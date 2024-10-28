Seminole Tribe of Florida and West Flagler Parties Announce End of Legal Challenges and Beginning of Partnership to Offer and Promote Jai Alai on the Hard Rock Bet App

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- West Flagler Associates, LTD, Bonita-Fort Myers Corporation, Southwest Florida Enterprises, Inc. and Isadore Havenick (the "West Flagler Parties") and the Seminole Tribe of Florida have entered into a comprehensive agreement whereby the West Flagler Parties have agreed to refrain from engaging in any future litigation with respect to the Seminole Tribe's gaming operations and instead will begin a new partnership to offer and promote wagering on Jai Alai on the Hard Rock Bet app.

As part of the agreement, the West Flagler Parties have agreed not to bring or support any future legal challenge to the Seminole Tribe's gaming operations, including mobile gaming offered by the Seminole Tribe now or in the future. In addition, Jai Alai provided by Battle Court Jai Alai, LLC, an affiliate of West Flagler, will be offered on the Hard Rock Bet app. The parties anticipate that the Seminole Tribe will launch Jai Alai on its Hard Rock Bet app in early 2025.

This agreement ends years of disputes between the Seminole Tribe and the West Flagler Parties and avoids future litigation over the Seminole Tribe's gaming operations. According to Jim Allen, CEO of Seminole Gaming, "This is truly a win-win agreement for the Seminole Tribe and West Flagler. This agreement establishes a relationship of collaboration among the Seminole Tribe and West Flagler in the State of Florida. Rather than engaging in years of additional litigation, this agreement will allow the parties to work together to promote Jai Alai, which has played an important role in Florida's gaming landscape for nearly 100 years."

Isadore Havenick agreed, stating: "We are thrilled to be partnering with the Seminole Tribe in support of their gaming operations in Florida and to promote Jai Alai, which has been a critical component of Florida's gaming industry since the 1920s. We are proud that Jai Alai will be featured on the Hard Rock Bet app and we look forward to developing a strong partnership with the Seminole Tribe."

About the Seminole Tribe of Florida and Seminole Gaming

Seminole Gaming manages six Florida casino complexes for the Seminole Tribe of Florida, including Seminole Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos in Tampa and Hollywood, Fla. Seminole Gaming has long been recognized for its industry innovations and success. The Seminole Tribe of Florida was the first Indian Tribe in North America to open a high-stakes bingo hall and casino, which debuted in 1979 and became the forerunner of the Indian Gaming movement.

About the West Flagler Parties

West Flagler Associates and Southwest Florida Enterprises own and operate several gaming, sports, and entertainment facilities throughout Florida. Owned by the Havenick family, locations include a poker room and sports and entertainment facility in Bonita Springs along with World Jai Alai League operations headquartered in Coral Gables.

