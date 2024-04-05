VANCOUVER, BC, April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Semios + Agworld are thrilled to kick off a groundbreaking teaser campaign today, led by CEO Sumer Johal. This initiative marks a pivotal point in agriculture, ushering in an era where farming becomes easier, thanks to innovative AI technology.

Semios + Agworld Tease The Next Revolution in Ag: Farming Made Simple™ (CNW Group/Semios)

The first video launching today is crafted to ignite curiosity and showcase the journey of agricultural advancements from the earliest innovations to today's cutting-edge technologies. Focusing on the opportunities that farmers face and the critical role of data in overcoming challenges, this sneak peek into an upcoming AI solution sets the stage for the next revolution in agriculture. This campaign will continue to engage the agricultural community and beyond with its vision for the future through a dynamic series of videos.

CEO Sumer Johal states, "throughout history we have witnessed several major revolutions that have changed the way we feed the world. From mechanization to crop nutrition and protection to genetics, humankind has persisted in making more food to feed more people with fewer resources. Now, we're on the brink of another groundbreaking revolution in ag. Our upcoming product embodies our commitment to leap beyond the current boundaries with AI, striving to make farming simpler for all".

Keep an eye out for what's next in this thrilling series as Semios + Agworld gear up to introduce a technology that will redefine the boundaries of agricultural possibilities.

For further details, or to sign up for updates visit our websites at www.semios.com and www.agworld.com .

About Semios

Founded in 2010, Vancouver-based Semios offers Precision Agriculture as a Service™ that includes real-time crop data and pest management tools for ag professionals. Leveraging a network of sensors that provide more than 500M data points measuring climate, water, insect and disease activity daily, we apply big data analytics and machine learning to reduce and mitigate crop risks and automate daily activities. Semios has been named to the Global Cleantech 100, an annual list of the 100 most innovative cleantech companies globally, and the Thrive Top 50, list of the 50 leading global AgTech companies. Semios continues to grow its crop management platform by partnering with other leading decision-aid farming solutions and recently acquired Agworld, Altrac and Centricity to deliver more value to ag professionals under one login. Learn more about Semios .

About Agworld

Agworld is an international Information Management Platform, founded in 2009, with an Australian headquarters in Perth and a global leader in collaborative farm management, enabling farmers, advisors and third parties to work together as one on a single platform. Agworld's industry-leading standardized database makes it quick and easy to create accurate, reportable farm data. With over 100 million acres paid for and managed in Agworld across five countries, Agworld has the experience, capacity and market presence to support the delivery of innovation to farmers, agronomists and those who serve them. Learn more about Agworld .

