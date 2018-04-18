Semonin Realtors Adopts Contactually as CRM of Choice

In 2017, Semonin embraced the Ninja Selling methodology which leans upon a strong CRM to power your business through prospecting activities and staying in touch with your database. Semonin felt a strategic direction was needed to provide their agents a top-notch CRM. This direction led them to select Contactually.

"Relationships matter more than ever in our industry and now technology can help us stay on track. Contactually is designed to be easy for our agents and brokers to use. They can integrate it into their daily routines and constantly work toward their goals of keeping their networks active," said Brad DeVries, President of Semonin Realtors.

Contactually manages more than 220 million relationships for real estate agents around the US. Contactually meets the needs of both brokers and agents, achieving higher-than-average adoption rates and contributing to recruitment, retention, and revenue growth throughout the brokerage. Internal data shows that 75% of agents on brokerage accounts have logged in during the last 30 days, building stronger relationships and increased opportunities.

"Contactually puts your most critical asset, your relationships, at the center of your business. Semonin Realtors now has the tools to track and improve agent productivity and engagement," added Zvi Band, co-founder and CEO of Contactually.

Contactually has recently launched several innovations including a new brokerage performance dashboard that helps brokerage leadership teams maximize agent adoption, review key performance metrics, and communicate effectively with their agents. Contactually has also recently integrated their popular "Best Time To Email" feature into their easy-to-use Gmail extension. To learn more, please visit contactually.com.

About Semonin Realtors:

Founded nearly 100 years ago, Semonin Realtors is the largest residential real estate firm in the Kentucky/Southern Indiana region. With more than 500 agents and staff in three offices, Semonin Realtors has been ranked the #1 real estate brokerage organization in the Greater Louisville market for over 25 years. Semonin provides full service real estate options for buyers and sellers including HomeServices Lending, Semonin Insurance, Semonin Title and Home Trust Warranty Services.

About Contactually

Contactually provides a SaaS-based intelligent customer relationship management (CRM) platform for real estate agents and brokerages. In simply minutes a day, Contactually's easy-to-use platform enables personal engagement at scale, resulting in more leads, referrals, and increased business. Proudly located in Washington, DC, Contactually employs approximately 70 people and has raised $12 million in capital to date from Grotech Ventures, Rally Ventures, Bull City Venture Partners, Middleland Capital, and others. Contactually has been named to Inc's 5000 Fastest Growing Companies and the Housing Wire Tech 100. For more information please visit us at https://www.contactually.com/.

