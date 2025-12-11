Semos.ai Announces Enterprise Pilot Program for Its Manager Agents Platform

The pilot program provides early access to this new AI layer for a limited number of enterprises. Participants can explore how Manager Agents bring intelligence into the flow of work, enrich existing organizational data, and support managers in making faster, clearer decisions within the systems they already rely on.

Unlocking AI-Ready Leadership for the Enterprise

Enterprises often face fragmented data, inconsistent leadership behaviors, and an overreliance on individual manager capability. Semos.ai addresses these challenges by introducing a unified architecture of specialized AI agents, each trained on behavioral science models and enterprise-grade governance, that work together to enhance day-to-day leadership performance.

Through the pilot, participating organizations will explore:

How AI agents surface leadership insights grounded in company goals and real team dynamics





How managers benefit from proactive, context-aware guidance rather than reactive tools





How a multi-agent ecosystem drives consistent leadership quality across a distributed workforce

Manager Agents support managers across critical use cases, including preparing for 1:1s, delivering recognition or feedback, navigating shifting priorities, and addressing engagement and performance risks. Managers receive clearer guidance at the moment they need it, strengthening leadership quality and driving measurable gains in productivity, satisfaction, and performance.

"Enterprises don't need another platform, they need intelligence that strengthens the platforms they already trust," said Filip Misovski, founder of Semos.ai and CEO of Semos Cloud. "Manager Agents were built to do exactly that: raise the quality of leadership and decision-making without adding friction to the enterprise ecosystem. Our pilot program is the first opportunity for organizations to experience this shift."

Availability

The Semos.ai Enterprise Pilot Program is now available to a select group of enterprises. To explore participation, visit www.semos.ai/enterprise.

About Semos.ai

Semos.ai is an enterprise AI platform built to transform how managers lead. With a multi-agent architecture grounded in behavioral science, company context, and real-time insights, Semos.ai gives managers the proactive guidance they need to make better decisions, support their teams, and drive organizational performance.

