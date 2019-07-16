Semler to Report Second Quarter and First Half 2019 Financial Results on July 26, 2019

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCQB: SMLR), an emerging growth company that provides technology solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers, today announced that it will report financial results for the second quarter and first half ended June 30, 2019 before the open of U.S. financial markets on Friday, July 26, 2019.

Semler will not host an investor call for this quarter as Chief Executive Officer, Doug Murphy-Chutorian, M.D. continues his recovery from a mild stroke. Semler anticipates that it will host a conference call to discuss financial results for the third quarter and first nine months of 2019.

Semler Scientific, Inc. is an emerging growth company that provides technology solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers. Semler Scientific's mission is to develop, manufacture and market innovative proprietary products and services that assist its customers in evaluating and treating chronic diseases. Semler Scientific commercially launched its first patented and U.S. Food and Drug Administration, or FDA, cleared product in 2011, and received FDA 510(k) clearance for QuantaFlo™, the next generation version of this product in 2015. QuantaFlo™ is a rapid point-of-care test that measures arterial blood flow in the extremities to aid in the diagnosis of peripheral arterial disease. QuantaFlo™ is used by Semler Scientific's customers to more comprehensively evaluate their patients for risk of heart attacks and strokes. Semler Scientific believes it is positioned to provide valuable information to its insurance company and physician customers, which in turn permits them to better guide patient care. Additional information about Semler Scientific can be found at semlerscientific.com.

