Semler Scientific Reports Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2023 Financial Results

2023 Q3 highlights:

Revenue of $16.3 million , an increase of 16% compared to the corresponding period of 2022

, an increase of 16% compared to the corresponding period of 2022 Net income of $5.5 million , an increase of 50% compared to the corresponding period of 2022

, an increase of 50% compared to the corresponding period of 2022 Quarter-ending cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $56.0 million

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Semler Scientific, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMLR), a company that develops, manufactures and markets innovative medical products and services that assist in evaluating and treating chronic diseases, today reported financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023.

"We are pleased to report consistent growth in year-over-year quarterly revenue and pre-tax net income, predominately from sales of QuantaFlo® for peripheral arterial disease testing," said Doug Murphy-Chutorian, MD, chief executive officer of Semler Scientific. "We are encouraged by our results year-to-date and remained focused on expanding our business in support of the diagnosis of heart dysfunction."

FINANCIAL RESULTS

For the quarter ended September 30, 2023, compared to the corresponding period of 2022, Semler Scientific reported:

Revenue of $16.3 million , an increase of $2.3 million , or 16%, compared to $14.0 million . Fixed fee software license revenues of $9.5 million , an increase of $0.9 million , or 11%, compared to $8.6 million . Variable fee software license revenues of $6.3 million , an increase of $1.4 million , or 28%, compared to $4.9 million . Sales of other products of $0.5 million , same as the prior year period.

, an increase of , or 16%, compared to . Cost of revenues of $1.1 million , same as the prior year period. As a percentage of revenues, cost of revenues decreased to 7%, compared to 8% in the prior year period.

, same as the prior year period. As a percentage of revenues, cost of revenues decreased to 7%, compared to 8% in the prior year period. Total operating expenses of $10.0 million , which includes cost of revenues, an increase of $0.4 million , or 5%, compared to $9.6 million . As a percentage of revenues, operating expenses decreased to 61% compared to 68%.

, which includes cost of revenues, an increase of , or 5%, compared to . As a percentage of revenues, operating expenses decreased to 61% compared to 68%. Pre-tax net income of $7.0 million , an increase of $2.4 million , or 52%, compared to $4.6 million .

, an increase of , or 52%, compared to . Income tax expense of $1.5 million , or an effective tax rate of 21%, compared to $0.9 million , or an effective tax rate of 20%.

, or an effective tax rate of 21%, compared to , or an effective tax rate of 20%. Net income of $5.5 million , or $0.82 per basic share and $0.71 per diluted share, an increase of $1.8 million , or 50%, compared to $3.7 million , or $0.55 per basic share and $0.46 per diluted share.

Semler Scientific's three largest customers (including their affiliates) comprised 36%, 28% and 11% of third quarter revenues in 2023.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared to the corresponding period of 2022, Semler Scientific reported:

Revenues of $53.1 million , an increase of $10.2 million , or 24%, compared to $42.9 million . Fixed fee software license revenues of $28.5 million , an increase of $3.4 million , or 14%, compared to $25.1 million . Variable fee software license revenues of $23.2 million , an increase of $6.5 million , or 39% compared to $16.7 million . Sales of other products of $1.4 million , an increase of $0.3 million , or 35%, compared to $1.1 million .

, an increase of , or 24%, compared to . Cost of revenues of $3.6 million , an increase of $0.5 million , or 17%, compared to $3.1 million . As a percentage of revenues, cost of revenues was flat at 7%.

, an increase of , or 17%, compared to . As a percentage of revenues, cost of revenues was flat at 7%. Total operating expenses of $33.4 million , which includes cost of revenues, an increase of $4.1 million , or 14%, compared to $29.3 million . As a percentage of revenues, operating expenses decreased to 63%, compared to 68%.

, which includes cost of revenues, an increase of , or 14%, compared to . As a percentage of revenues, operating expenses decreased to 63%, compared to 68%. Pre-tax net income of $21.3 million , an increase of $7.6 million , or 55%, compared to $13.7 million .

, an increase of , or 55%, compared to . Income tax expense of $4.9 million , or an effective tax rate of 23% compared to $2.6 million , or an effective tax rate of 19%.

, or an effective tax rate of 23% compared to , or an effective tax rate of 19%. Net income of $16.4 million , or $2.44 per basic share and $2.09 per diluted share, an increase of $5.3 million , or 47%, compared to $11.1 million , or $1.65 per basic share and $1.38 per diluted share.

Semler Scientific's two largest customers (including their affiliates) comprised 36% and 34% of year-to-date revenues in 2023.

THIRD QUARTER 2023 MAJOR ACCOMPLISHMENTS

Continued year-over-year quarterly revenue growth. Continued year-over-year pre-tax net income growth. Record balance of cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments balance.

Semler Scientific, Inc. Condensed Statements of Income Unaudited (In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data)





























For the three months ended September 30,

For the nine months ended September 30,



2023

2022

2023



2022

























Revenues

$ 16,316

$ 14,047

$ 53,127

$ 42,891 Operating expenses:























Cost of revenues



1,111



1,138



3,599



3,070 Engineering and product development



1,174



1,244



4,566



3,444 Sales and marketing



3,423



4,153



13,601



13,031 General and administrative



3,710



3,045



11,028



9,760 Strategic streamlining



599



—



599



— Total operating expenses



10,017



9,580



33,393



29,305 Income from operations



6,299



4,467



19,734



13,586 Interest income



692



137



1,772



151 Change in fair value of notes held for investment



—



—



(217)



— Other expense



(3)



(3)



(3)



(2) Other income, net



689



134



1,552



149 Pre-tax net income



6,988



4,601



21,286



13,735 Income tax provision



1,474



926



4,924



2,626 Net income

$ 5,514

$ 3,675

$ 16,362

$ 11,109 Net income per share, basic

$ 0.82

$ 0.55

$ 2.44

$ 1.65 Weighted average number of shares used in computing

basic net income per share



6,717,301



6,678,175



6,708,675



6,738,717 Net income per share, diluted

$ 0.71

$ 0.46

$ 2.09

$ 1.38 Weighted average number of shares used in computing

diluted net income per share



7,818,236



7,939,926



7,847,390



8,027,271

Semler Scientific, Inc. Condensed Balance Sheets (In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data)

















September 30,

December 31,



2023

2022





Unaudited





Assets











Current Assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 37,497

$ 23,014 Short-term investments



18,530



20,073 Trade accounts receivable, net of reserves of $254 and $109, respectively



5,966



3,884 Inventory, net



439



469 Prepaid expenses and other current assets



1,946



1,468 Total current assets



64,378



48,908 Assets for lease, net



2,498



2,478 Property and equipment, net



765



667 Long-term investments



821



821 Notes held for investment (includes measured at fair value of $4,462 and $3,679, respectively)



5,462



4,679 Other non-current assets



2,744



2,842 Deferred tax assets



2,775



2,298 Total assets

$ 79,443

$ 62,693













Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity











Current liabilities:











Accounts payable

$ 300

$ 835 Accrued expenses



6,998



4,748 Deferred revenue



1,120



1,160 Other short-term liabilities



159



114 Total current liabilities



8,577



6,857













Long-term liabilities:











Other long-term liabilities



93



160 Total long-term liabilities



93



160 Commitments and contingencies (Note 14)











Stockholders' equity:











Common stock, $0.001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 6,941,554, and 6,906,544

shares issued, and 6,727,132 and 6,692,122 shares outstanding (treasury shares of 214,422 and

214,422), respectively



7



7 Additional paid-in capital



15,184



16,449 Retained earnings



55,582



39,220













Total stockholders' equity



70,773



55,676













Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 79,443

$ 62,693

Semler Scientific, Inc. Condensed Statements of Cash Flows Unaudited (In thousands of U.S. Dollars)

















Nine months ended September 30,



2023

2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:











Net income

$ 16,362

$ 11,109













Reconciliation of Net Income to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities:











Depreciation



439



462 Deferred tax expense



(478)



(405) Loss on disposal of assets for lease



355



303 Loss on disposal of inventory



171



— Allowance for credit losses



203



53 Change in fair value of notes held for investment



217



— Gain on short-term investments



(307)



— Stock-based compensation



907



708 Changes in Operating Assets and Liabilities:











Trade accounts receivable



(2,284)



(107) Inventory



30



39 Prepaid expenses and other current assets



(478)



2,083 Other non-current assets



98



(1,934) Accounts payable



(535)



40 Accrued expenses



2,250



3,217 Other current and non-current liabilities



(22)



(52) Deferred revenue



(40)



237 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities



16,888



15,753













CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:











Additions to property and equipment



(310)



(388) Purchase of notes held for investment



(1,000)



(1,179) Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments



59,719



— Purchase of short-term investments



(57,869)



— Purchase of assets for lease



(773)



(961) Net Cash Used in Investing Activities



(233)



(2,528)













CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:











Taxes paid related to net settlement of equity awards



(247)



(114) Common stock warrants acquired



(1,949)



— Treasury stock acquired



—



(4,991) Proceeds from exercise of stock options



24



93 Net Cash Used in Financing Activities



(2,172)



(5,012) INCREASE IN CASH



14,483



8,213 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD



23,014



37,323 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD

$ 37,497

$ 45,536

About Semler Scientific, Inc.:

Semler Scientific, Inc. develops, manufactures and markets innovative products and services that assist in evaluating and treating chronic diseases. Its flagship product, QuantaFlo®, which is patented and cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), is a rapid point-of-care test that measures arterial blood flow in the extremities. The QuantaFlo® test aids in the diagnosis of cardiovascular diseases, such as peripheral arterial disease (PAD) and heart dysfunction (HD). QuantaFlo® is used by healthcare providers to evaluate their patient's risk of mortality and major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE). In addition, Semler Scientific has an agreement with Mellitus Health, Inc. (Mellitus) to exclusively market and distribute Insulin Insights™, an FDA cleared software product that recommends optimal insulin dosing for diabetic patients in the United States, including Puerto Rico. Semler Scientific has a minority investment in Mellitus, as well as Monarch Medical Technologies LLC, a privately held company whose product EndoTool® offers a technological solution for inpatient glycemic management. Additional information about Semler Scientific can be found at www.semlerscientific.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements. Such statements can be identified by, among other things, the use of forward-looking language such as the words "believe," "goal," "may," "will," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "would," "could" or words with similar meaning or the negatives of these terms or by the discussion of strategy or intentions. The forward-looking statements in this release include express or implied statements regarding development of its business in HD and diabetes; QuantaFlo®'s ability to aid in the diagnosis of cardiovascular diseases; among others. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause Semler Scientific's actual results to differ materially from those discussed here, such as whether or not insurance plans and other customers will continue to license its cardiovascular testing products, including the risk of changes in the reimbursement landscape for its customers including related to the recent CMS rate announcement; whether or not it will be able to successfully expand its product offering, including into HD and diabetes; whether or not QuantaFlo® can successfully aid in the diagnosis of PAD and HD; along with those risk factors detailed in Semler Scientific's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements involve assumptions, estimates, and uncertainties that reflect current internal projections, expectations or beliefs. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements and the risk factors described above. Furthermore, all such statements are made as of the date of this release and Semler Scientific assumes no obligation to update or revise these statements unless otherwise required by law.

