Sempra Energy Chairman And CEO Jeffrey Martin And Employees To Participate In NYSE Closing Bell Ceremony

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Sempra Energy's (NYSE: SRE) Chairman and CEO Jeffrey W. Martin, along with seven employees from the Sempra Energy family of companies, will participate in a virtual closing bell ceremony with the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). Sempra Energy's employees are being recognized as part of the NYSE's Gratitude Campaign, honoring essential employees who are working throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We could not be prouder of our employees across the Sempra Energy family of companies for the resilience and dedication they have displayed throughout the pandemic," said Martin. "Our long-standing focus on safety has been critical as we continue to provide essential energy services to millions of consumers, including hospitals, first responders and all those working from home during this time. We are excited to honor our employees at today's event for their essential work."

Sempra Energy's bell ringing event will begin at 3:59 p.m. Eastern Time and can be viewed live on the NYSE website at https://www.nyse.com/bell.

Sempra Energy's companies are leaders in their respective markets, and have been providing essential services and operating critical energy infrastructure throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Southern California Gas Co. is the largest natural gas distribution utility in the U.S., serving approximately 22 million consumers. Sempra Energy's leadership position in California is also bolstered by San Diego Gas & Electric, which provides electric and natural gas services to more than 3 million consumers. In Texas, Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC, based in Dallas, operates the largest transmission and distribution system in the state, serving approximately 10 million Texans. Sempra LNG also has a market leading position in liquefied natural gas (LNG) export infrastructure, including owning over 50% interest in Cameron LNG, a 12 million ton per annum export facility operating in Hackberry, Louisiana. Sempra LNG is also developing LNG export facilities on the Gulf Coast and Pacific Coast of North America through Cameron LNG expansion, Port Arthur LNG in Texas and Energía Costa Azul LNG in Mexico. Sempra Energy is also the majority owner of Infraestructura Energética Nova, S.A.B. de C.V. (IEnova) which is one of the largest private owners and developers of energy infrastructure in Mexico.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy's mission is to be North America's premier energy infrastructure company. With more than $60 billion in total assets in 2019, the San Diego-based company is the utility holding company with the largest U.S. customer base. The Sempra Energy companies' more than 18,000 employees deliver energy with purpose to over 35 million consumers. The company is focused on the most attractive markets in North America, including California, Texas, Mexico and the LNG export market. Sempra Energy has been consistently recognized for its leadership in sustainability, and diversity and inclusion, and is a member of the S&P 500 Utilities Index and the Dow Jones Utility Index. The company was also named one of the "World's Most Admired Companies" for 2020 by Fortune Magazine.

