Tribe of Florida and West Flagler Parties Announce End of Legal Challenges and Beginning of Partnership to Offer and Promote Jai Alai on the Hard Rock Bet App

News provided by

Seminole Tribe of Florida

Oct 28, 2024, 15:15 ET

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- West Flagler Associates, LTD, Bonita-Fort Myers Corporation, Southwest Florida Enterprises, Inc. and Isadore Havenick (the "West Flagler Parties") and the Seminole Tribe of Florida have entered into a comprehensive agreement whereby the West Flagler Parties have agreed to refrain from engaging in any future litigation with respect to the Seminole Tribe's gaming operations and instead will begin a new partnership to offer and promote wagering on Jai Alai on the Hard Rock Bet app. 

As part of the agreement, the West Flagler Parties have agreed not to bring or support any future legal challenge to the Seminole Tribe's gaming operations, including mobile gaming offered by the Seminole Tribe now or in the future.  In addition, Jai Alai provided by Battle Court Jai Alai, LLC, an affiliate of West Flagler, will be offered on the Hard Rock Bet app.  The parties anticipate that the Seminole Tribe will launch Jai Alai on its Hard Rock Bet app in early 2025.

This agreement ends years of disputes between the Seminole Tribe and the West Flagler Parties and avoids future litigation over the Seminole Tribe's gaming operations. According to Jim Allen, CEO of Seminole Gaming, "This is truly a win-win agreement for the Seminole Tribe and West Flagler. This agreement establishes a relationship of collaboration among the Seminole Tribe and West Flagler in the State of Florida. Rather than engaging in years of additional litigation, this agreement will allow the parties to work together to promote Jai Alai, which has played an important role in Florida's gaming landscape for nearly 100 years."

Isadore Havenick agreed, stating: "We are thrilled to be partnering with the Seminole Tribe in support of their gaming operations in Florida and to promote Jai Alai, which has been a critical component of Florida's gaming industry since the 1920s. We are proud that Jai Alai will be featured on the Hard Rock Bet app and we look forward to developing a strong partnership with the Seminole Tribe."

About the Seminole Tribe of Florida and Seminole Gaming
Seminole Gaming manages six Florida casino complexes for the Seminole Tribe of Florida, including Seminole Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos in Tampa and Hollywood, Fla.  Seminole Gaming has long been recognized for its industry innovations and success. The Seminole Tribe of Florida was the first Indian Tribe in North America to open a high-stakes bingo hall and casino, which debuted in 1979 and became the forerunner of the Indian Gaming movement.

About the West Flagler Parties
West Flagler Associates and Southwest Florida Enterprises own and operate several gaming, sports, and entertainment facilities throughout Florida. Owned by the Havenick family, locations include a poker room and sports and entertainment facility in Bonita Springs along with World Jai Alai League operations headquartered in Coral Gables.

Media Contact: Gary Bitner, Bitner Group, (954) 849-9201, [email protected]

SOURCE Seminole Tribe of Florida

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

The Seminole Tribe of Florida and Hard Rock International Announce $1 Million Donation for Relief Efforts To Benefit Victims of Hurricanes Helene and Milton

The Seminole Tribe of Florida and Hard Rock International Announce $1 Million Donation for Relief Efforts To Benefit Victims of Hurricanes Helene and Milton

The Seminole Tribe of Florida and Hard Rock International are committing $1,000,000 in monetary donations to support the relief efforts for those...
Seminole Tribe of Florida to Debut Craps, Roulette and Sports Betting in December with Star-Studded Celebrations of a New Gaming Era

Seminole Tribe of Florida to Debut Craps, Roulette and Sports Betting in December with Star-Studded Celebrations of a New Gaming Era

The Seminole Tribe of Florida today announced plans to move forward with expanded casino games based on the Gaming Compact signed and approved by the ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Entertainment

Entertainment

Mobile Entertainment

Mobile Entertainment

Mobile Entertainment

Mobile Entertainment

General Sports

General Sports

News Releases in Similar Topics