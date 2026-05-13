Sempra Declares Common Dividend

SAN DIEGO, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sempra (NYSE: SRE) today announced that its board of directors has declared a $0.6575 per share quarterly dividend on the company's common stock, which is payable July 15, 2026, to common stock shareholders of record at the close of business on June 25, 2026.

About Sempra

Sempra's mission is to build America's leading utility growth business. As owner of one of the largest energy networks on the continent, Sempra is electrifying and improving energy resilience in California and Texas, the two largest economies in the U.S. The company is recognized as a leader in responsible business practices and for its high-performance culture focused on safety and operational excellence, as demonstrated by Sempra's inclusion in The Wall Street Journal's Management Top 250 and Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies. More information about Sempra is available at sempra.com and on social media @sempra.

SOURCE Sempra