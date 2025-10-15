SemiQon's cryogenic chip technology for quantum computing and space applications receives award from EARTO

ESPOO, Finland, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EARTO, the organisation of the European Research and Technology Organisations, awarded SemiQon and VTT first prize in the "Impact Expected" category on 14 October 2025 in Brussels for a pioneering cryogenic CMOS (complementary metal-oxide semiconductor) chip innovation. The solution enables the full capacity of advanced CMOS functionalities at cryogenic temperatures, thereby unlocking new possibilities for quantum computing and space applications.

"Although cryogenic electronics may seem niche today, they will soon become mainstream first driven by quantum computing and aerospace. SemiQon, leveraging VTT's foundational work, is proud to be driving this shift globally. We're truly honoured to receive this award, which highlights the promise of our technology and the impact we aim to create," shares Himadri Majumdar, CEO of SemiQon.

"Innovations such as the cryo-CMOS offer the opportunity to renew businesses and drive significant growth to society. This recognition goes beyond a single breakthrough. It celebrates the vital role that research and technology organisations play in strengthening Europe's competitiveness, building resilience and addressing global challenges," notes Tauno Vähä-Heikkilä, Vice President, Microelectronics and Quantum technology at VTT.

With its superior energy efficiency and performance, SemiQon's Cryo-CMOS chip solutions do not have the energy consumption and heat dissipation issues that have hindered the wide deployment of CMOS so far. For space applications, it offers 50-90% lower power consumption. In the short term, it can reduce the cost and volume of quantum computers readout infrastructures by up to 30%, and over tenfold in the long-term. Furthermore, by eliminating the need for separate infrastructure for cooling the chips, the innovation paves the way for more sustainable supercomputers and data centres, potentially saving USD 20-30 billion globally in annual cooling costs.

The technology was originally developed at VTT. SemiQon spun off from VTT in 2023 to advance cryogenic CMOS chips to achieve superior energy efficiency and performance. Production of the chips takes place in European pilot line foundries Micronova and in future also in the forthcoming Kvanttinova hub, operated by VTT in Espoo, Finland. Micronova is the largest semiconductor R&D cleanroom facility in the Nordics, while the Kvanttinova hub is currently at the peak of its planning stage.

Cryogenic CMOS technology is set to revolutionise multiple industries. It has the potential to contribute to various United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals by enabling breakthroughs in quantum computing, energy-efficient electronics, space exploration and even environmental monitoring.

Beyond its environmental and economic benefits, this innovation is strengthening the European semiconductor industry and supports Europe's strategic autonomy in critical technologies.

"Growth requires not only renewal of industry but also the emergence of new startups. By spinning off technologies into new companies like SemiQon, VTT transforms years of research and development into real-world impact, while simultaneously strengthening Europe's competitiveness and resilience," says Vähä-Heikkilä.

About Cryogenic CMOS

Cryogenic CMOS is a chip built using semiconductor materials and transistors, using innovative design and industrial processing that can function at super-cold temperatures (below -270°C).

The chips are required, for example, by quantum computers and for space electronics applications.

Within the next two years, product testing with customers will begin in the customers' product environments.

The global market for Cryo-CMOS is worth over EUR 3 billion and is expected to reach EUR 10 billion by 2030.

SemiQon's chip manufacturing cost is more than 50% lower than competitors.

SemiQon's funding rounds

After securing its initial funding round by February 2023, SemiQon has been successful in several highly competitive funding applications independently and through different consortium projects. In the spring of 2025, the company announced that the European Innovation Council had awarded it EUR 2.5 million in a competitive, non-dilutive grant and an additional EUR 15 million of equity-based ear-marked funding.

More information about SemiQon

SemiQon's mission is to realise the promise of quantum computing by delivering scalability through powerful, resilient, and cost-effective quantum processors. Its technology builds upon decades of development and know-how from the semiconductor industry, making its quantum integrated circuits and other components commercially competitive and well-suited for mass-manufacturing. SemiQon's first-in-the-world cryo-optimised CMOS forms the basis of its quantum chips and has wide-ranging applications in quantum, space and beyond.

Additional information

VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland

Tauno Vähä-Heikkilä, Vice President, Microelectronics and Quantum Technology

[email protected], tel. +358 40 7587941

SemiQon

Himadri Majumdar, CEO, co-founder

[email protected], +358 40 658 9596

Further information on VTT:

Paula Bergqvist, Communications Manager

+358 20 722 5161, [email protected]

www.vttresearch.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/vtt-info/r/semiqon-s-cryogenic-chip-technology-for-quantum-computing-and-space-applications-receives-award-from,c4250240

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/vtt-info/i/semiqon-2024-13-web-mm,c3477536 Semiqon 2024 13 web-mm https://news.cision.com/vtt-info/i/semiqon-portraits-01-web,c3477537 SemiQon portraits 01 web

SOURCE VTT Info