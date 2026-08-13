Semperis Announces Midnight in the War Room World Screening Tour

The first-of-its-kind documentary on cyberwar debuted at Black Hat USA 2026 before an audience of CISOs, national security leaders and defenders—the same community whose stories it tells.

HOBOKEN, N.J., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Semperis, the identity-driven cyber resilience and crisis response company, today announced the Midnight in the War Room world screening tour. The first feature-length documentary on cyber war, which includes voices from inside the cybersecurity community, debuted August 5 at Black Hat, the cybersecurity industry's most established and in-depth security event series.

The 30-city global screening roadshow of Midnight in the War Room is sponsored by Cohesity, the leader in AI-powered data security, who will help bring the film and its message about cyber resilience to defenders and cybersecurity professionals worldwide.

The world screening tour will visit the following cities:

Frankfurt – September 10

Munich – September 15

Zurich – September 17

London – September 17

Hamburg – September 22

Boston – September 23

Atlanta – September 23

Minneapolis – September 23

St. Louis – September 24

Houston – September 29

Miami – October 1

Chicago – October 1

Dallas – October 1

Scottsdale – October 1

Washington, DC – October 7

Mountain View – October 7

Sydney – October 8

Singapore – October 14

New York City – October 15

Nashville – October 15

Toronto – October 20

Paris – October 20

Detroit – October 21

Mexico City – October 22

Mumbai – October 22

Philadelphia – October 27

Vancouver – October 28

São Paulo – November 4

Dublin – November 5

Irvine, CA – November 12

The world screenings tour represents the second phase of Midnight in the War Room's global rollout. Additional screenings may be added in the coming weeks.

Preregistration is required to attend a city screening. To attend a screening, visit: Midnight in the War Room Events.

Produced by Semperis Studios and filmed across North America and Europe, the documentary draws on more than 50 interviews and over 100 hours of conversations with CISOs, former hackers, journalists, and national security leaders. Featured contributors include Chris Inglis, the first U.S. National Cyber Director; General (Ret.) David Petraeus, former CIA Director; Jen Easterly, former Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) Director; Marcus Hutchins, the WannaCry hero; and Tim Brown, former CISO of SolarWinds.

"We made this film because the people who defend the world's critical systems have never had their story told on their own terms," says Thomas LeDuc, Chief Marketing Officer at Semperis and Executive Producer and Co-Director of the film. "Watching it land with a room full of defenders was the whole point. What we heard at the world premiere tells us this conversation is only beginning."

Semperis is the first cybersecurity company to produce a full-length feature film on cyber war, spotlighting the defenders who safeguard the infrastructure society depends on: water and power systems, food supply chains, healthcare networks, and financial institutions targeted by nation states and ransomware gangs.

The Midnight in the War Room world screening roadshow would not be possible without the film's many Action Partners such as Women in CyberSecurity (WiCyS), Cyber Future Foundation and Hack The Box. Other Action Partners include:

Digital Defense Alliance Singapore (DDAS)

Institute for Critical Infrastructure Technology (ICIT)

InfraGard

ISC2

Information Systems Security Association (ISSA)

Information Systems Audit and Control Association (ISACA)

Health Information Sharing and Analysis Center (H-ISAC)

Michigan Council of Women in Technology (MCWT)

Oil and Natural Gas Information Sharing and Analysis Center (ONE-ISAC)

Arizona Cyber Threat Response Alliance (ACTRA)

Grand Canyon University (GCU) Cyber Center of Excellence

About Semperis

Semperis is the identity-driven cyber resilience and crisis management company trusted by the world's largest enterprises and government agencies to protect critical identity systems. Purpose-built for multi-cloud and hybrid identity environments—including Active Directory, Entra ID, Okta, and Ping Identity—Semperis helps organizations prevent, detect, respond to, and recover from identity-based cyberattacks.

Modern cyberattacks are won or lost at the identity layer, where failures now escalate into full-scale business crises. Semperis' AI-powered platform unifies identity lifecycle defense and crisis management—hardening identity infrastructure, detecting and containing active threats, enabling rapid, trusted recovery, and supporting secure, out-of-band coordination when core systems are disrupted—all reinforced by a world-class identity forensics and incident response team.

As part of its mission to help organizations achieve true cyber resilience, Semperis supports the broader cyber community through the award-winning Hybrid Identity Protection (HIP) Conference and Podcast and free identity security tools including Purple Knight and Forest Druid. More than 1,200 organizations—including over 25% of the 100 largest U.S. companies—rely on Semperis. The company is privately held, headquartered in Hoboken, New Jersey, and serves customers in more than 40 countries.

Learn more: semperis.com

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Media Contact:

Bill Keeler

Semperis

Senior Director, PR & Comms

[email protected]

SOURCE Semperis