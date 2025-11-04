Semper Fi & America's Fund Launches 14th Annual Double Down for Veterans Match Campaign with Goal of Raising $15 Million

OCEANSIDE, Calif., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For the 14th consecutive year, Semper Fi & America's Fund (The Fund) is proud to announce the launch of its annual Double Down for Veterans Match Campaign, in partnership with The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation (The Foundation) and PXG (Parsons Xtreme Golf). This year's campaign aims to raise $15 million to support critically wounded, ill, and injured service members, veterans, and military families.

Since the campaign's inception in 2012, nearly $250 million has been raised for The Fund's mission thanks to $108 million in matching gifts from The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation and thousands of generous donors who made a lasting impact.

Now through December 31, 2025, every donation made to The Fund will be matched dollar-for-dollar up to $7.5 million by The Foundation and PXG.

"Supporting our Nation's service members, veterans, and military families is truly an honor," said Karen Guenther, President, CEO, and Founder of Semper Fi & America's Fund. "We are profoundly thankful to Bob and Renee Parsons for their unwavering commitment. Their extraordinary generosity continues to make a lasting difference for countless individuals in need of critical care and assistance."

In Fiscal Year 2025 alone, The Fund provided direct financial assistance to nearly 16,000 individuals — a 13% increase over the previous year and double the number served five years ago. Our mission is to ensure that every veteran we serve achieves the highest possible quality of life. Veterans who have received support from The Fund for three or more years are 80% less likely to struggle with substance abuse, 75% less likely to experience housing insecurity, suicidal ideation, and anxiety, and 70% less likely to face incarceration and negative job outcomes.

Since 2004, The Fund has delivered more than $500 million in grants, support, and services. By the end of Fiscal Year 2026, The Fund will have supported 38,000 service members and veterans, and 100,000 military family members, connecting with nearly 600 heroes every day.

"Serving as a U.S. Marine taught me that the mission doesn't end when you come home," said Bob Parsons, U.S. Marine Corps Vietnam War veteran. "Veterans and their families face ongoing battles — some visible, many hidden. The Fund provides critical support in those moments, helping them rebuild and succeed."

"Bob and I are honored to continue our partnership with The Fund in support of our Nation's heroes," said Renee Parsons, Co-founder of The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation and Chief Marketing Officer of PXG. "We are committed to helping our veterans and military families thrive. The Fund plays a vital role in this mission by providing essential resources, meaningful connections, and lifelong care."

As the Nation celebrates 250 years of the U.S. Military, Semper Fi & America's Fund remains steadfast in its commitment: as long as service members step forward to serve, The Fund will stand beside them and their families in times of injury, illness, and need.

Online donations can be made at www.thefund.org/donate .

About Semper Fi & America's Fund

Semper Fi & America's Fund provides urgently needed resources and lifetime support for combat-wounded, critically ill, and injured service members of all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces. The Fund delivers comprehensive programs that ensure service members and their families have the support they need during recovery and throughout their lives.

Thefund.org

About The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation

The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation inspires hope by providing critical funding at critical times to nonprofit organizations striving to make a difference. The Foundation supports efforts that benefit underserved and marginalized populations and causes close to the Parsons' hearts, including veterans and first responders, youth and education, health and home and the American dream.

tbrpf.org

About PXG (Parsons Xtreme Golf)

Founded by Bob Parsons, PXG is a global golf equipment company dedicated to developing high-performance golf clubs and apparel. PXG is committed to supporting veterans and military families through philanthropic partnerships and initiatives.

PXG.com

