Sempra Energy And Sempra Energy Foundation To Support Winter Storm Relief In Texas

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE) today announced that the Sempra Energy Foundation is pledging $1 million to assist communities in Texas recovering from the unprecedented winter storm that blanketed the state. This builds on a $250,000 donation by Sempra Energy for food relief in Houston and Southeast Texas and will bolster a $1 million donation by Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC (Oncor), of which Sempra Energy is a majority owner, to community organizations within its service territory.

"As Texans across the state continue to navigate the effects of the recent winter storm, we are in close contact with community leaders to address some of their most immediate and critical needs," said Lisa Alexander, senior vice president of corporate affairs for Sempra Energy and board chair of the Sempra Energy Foundation. "At Sempra Energy and the Sempra Energy Foundation, we are committed to the communities where we operate and are proud to support organizations that are working diligently to provide relief to our community members."

Together, the funds will help speed the distribution of much-needed resources, such as food, water and repairs for those who have been greatly affected by the severe weather and its ensuing impacts. Sempra Energy has already funded a combined $250,000 to the Greater Houston Food Bank, Greater Port Arthur Food Bank and Southeast Texas Food Bank, while the Sempra Energy Foundation is engaging with community partners in Texas to help identify additional areas of need for funds distribution.

"Beyond Oncor's previously announced commitment of $1 million to help those affected by the recent severe winter storms, this additional support from the Sempra Energy Foundation will further enable communities within our service area to lean on local organizations for assistance as they look to recover in the aftermath of this devastating winter freeze," said Debbie Dennis, chief customer officer and senior vice president for Oncor. "Oncor has a long-standing commitment of working to help our communities thrive in the face of many challenges and this moment is especially significant given all that our region has faced in the last year. We appreciate the Sempra Energy Foundation stepping forward with even more support."

Since 2018, Sempra Energy and the Sempra Energy Foundation have committed nearly $4 million to nonprofit organizations providing services throughout Texas.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy's mission is to be North America's premier energy infrastructure company. The Sempra Energy family of companies have more than 19,000 talented employees who deliver energy with purpose to over 36 million consumers. With more than $66 billion in total assets at the end of 2020, the San Diego-based company is the owner of one of the biggest energy networks in North America serving some of the largest economies in the world. The company is helping to advance the global energy transition by enabling the delivery of lower-carbon energy solutions in each market it serves, including California, Texas, Mexico and the LNG export market. Sempra Energy is consistently recognized as a leader in sustainable business practices and for its long-standing commitment to building a high-performing culture and advancing diversity and inclusion. Sempra is the only North American utility sector company included on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index and was also named one of the "World's Most Admired Companies" for 2021 by Fortune Magazine for the fourth consecutive year.

About the Sempra Energy Foundation

The Sempra Energy Foundation is a 501(c)(3) private foundation based in San Diego. The foundation was founded by Sempra Energy. The Sempra Energy Foundation is committed to making a difference through partnerships that produce sustainable and responsible change. Over time, the foundation has invested in communities where Sempra Energy employees live and work, responded to a wide range of natural disasters, and encouraged community collaboration.

About Oncor Electric Delivery Company

Headquartered in Dallas, Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC is a regulated electricity distribution and transmission business that uses superior asset management skills to provide reliable electricity delivery to consumers. Oncor (together with its subsidiaries) operates the largest distribution and transmission system in Texas, delivering power to more than 3.7 million homes and businesses and operating more than 139,000 miles of transmission and distribution lines in Texas. While Oncor is owned by two investors (indirect majority owner, Sempra Energy, and minority owner, Texas Transmission Investment LLC), Oncor is managed by its Board of Directors, which is comprised of a majority of disinterested directors.

