Sempra Energy Announces First-Quarter 2018 Results

Sempra Energy's first-quarter 2018 earnings included higher financing costs at the parent company. These financing costs were incurred starting in January, primarily related to the anticipated acquisition of a majority stake in Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC (Oncor), which was completed in early March. First-quarter 2018 consolidated results also reflected $25 million income-tax expense to adjust 2017 provisional amounts related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017.

"During the quarter, we successfully implemented our leadership succession plan, completed the Oncor transaction and continued execution of our capital program in our utility and infrastructure businesses," said Jeffrey W. Martin, CEO of Sempra Energy. "Our underlying business performance was solid and consistent with our expectations."

OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

On May 1, Martin became Sempra Energy's CEO, while Joseph A. Householder became Sempra Energy's president and chief operating officer and Trevor I. Mihalik became Sempra Energy's executive vice president and chief financial officer. Debra L. Reed announced in March that she would step down as president and CEO of Sempra Energy May 1 and continue as executive chairman of the company until her retirement on Dec. 1. Previously, Martin was Sempra Energy's executive vice president and chief financial officer, Householder was Sempra Energy's corporate group president of infrastructure businesses and Mihalik was Sempra Energy's senior vice president, controller and chief accounting officer.

On March 9, Sempra Energy completed its $9.45 billion acquisition of an approximate 80-percent indirect ownership interest in Oncor, after receiving final regulatory approvals for the transaction. Sempra Energy expects $320 million to $360 million for its portion of partial-year earnings from Oncor in 2018.

Last month, San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) and Southern California Gas Co. (SoCalGas) filed supplemental testimony in their 2019 General Rate Case applications regarding impacts of federal tax reform. As a result of tax reform, SoCalGas is projecting reduced customer bills, while SDG&E expects incremental wildfire mitigation investments to substantially offset any bill reductions.

Sempra Energy's Mexican subsidiary IEnova announced April 12 that the company has been awarded a $130 million project to build and operate a liquid fuels marine terminal near Ensenada, Mexico. In connection with the project, IEnova has signed long-term supply contracts with multinational counterparties, including an affiliate of Chevron, for all of the terminal's capacity. The terminal is expected to commence operations in the second half of 2020.

Sempra Energy, based in San Diego, is a Fortune 500 energy services holding company with 2017 revenues of more than $11 billion. Sempra Energy is the utility holding company with the largest U.S. customer base. The Sempra Energy companies' approximately 20,000 employees serve more than 40 million consumers worldwide.

SEMPRA ENERGY Table A

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



Three months ended

March 31, (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) 2018

2017(1)

(unaudited) REVENUES









Utilities $ 2,598



$ 2,698

Energy-related businesses 364



333

Total revenues 2,962



3,031













EXPENSES AND OTHER INCOME









Utilities:









Cost of electric fuel and purchased power (546)



(527)

Cost of natural gas (348)



(485)

Energy-related businesses:









Cost of natural gas, electric fuel and purchased power (69)



(67)

Other cost of sales (18)



(22)

Operation and maintenance (781)



(719)

Depreciation and amortization (386)



(360)

Franchise fees and other taxes (117)



(110)

Other income, net 153



174

Interest income 33



6

Interest expense (216)



(169)

Income before income taxes and equity losses of unconsolidated subsidiaries 667



752

Income tax expense (289)



(295)

Equity losses (20)



(5)

Net income 358



452

Losses (earnings) attributable to noncontrolling interests 17



(11)

Mandatory convertible preferred stock dividends (28)



—

Earnings attributable to common shares $ 347



$ 441













Basic earnings per common share $ 1.34



$ 1.76

Weighted-average number of shares outstanding, basic (thousands) 257,932



251,131













Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.33



$ 1.75

Weighted-average number of shares outstanding, diluted (thousands) 259,490



252,246













Dividends declared per share of common stock $ 0.90



$ 0.82





(1) As adjusted for the retrospective adoption of ASU 2017-07 and a reclassification to conform to current year presentation.

SEMPRA ENERGY

Table A (Continued)

RECONCILIATION OF SEMPRA ENERGY ADJUSTED EARNINGS TO SEMPRA ENERGY GAAP EARNINGS (Unaudited)

Sempra Energy Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted Earnings Per Common Share exclude items (after the effects of income taxes and, if applicable, noncontrolling interests) in 2018 and 2017 as follows:

Three months ended March 31, 2018:

$(25) million income tax expense in 2018 to adjust Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 (TCJA) provisional amounts

Three months ended March 31, 2017:

$3 million deferred income tax benefit on Termoeléctrica de Mexicali (TdM) assets held for sale at Sempra Mexico

Sempra Energy Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted Earnings Per Common Share are non-GAAP financial measures (GAAP represents accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America). Because of the significance and/or nature of the excluded items, management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide a meaningful comparison of the performance of Sempra Energy's business operations from 2018 to 2017 and to future periods. Non-GAAP financial measures are supplementary information that should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the information prepared in accordance with GAAP. The table below reconciles for historical periods these non-GAAP financial measures to Sempra Energy GAAP Earnings and GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Common Share, which we consider to be the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.



Income tax

expense Earnings

Income tax

benefit (1) Noncontrolling

interests Earnings (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) Three months ended March 31, 2018

Three months ended March 31, 2017 Sempra Energy GAAP Earnings

$ 347







$ 441

Excluded items:











Impact from the TCJA $ 25

25



$ —

$ —

—

Deferred income tax benefit associated with TdM —

—



(5)

2

(3)

Sempra Energy Adjusted Earnings

$ 372







$ 438















Diluted earnings per common share:











Sempra Energy GAAP Earnings

$ 1.33







$ 1.75

Sempra Energy Adjusted Earnings

$ 1.43







$ 1.74

Weighted-average number of shares outstanding, diluted (thousands)

259,490







252,246







(1) Income taxes associated with TdM were calculated based on the applicable statutory tax rate, including translation from historic to current exchange rates.

SEMPRA ENERGY Table B













CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS







(Dollars in millions) March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017(1)

(unaudited)



Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 239



$ 288

Restricted cash 54



62

Accounts receivable, net 1,681



1,584

Due from unconsolidated affiliates 63



37

Income taxes receivable 118



110

Inventories 285



307

Regulatory assets 241



325

Fixed-price contracts and other derivatives 111



66

Greenhouse gas allowances 301



299

Assets held for sale 135



127

Other 166



136

Total current assets 3,394



3,341









Other assets:





Restricted cash 14



14

Due from unconsolidated affiliates 666



598

Regulatory assets 1,597



1,517

Nuclear decommissioning trusts 1,017



1,033

Investment in Oncor Holdings 9,176



—

Other investments 2,590



2,527

Goodwill 2,406



2,397

Other intangible assets 596



596

Dedicated assets in support of certain benefit plans 421



455

Insurance receivable for Aliso Canyon costs 447



418

Deferred income taxes 117



170

Greenhouse gas allowances 154



93

Sundry 865



792

Total other assets 20,066



10,610

Property, plant and equipment, net 37,025



36,503

Total assets $ 60,485



$ 50,454









Liabilities and Equity





Current liabilities:





Short-term debt $ 3,665



$ 1,540

Accounts payable 1,205



1,523

Due to unconsolidated affiliates 6



7

Dividends and interest payable 494



342

Accrued compensation and benefits 253



439

Regulatory liabilities 210



109

Current portion of long-term debt 1,871



1,427

Fixed-price contracts and other derivatives 69



109

Customer deposits 164



162

Reserve for Aliso Canyon costs 122



84

Greenhouse gas obligations 301



299

Liabilities held for sale 52



49

Other 697



545

Total current liabilities 9,109



6,635

Long-term debt 20,863



16,445









Deferred credits and other liabilities:





Customer advances for construction 149



150

Due to unconsolidated affiliates 35



35

Pension and other postretirement benefit plan obligations, net of plan assets 1,215



1,148

Deferred income taxes 2,654



2,767

Deferred investment tax credits 26



28

Regulatory liabilities 3,922



3,922

Asset retirement obligations 2,766



2,732

Fixed-price contracts and other derivatives 275



316

Greenhouse gas obligations 19



—

Deferred credits and other 1,147



1,136

Total deferred credits and other liabilities 12,208



12,234

Equity:





Sempra Energy shareholders' equity 15,844



12,670

Preferred stock of subsidiary 20



20

Other noncontrolling interests 2,441



2,450

Total equity 18,305



15,140

Total liabilities and equity $ 60,485



$ 50,454







(1) Derived from audited financial statements.

SEMPRA ENERGY Table C













CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS





















Three months ended March 31, (Dollars in millions)

2018

2017(1)



(unaudited) Cash Flows from Operating Activities







Net income

$ 358



$ 452

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

386



360

Deferred income taxes and investment tax credits

229



268

Equity losses

20



5

Fixed-price contracts and other derivatives

(35)



(106)

Other

46



(22)

Net change in other working capital components

84



84

Insurance receivable for Aliso Canyon costs

(29)



(15)

Changes in other assets

(107)



(41)

Changes in other liabilities

14



19

Net cash provided by operating activities

966



1,004











Cash Flows from Investing Activities







Expenditures for property, plant and equipment

(1,035)



(992)

Expenditures for investments and acquisitions,

net of cash and cash equivalents acquired

(9,617)



(59)

Distributions from investments

8



17

Purchases of nuclear decommissioning trust assets

(210)



(350)

Proceeds from sales by nuclear decommissioning trusts

210



357

Advances to unconsolidated affiliates

(83)



(5)

Repayments of advances to unconsolidated affiliates

69



2

Other

26



4

Net cash used in investing activities

(10,632)



(1,026)











Cash Flows from Financing Activities







Common dividends paid

(194)



(176)

Issuances of mandatory convertible preferred stock, net of $32 in offering costs

1,693



—

Issuances of common stock, net of $24 in offering costs

1,278



17

Repurchases of common stock

(19)



(14)

Issuances of debt (maturities greater than 90 days)

5,988



542

Payments on debt (maturities greater than 90 days)

(193)



(313)

Increase (decrease) in short-term debt, net

1,140



(97)

Settlement of cross-currency swaps

(33)



—

Other

(52)



(5)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

9,608



(46)











Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

1



10











Decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(57)



(58)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, January 1

364



425

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, March 31

$ 307



$ 367







(1) As adjusted for the retrospective adoption of ASU 2016-18.

SEMPRA ENERGY Table D







SEGMENT EARNINGS (LOSSES) AND CAPITAL EXPENDITURES, INVESTMENTS AND ACQUISITIONS









Three months ended

March 31, (Dollars in millions) 2018

2017

(unaudited) Earnings (Losses)





Sempra Utilities:





San Diego Gas & Electric $ 170



$ 155

Southern California Gas 225



203

Sempra Texas Utility 15



—

Sempra South American Utilities 46



47

Sempra Infrastructure:





Sempra Mexico 20



48

Sempra Renewables 21



11

Sempra LNG & Midstream (16)



1

Parent and other (134)



(24)

Total $ 347



$ 441



















Three months ended

March 31, (Dollars in millions) 2018

2017

(unaudited) Capital Expenditures, Investments and Acquisitions





Sempra Utilities:





San Diego Gas & Electric $ 475



$ 418

Southern California Gas 403



357

Sempra South American Utilities 56



43

Sempra Infrastructure:





Sempra Mexico 87



140

Sempra Renewables 31



69

Sempra LNG & Midstream 46



15

Parent and other 9,554



9

Total $ 10,652



$ 1,051



SEMPRA ENERGY Table E

OTHER OPERATING STATISTICS (Unaudited)



Three months ended

March 31, UTILITIES 2018

2017







SDG&E and SoCalGas







Gas sales (Bcf)(1) 113



126



Transportation (Bcf)(1) 147



156



Total deliveries (Bcf)(1) 260



282











Total gas customer meters (thousands) 6,854



6,816

















SDG&E







Electric sales (millions of kWhs)(1) 3,603



3,764



Direct access (millions of kWhs) 745



787



Total deliveries (millions of kWhs)(1) 4,348



4,551











Total electric customer meters (thousands) 1,449



1,436









Oncor(2)







Total deliveries (millions of kWhs) 6,655



—



Total electric customer meters (thousands) 3,572



—









Ecogas







Natural gas sales (Bcf) 6



8



Natural gas customer meters (thousands) 121



119









Chilquinta Energía







Electric sales (millions of kWhs) 798



811



Tolling (millions of kWhs) 62



20



Total deliveries (millions of kWhs) 860



831













Electric customer meters (thousands) 709



689









Luz Del Sur







Electric sales (millions of kWhs) 1,742



1,894



Tolling (millions of kWhs) 558



445



Total deliveries (millions of kWhs) 2,300



2,339













Electric customer meters (thousands) 1,109



1,080

















ENERGY-RELATED BUSINESSES













Power generated and sold (millions of kWhs)





Sempra Mexico(3) 1,221



1,055

Sempra Renewables(4) 1,192



1,014







(1) Includes intercompany sales. (2) Includes 100 percent of the electric deliveries and customer meters of Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC (Oncor), in which we hold an 80.25-percent interest through our March 2018 acquisition of our equity method investment in Oncor Electric Delivery Holdings Company LLC (Oncor Holdings). (3) Includes power generated and sold at the Termoeléctrica de Mexicali natural gas-fired power plant, which is currently held for sale, and the Ventika wind power generation facilities. Also includes 50 percent of total power generated and sold at the Energía Sierra Juárez wind power generation facility, in which Sempra Energy has a 50-percent ownership interest. Energía Sierra Juárez is not consolidated within Sempra Energy, and the related investment is accounted for under the equity method. (4) Includes 50 percent of total power generated and sold related to solar and wind projects in which Sempra Energy has a 50-percent ownership. These subsidiaries are not consolidated within Sempra Energy, and the related investments are accounted for under the equity method.

SEMPRA ENERGY Table F (Unaudited) STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS DATA BY SEGMENT





































Three months ended March 31, 2018 (Dollars in millions) SDG&E

SoCalGas

Sempra

Texas

Utility

Sempra

South

American

Utilities

Sempra

Mexico

Sempra

Renewables

Sempra

LNG &

Midstream

Consolidating

Adjustments,

Parent &

Other



Total





































Revenues $ 1,055



$ 1,126



$ —



$ 426



$ 308



$ 25



$ 104



$ (82)





$ 2,962

Cost of sales and other expenses (641)



(713)



—



(337)



(129)



(21)



(102)



64





(1,879)

Depreciation and amortization (166)



(135)



—



(14)



(43)



(13)



(11)



(4)





(386)

Other income (expense), net 28



33



—



1



93



—



—



(2)





153

Income (loss) before interest and tax (1) 276



311



—



76



229



(9)



(9)



(24)





850

Net interest (expense) income (2) (51)



(27)



—



(4)



(15)



(3)



5



(116)





(211)

Income tax (expense) benefit (56)



(59)



—



(20)



(155)



7



(12)



6





(289)

Equity earnings (losses), net —



—



15



1



(41)



5



—



—





(20)

Losses (earnings) attributable to noncontrolling interests 1



—



—



(7)



2



21



—



—





17

Earnings (losses) $ 170



$ 225



$ 15



$ 46



$ 20



$ 21



$ (16)



$ (134)





$ 347







































Three months ended March 31, 2017 (Dollars in millions) SDG&E

SoCalGas

Sempra

Texas

Utility

Sempra

South

American

Utilities

Sempra

Mexico

Sempra

Renewables

Sempra

LNG &

Midstream

Consolidating

Adjustments,

Parent &

Other



Total





































Revenues $ 1,057



$ 1,241



$ —



$ 412



$ 264



$ 22



$ 132



$ (97)





$ 3,031

Cost of sales and other expenses(3) (620)



(803)



—



(326)



(121)



(15)



(128)



83





(1,930)

Depreciation and amortization (163)



(126)



—



(13)



(36)



(9)



(10)



(3)





(360)

Other income, net(3) 22



14



—



3



127



—



1



7





174

Income (loss) before interest and tax (1) 296



326



—



76



234



(2)



(5)



(10)





915

Net interest (expense) income (2) (49)



(25)



—



(4)



(30)



(3)



6



(58)





(163)

Income tax (expense) benefit (90)



(98)



—



(19)



(142)



11



(1)



44





(295)

Equity earnings (losses), net —



—



—



1



(9)



2



1



—





(5)

(Earnings) losses attributable to noncontrolling interests (2)



—



—



(7)



(5)



3



—



—





(11)

Earnings (losses) $ 155



$ 203



$ —



$ 47



$ 48



$ 11



$ 1



$ (24)





$ 441







(1) Management believes Income (Loss) Before Interest and Tax is a useful measurement of our segments' performance because it can be used to evaluate the effectiveness of our operations exclusive of interest and income tax, neither of which is directly relevant to the efficiency of those operations. (2) Includes interest income, interest expense and preferred dividends. (3) As adjusted for the retrospective adoption of ASU 2017-07.

