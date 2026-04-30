Semitech Named Authorized Distributor for NVE Corporation Isolator Products

BERLIN, Apr. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Semitech, a global stocking distributor of electronic components and supply chain solutions, today announced that it has been appointed an authorized distributor of isolation products from NVE Corporation, a publicly traded U.S.-based manufacturer of advanced electronic components.

Through the new relationship, Semitech will offer NVE's portfolio of isolation products, providing customers with expanded sourcing options for high-performance digital isolation solutions. Semitech has served customers worldwide since 1987 and supports more than 14,000 clients across a broad range of industries. With a large stocking inventory, responsive customer service, and deep experience helping OEMs, contract manufacturers, and industrial buyers solve supply chain challenges, Semitech is positioned to help accelerate awareness and adoption of NVE isolator solutions throughout the U.S. market.

"We are excited to begin this partnership with NVE and bring their innovative products to our customer base," said Vince DelMonte, president of Semitech. "Many customers continue to seek reliable alternatives that can improve availability, pricing, and long-term sourcing stability. NVE's product line gives us an excellent solution to bring to the market."

NVE is recognized for advanced electronic component technologies, including isolation solutions used in industrial, medical, automotive, and communications applications where performance and reliability are critical.

As part of the rollout, Semitech is launching dedicated marketing and customer support initiatives, including product promotion, customer outreach, and tools designed to help engineers and buyers identify cross-reference opportunities.

Customers interested in pricing, availability, or identifying NVE alternatives for existing requirements can contact Semitech directly through its sales team or through their website at www.semitech.net.

About Semitech

Semitech is a New Jersey-based global stocking distributor of electronic components, serving customers worldwide since 1987. The company supports OEMs, manufacturers, and industrial buyers with inventory solutions, sourcing expertise, and responsive service across a wide range of electronic component categories. You can learn more about Semitech at www.semitech.net

About NVE Corporation

NVE Corporation develops and supplies advanced electronic components, including isolation products and sensor technologies for industrial, medical, automotive, and other demanding markets.

CONTACT: Semitech Inc, Email: [email protected], Website: www.semitech.net

SOURCE Semitech