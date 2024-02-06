SemperVirens Venture Capital Appoints New CEO

Stephan Roche joins as CEO to lead the VC firm into the next stage of growth and expand its network of investors and entrepreneurs.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SemperVirens, a leading Venture Capital firm investing in technology companies reshaping the world of health, wealth, and work, today announced the appointment of Stephan Roche as CEO.

Roche joins SemperVirens with a track record of leading and scaling high-performance teams that achieve impressive results, including serving as a top executive at two of the largest family offices in the world. In his most recent role, Roche served as CEO of a multigenerational family office, leading them through a period of significant growth and transformation. During his tenure, he led the creation of an institutional-class in-house investment team that oversees an extensive portfolio across diverse asset classes, including direct investments. Earlier in his career, Roche was an entrepreneur in fintech, one of SemperVirens' core areas of investment focus.

As CEO of SemperVirens, Roche will partner with the investment team to accelerate the growth of the firm. He will support its strategy of securing early stakes in the new winners of the world of work and bring an operator's mindset to help amplify their growth. Core to this is the SemperSystem™, a proprietary operating system built on SemperVirens' network of investors, entrepreneurs, expert advisors, employers, and strategic distribution partners. The SemperSystem serves as a unique growth engine for our portfolio companies by providing exclusive go-to-market deals, expert operating support, and deep market insights tailored to each company's specific needs.

"Stephan's combination of experiences as an entrepreneur and proven strategic leader make him an ideal person to serve as CEO of SemperVirens," said Greg Golub, co-founder of SemperVirens. "He brings a wealth of capabilities to build on our momentum as the leading investor in next generation companies that are creating a more inclusive, human-centered global economy."

"With his dedication to operational rigor and growth, we are confident that Stephan's skills will complement our investment team and help shape our existing foundation," said Robby Peters, co-founder and General Partner of SemperVirens. "This addition is perfect for delivering our unique venture investing model, including our proven approach to supporting innovative companies."

About SemperVirens:

SemperVirens is a leading venture capital firm investing in B2B tech startups reshaping the worlds of health, wealth and work. The SemperSystem™ – a proprietary operating system built on SemperVirens' network of investors, entrepreneurs, expert advisors, employers, and strategic distribution partners – amplifies the performance of the firm's portfolio companies and funds. SemperVirens has $225 million AUM, and a portfolio of 60 companies. For more information, visit www.sempervirensvc.com .

SOURCE SemperVirens Venture Capital