Semler Scientific, Inc.'s CEO Continues Recovery From Mild Stroke

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCQB: SMLR), an emerging growth company that provides technology solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers, announced that CEO Doug Murphy-Chutorian, M.D. continues his recovery from a mild stroke.

"I recently experienced a mild stroke after elective surgery. While I continue outpatient therapy, I am still actively leading Semler Scientific and involved in day-to-day decision-making and executive functions. The senior management team and I are working seamlessly together with no interruption to our business," said Dr. Murphy-Chutorian.

About Semler Scientific, Inc.:

Semler Scientific, Inc. is an emerging growth company that provides technology solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers. Semler Scientific's mission is to develop, manufacture and market innovative proprietary products and services that assist its customers in evaluating and treating chronic diseases. Semler Scientific's first patented and U.S. Food and Drug Administration, or FDA, cleared product, introduced commercially in 2011, measured arterial blood flow in the extremities to aid in the diagnosis of peripheral arterial disease. In March 2015, Semler Scientific received FDA 510(k) clearance for the next generation version of this product named QuantaFlo™, which was commercially launched in August 2015 to more comprehensively evaluate our customers' patients for risk of heart attacks and strokes. Semler Scientific believes it is positioned to provide valuable information to its insurance company and physician customers, which in turn permits them to better guide patient care. Additional information about Semler can be found at semlerscientific.com.

