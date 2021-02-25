Sempra Energy Delivers Strong Full-Year 2020 Financial And Operational Results

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE) today announced full-year 2020 earnings of $3.76 billion, or $12.88 per diluted share, compared to full-year 2019 earnings of $2.06 billion, or $7.29 per diluted share. On an adjusted basis, the company's full-year 2020 earnings were $2.35 billion, or $8.03 per diluted share, compared to $1.91 billion, or $6.78 per diluted share, in 2019. In the fourth quarter of 2020, Sempra Energy reported earnings of $414 million, or $1.43 per diluted share, compared to $447 million, or $1.55 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2019. On an adjusted basis, fourth quarter 2020 earnings were $553 million, or $1.90 per diluted share. There were no adjustments made to fourth quarter 2019 earnings.

"Our strong financial results in 2020 reflect the continued growth in our business and are a credit to our talented workforce and investments in a high-performing culture," said Jeffrey W. Martin, chairman and CEO of Sempra Energy. "As the owner of one of the largest energy networks in North America, we have set a goal of being a leader in transitioning to a lower-carbon future by enabling the delivery of cleaner energy solutions in every market we serve. We envision critical new investments in energy infrastructure playing a vital role in reaching a net-zero energy future, promoting growth across all sectors of the economy and supporting a thriving energy industry."

The reported financial results reflect certain significant items as described on an after-tax basis in the following table of GAAP earnings, reconciled to adjusted earnings, for the fourth quarter and full-year 2020 and 2019.





























Three months ended

Years ended







December 31,

December 31,



(Dollars, except EPS, and shares, in millions)

2020

2019

2020

2019







(Unaudited)











GAAP Earnings

$ 414

$ 447

$ 3,764

$ 2,055

























Gain on Sale of South American Businesses

-

-

(1,747)

-

























Impacts Associated with Aliso Canyon Litigation and Regulatory Matters

139

-

233

-

























Losses from Investment in RBS Sempra Commodities LLP

-

-

100

-

























Tax Impacts from Holding the South American Businesses for Sale

-

-

-

(99)

























Gain on Sale of Certain Renewables Assets

-

-

-

(45)

























Adjusted Earnings(1)

$ 553

$ 447

$ 2,350

$ 1,911















































GAAP Diluted Weighted-Average Common Shares Outstanding

290

289

292

282



GAAP Earnings Per Diluted Common Share

$ 1.43

$ 1.55

$ 12.88

$ 7.29

























Adjusted Diluted Weighted-Average Common Shares Outstanding(1)

290

289

306

282



Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Common Share(1),(2)

$ 1.90

$ 1.55

$ 8.03

$ 6.78





























1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure (GAAP represents accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America). See Table A for information regarding non-GAAP financial measures. 2) To calculate Full-Year 2020 Adjusted Earnings-Per-Common-Share (EPS), preferred dividends of $104 million are added back to Adjusted Earnings because of the dilutive effect of Series A mandatory convertible preferred stock.

Declaring Dividends and Raising Annualized Common Stock Dividend

This week, Sempra Energy's board of directors declared a $1.10 per share quarterly dividend on the company's common stock, which is payable April 15, 2021 to common stock shareholders of record as of March 25, 2021. The declared quarterly dividend represents an increase of the company's common stock dividend to $4.40 per share, on an annualized basis, from $4.18 per share in 2020. Over the past decade, we have increased our dividend at a compound annual growth rate of approximately 9% and today's announcement demonstrates the company's continued commitment to generating value for shareholders, while also reinvesting in the future growth of the business.

Sempra Energy's board of directors also declared a quarterly dividend of $1.6875 per share on the company's 6.75% Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock, Series B. Additionally, the board of directors declared a semi-annual dividend of $24.375 per share on Sempra Energy's 4.875% Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series C. The preferred stock dividends will be payable April 15, 2021 to preferred stock shareholders of record as of April 1, 2021.

Continuing Strong Growth at U.S. Utilities

In combination, San Diego Gas & Electric Co. (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Co. (SoCalGas) and Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC (Oncor) own and operate some of the largest energy networks in the United States and are expected to play a critical role in delivering lower-carbon energy to the communities they serve, while continuing to invest in safety advancements and clean technologies to help maintain resiliency and reliability. Our U.S. Utilities platform has continued to deliver stable cash flows, improved earnings visibility, and strong organic growth. In 2020, Sempra Energy deployed record capital of approximately $7 billion which was primarily centered on safety and reliability investments at SDG&E, SoCalGas and Oncor. In 2021 to 2025, Sempra Energy's $32 billion capital plan is anchored by continued investments in the company's U.S. Utilities platform with a focus on safety, reliability and decarbonizing the energy system. Compared to Sempra Energy's prior capital plan, the company has increased U.S. Utilities capital in 2021-2022 by approximately $1.1 billion.

In Texas, Oncor has restored power and repaired damages following the unprecedented winter storm that impacted many residents in the state last week. While the severe weather has highlighted the importance of critical energy infrastructure, it also demonstrates the vital role Oncor continues to play in meeting the growing needs of Texas' economy through the execution of its 2021-2025 capital plan. In 2020, Oncor connected approximately 77,000 new premises, exceeding its connections in 2019 by about 20%, which is the highest organic growth in Oncor's history. Oncor also set a company record for new generation interconnection requests it received in 2020, driven by strong development activity in utility-scale generation, with a focus on the renewable and battery storage markets. Additionally, Oncor completed six major transmission projects in West Texas totaling approximately 260 circuit miles and approximately $300 million of investment.

Advancing Sempra Infrastructure Partners Transactions

Sempra Energy continues to make progress on a series of integrated transactions announced in December 2020, intended to simplify its energy infrastructure investments under a common platform – Sempra Infrastructure Partners. The company plans to complete the stock-for-stock exchange offer for the publicly traded shares of Infraestructura Energética Nova, S.A.B. de C.V. (IEnova) and close the sale of a non-controlling interest in Sempra Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter of 2021. The exchange offer and sale of a non-controlling interest are advancing independently and are not contingent upon the timing of the other transaction.

"With increased scale and a strong growth pipeline, Sempra Infrastructure Partners will be well-positioned to help lead the global energy transition," said Martin. "Moreover, we expect the transaction to support an investment grade balance sheet to support the company's future growth."

By simplifying the ownership structure of Sempra LNG and IEnova under Sempra Infrastructure Partners, the company is expected to create additional value for Sempra Energy investors.

Progressing LNG Infrastructure Investments

In November 2020, ECA Liquefaction (ECA LNG), a joint venture between Sempra LNG and IEnova, reached a final investment decision (FID) for the development, construction and operation of the ECA LNG Phase 1 natural gas liquefaction-export project in Baja California, Mexico. ECA LNG Phase 1 is the only liquefied natural gas (LNG) export project in the world to reach FID in 2020. Estimated capital expenditures for ECA LNG Phase 1 are approximately $2 billion. Sempra expects to fund the project with a combination of equity contributions and debt. First LNG production from ECA LNG Phase 1 is expected in late 2024.

Additionally, an affiliate of Total SE has secured a 16.6% equity stake in ECA LNG Phase 1, while Sempra LNG and IEnova have each retained 41.7% ownership.

Building Sustainable Value

Sempra Energy's strong results are underpinned by a commitment to environmental, social and governance matters. The company's recent recognition includes:

Fortune Magazine's "World's Most Admired Companies" for 2021;

Dow Jones Sustainability World Index, as the only North American utility sector company on the list;

Dow Jones Sustainability North American Index;

Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for 2021;

Human Rights Campaign's "Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality;"

Center for Political Accountability-Zicklin Index – Trendsetter in political disclosure practices and accountability for 2020;

Chief Executive of the Year at S&P Global Platts' Global Energy Awards;

Deal of the Year at S&P Global Platts' Global Energy Awards for the divestiture of the company's South American assets; and

National Association of Corporate Directors' NXT Award for excellence in diversity and inclusion.

Earnings Guidance

As a result of Sempra Energy's continued financial execution, the company is reaffirming its full-year 2021 EPS guidance range of $7.50 to $8.10.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-GAAP financial measures include Sempra Energy's adjusted earnings, adjusted EPS and adjusted diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding. See Table A for additional information regarding these non-GAAP financial measures.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy's mission is to be North America's premier energy infrastructure company. The Sempra Energy family of companies have more than 19,000 talented employees who deliver energy with purpose to over 36 million consumers. With more than $66 billion in total assets at the end of 2020, the San Diego-based company is the owner of one of the biggest energy networks in North America serving some of the largest economies in the world. The company is helping to advance the global energy transition by enabling the delivery of lower-carbon energy solutions in each market it serves, including California, Texas, Mexico and the LNG export market. Sempra Energy is consistently recognized as a leader in sustainable business practices and for its long-standing commitment to building a high-performing culture and advancing diversity and inclusion. Sempra is the only North American utility sector company included on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index and was also named one of the "World's Most Admired Companies" for 2021 by Fortune Magazine for the fourth consecutive year.

SEMPRA ENERGY Table A

















CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts; shares in thousands)



Three months ended December 31,

Years ended December 31,



2020

2019

2020

2019



(unaudited)







REVENUES















Utilities

$ 2,826



$ 2,640



$ 10,025



$ 9,448

Energy-related businesses

345



303



1,345



1,381

Total revenues

3,171



2,943



11,370



10,829



















EXPENSES AND OTHER INCOME















Utilities:















Cost of natural gas

(343)



(350)



(925)



(1,139)

Cost of electric fuel and purchased power

(269)



(259)



(1,187)



(1,188)

Energy-related businesses cost of sales

(76)



(79)



(276)



(344)

Operation and maintenance

(1,174)



(951)



(3,940)



(3,466)

Aliso Canyon litigation and regulatory matters

(180)



—



(307)



—

Depreciation and amortization

(424)



(395)



(1,666)



(1,569)

Franchise fees and other taxes

(146)



(127)



(543)



(496)

Impairment losses

—



—



(1)



(43)

(Loss) gain on sale of assets

(3)



—



(3)



63

Other income (expense), net

115



(26)



(48)



77

Interest income

20



23



96



87

Interest expense

(263)



(280)



(1,081)



(1,077)

Income from continuing operations before income taxes and equity earnings

428



499



1,489



1,734

Income tax expense

(189)



(165)



(249)



(315)

Equity earnings

193



95



1,015



580

Income from continuing operations, net of income tax

432



429



2,255



1,999

Income from discontinued operations, net of income tax

—



71



1,850



363

Net income

432



500



4,105



2,362

Losses (earnings) attributable to noncontrolling interests

29



(18)



(172)



(164)

Preferred dividends

(47)



(35)



(168)



(142)

Preferred dividends of subsidiary

—



—



(1)



(1)

Earnings attributable to common shares

$ 414



$ 447



$ 3,764



$ 2,055



















Basic earnings per common share (EPS):



























































Earnings

$ 1.43



$ 1.57



$ 12.93



$ 7.40

Weighted-average common shares outstanding

289,009



284,649



291,077



277,904



















Diluted EPS:































































Earnings

$ 1.43



$ 1.55



$ 12.88



$ 7.29

Weighted-average common shares outstanding

290,216



288,767



292,252



282,033



SEMPRA ENERGY

Table A (Continued)

RECONCILIATION OF SEMPRA ENERGY ADJUSTED EARNINGS TO SEMPRA ENERGY GAAP EARNINGS (Unaudited)

Sempra Energy Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EPS exclude items (after the effects of income taxes and, if applicable, noncontrolling interests) in 2020 and 2019 as follows:

Three months ended December 31, 2020:

$(139) million from impacts associated with Aliso Canyon natural gas storage facility litigation and regulatory matters at Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas)

Year ended December 31, 2020:

$(233) million from impacts associated with Aliso Canyon natural gas storage facility litigation and regulatory matters at SoCalGas

from impacts associated with Aliso Canyon natural gas storage facility litigation and regulatory matters at SoCalGas $(100) million equity losses at RBS Sempra Commodities LLP, which represent an estimate of our obligations to settle pending tax matters and related legal costs at our equity method investment at Parent and Other

equity losses at RBS Sempra Commodities LLP, which represent an estimate of our obligations to settle pending tax matters and related legal costs at our equity method investment at Parent and Other $1,747 million gain on the sale of our South American businesses

Year ended December 31, 2019:

$45 million gain on the sale of certain Sempra Renewables assets

Associated with holding the South American businesses for sale:

$89 million income tax benefit from outside basis differences in our South American businesses primarily related to the change in our indefinite reinvestment assertion from our decision in January 2019 to hold those businesses for sale and a change in the anticipated structure of the sale

income tax benefit from outside basis differences in our South American businesses primarily related to the change in our indefinite reinvestment assertion from our decision in to hold those businesses for sale and a change in the anticipated structure of the sale $10 million income tax benefit to reduce a valuation allowance against certain net operating loss (NOL) carryforwards as a result of our decision to sell our South American businesses

Sempra Energy Adjusted Earnings, Weighted-Average Common Shares Outstanding – Adjusted and Adjusted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures (GAAP represents accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America). Because of the significance and/or nature of the excluded items, management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide a meaningful comparison of the performance of Sempra Energy's business operations to prior and future periods. Non-GAAP financial measures are supplementary information that should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the information prepared in accordance with GAAP. The table below reconciles for historical periods these non-GAAP financial measures to Sempra Energy GAAP Earnings, Weighted-Average Common Shares Outstanding – GAAP and GAAP EPS, which we consider to be the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

SEMPRA ENERGY







Table A (Continued)





























RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EARNINGS TO GAAP EARNINGS (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts; shares in thousands)



Pretax amount Income tax (benefit) expense(1)

Earnings

Pretax amount Income tax expense (benefit)(1)

Earnings

Three months ended December 31, 2020

Three months ended December 31, 2019



(unaudited)







Sempra Energy GAAP Earnings





$ 414









$ 447

Excluded item:

















Impacts associated with Aliso Canyon litigation and regulatory matters $ 180

$ (41)



139



$ —

$ —



—

Sempra Energy Adjusted Earnings





$ 553









$ 447























Diluted EPS:











































Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted – GAAP





290,216









288,787

Sempra Energy GAAP EPS





$ 1.43









$ 1.55

Sempra Energy Adjusted EPS





$ 1.90



































Year ended December 31, 2020 Year ended December 31, 2019 Sempra Energy GAAP Earnings





$ 3,764









$ 2,055

Excluded items:

















Impacts associated with Aliso Canyon litigation and regulatory matters $ 307

$ (74)



233



$ —

$ —



—

Losses from investment in RBS Sempra Commodities LLP 100

—



100



—

—



—

Gain on sale of South American businesses (2,899)

1,152



(1,747)



—

—



—

Gain on sale of certain Sempra Renewables assets —

—



—



(61)

16



(45)

Associated with holding the South American businesses for sale:

















Change in indefinite reinvestment assertion of basis differences and structure of sale of discontinued operations —

—



—



—

(89)



(89)

Reduction in tax valuation allowance against certain NOL carryforwards —

—



—



—

(10)



(10)

Sempra Energy Adjusted Earnings





$ 2,350









$ 1,911























Diluted EPS:

















Sempra Energy GAAP Earnings





$ 3,764









$ 2,055

Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted – GAAP





292,252









282,033

Sempra Energy GAAP EPS





$ 12.88









$ 7.29





















Sempra Energy Adjusted Earnings





$ 2,350









$ 1,911

Add back dividends for dilutive series A preferred stock





104









—

Sempra Energy Adjusted Earnings for Adjusted EPS





$ 2,454









$ 1,911

Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted – Adjusted(2)





305,669









282,033

Sempra Energy Adjusted EPS





$ 8.03









$ 6.78





(1) Except for adjustments that are solely income tax and tax related to outside basis differences, income taxes on pretax amounts were primarily calculated based on applicable statutory tax rates. We did not record an income tax benefit for the equity losses from our investment in RBS Sempra Commodities LLP because, even though a portion of the liabilities may be deductible under United Kingdom tax law, it is not probable that the deduction will reduce United Kingdom taxes. (2) In the year ended December 31, 2020, because the assumed conversion of the series A preferred stock is dilutive for Adjusted Earnings, 13,417 series A preferred stock shares are added back to the denominator used to calculate Adjusted EPS.

SEMPRA ENERGY

Table A (Continued)

RECONCILIATION OF SEMPRA ENERGY 2020 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE RANGE TO SEMPRA ENERGY 2020 GAAP EPS GUIDANCE RANGE (Unaudited)

Sempra Energy 2020 Adjusted EPS Guidance Range of $7.20 to $7.80 excludes items (after the effects of income taxes and, if applicable, noncontrolling interests) as follows:

$(233) million from impacts associated with Aliso Canyon natural gas storage facility litigation and regulatory matters at SoCalGas

from impacts associated with Aliso Canyon natural gas storage facility litigation and regulatory matters at SoCalGas $(100) million equity losses at RBS Sempra Commodities LLP, which represent an estimate of our obligations to settle pending tax matters and related legal costs at our equity method investment at Parent and Other

equity losses at RBS Sempra Commodities LLP, which represent an estimate of our obligations to settle pending tax matters and related legal costs at our equity method investment at Parent and Other $1,747 million gain on the sale of our South American businesses

Sempra Energy 2020 Adjusted EPS Guidance Range is a non-GAAP financial measure. Because of the significance and/or nature of the excluded items, management believes that this non-GAAP financial measure provides a meaningful comparison of the performance of Sempra Energy's business operations to prior and future periods. Sempra Energy 2020 Adjusted EPS Guidance Range should not be considered an alternative to Sempra Energy 2020 GAAP EPS Guidance Range. Non-GAAP financial measures are supplementary information that should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the information prepared in accordance with GAAP. The table below reconciles Sempra Energy 2020 Adjusted EPS Guidance Range to Sempra Energy 2020 GAAP EPS Guidance Range, which we consider to be the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP.

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE RANGE TO GAAP EPS GUIDANCE RANGE







Full-Year 2020 Sempra Energy GAAP EPS Guidance Range(1) $ 12.02

to $ 12.62

Excluded items:







Impacts associated with Aliso Canyon litigation and regulatory matters 0.80



0.80



Losses from investment in RBS Sempra Commodities LLP 0.34



0.34



Gain on sale of South American businesses (5.96)



(5.96)

Sempra Energy Adjusted EPS Guidance Range $ 7.20

to $ 7.80

Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted (millions)(2)



293





(1) Sempra Energy's prior GAAP EPS Guidance Range for full-year 2020 has been updated to reflect additional impacts associated with the Aliso Canyon natural gas storage facility litigation and regulatory matters. (2) Weighted-average common shares outstanding does not include the dilutive effect of mandatory convertible preferred stock, as they are assumed to be antidilutive for full-year 2020. If such mandatory convertible preferred stock were dilutive for the full year, the 2020 GAAP EPS Guidance Range would differ from the range presented above.

SEMPRA ENERGY

Table B











CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollars in millions)











December 31,



2020

2019 ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 960



$ 108

Restricted cash

22



31

Accounts receivable – trade, net

1,578



1,261

Accounts receivable – other, net

403



455

Due from unconsolidated affiliates

20



32

Income taxes receivable

113



112

Inventories

308



277

Regulatory assets

190



222

Greenhouse gas allowances

553



72

Assets held for sale in discontinued operations

—



445

Other current assets

364



324

Total current assets

4,511



3,339











Other assets:







Restricted cash

3



3

Due from unconsolidated affiliates

780



742

Regulatory assets

1,822



1,930

Nuclear decommissioning trusts

1,019



1,082

Investment in Oncor Holdings

12,440



11,519

Other investments

1,388



2,103

Goodwill

1,602



1,602

Other intangible assets

202



213

Dedicated assets in support of certain benefit plans

512



488

Insurance receivable for Aliso Canyon costs

445



339

Deferred income taxes

136



155

Greenhouse gas allowances

101



470

Right-of-use assets – operating leases

543



591

Wildfire fund

363



392

Assets held for sale in discontinued operations

—



3,513

Other long-term assets

753



732

Total other assets

22,109



25,874

Property, plant and equipment, net

40,003



36,452

Total assets

$ 66,623



$ 65,665



SEMPRA ENERGY

Table B (Continued)











CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED)

(Dollars in millions)











December 31,



2020

2019 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







Current liabilities:







Short-term debt

$ 885



$ 3,505

Accounts payable – trade

1,359



1,234

Accounts payable – other

154



179

Due to unconsolidated affiliates

45



5

Dividends and interest payable

551



515

Accrued compensation and benefits

446



476

Regulatory liabilities

140



319

Current portion of long-term debt and finance leases

1,540



1,526

Reserve for Aliso Canyon costs

150



9

Greenhouse gas obligations

553



72

Liabilities held for sale in discontinued operations

—



444

Other current liabilities

1,016



866

Total current liabilities

6,839



9,150











Long-term debt and finance leases

21,781



20,785











Deferred credits and other liabilities:







Due to unconsolidated affiliates

234



195

Pension and other postretirement benefit plan

obligations, net of plan assets

1,059



1,067

Deferred income taxes

2,871



2,577











Regulatory liabilities

3,372



3,741

Reserve for Aliso Canyon costs

301



7

Asset retirement obligations

3,113



2,923

Greenhouse gas obligations

—



301

Liabilities held for sale in discontinued operations

—



1,052

Deferred credits and other

2,119



2,062

Total deferred credits and other liabilities

13,069



13,925

Equity:







Sempra Energy shareholders' equity

23,373



19,929

Preferred stock of subsidiary

20



20

Other noncontrolling interests

1,541



1,856

Total equity

24,934



21,805

Total liabilities and equity

$ 66,623



$ 65,665



SEMPRA ENERGY Table C







CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS





(Dollars in millions)







Years ended December 31,

2020

2019 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES





Net income $ 4,105



$ 2,362

Less: Income from discontinued operations, net of income tax (1,850)



(363)

Income from continuing operations, net of income tax 2,255



1,999

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities 1,042



1,259

Net change in other working capital components (550)



(207)

Distributions from investments 651



247

Insurance receivable for Aliso Canyon costs (106)



122

Wildfire fund, current and noncurrent —



(323)

Reserve for Aliso Canyon costs, noncurrent 294



—

Changes in other noncurrent assets and liabilities, net 56



(399)

Net cash provided by continuing operations 3,642



2,698

Net cash (used in) provided by discontinued operations (1,051)



390

Net cash provided by operating activities 2,591



3,088









CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES





Expenditures for property, plant and equipment (4,676)



(3,708)

Expenditures for investments and acquisitions (652)



(1,797)

Proceeds from sale of assets 19



899

Distributions from investments 761



9

Purchases of nuclear decommissioning trust assets (1,439)



(914)

Proceeds from sales of nuclear decommissioning trust assets 1,439



914

Advances to unconsolidated affiliates (92)



(16)

Repayments of advances to unconsolidated affiliates 7



3

Intercompany activities with discontinued operations, net —



8

Other 15



21

Net cash used in continuing operations (4,618)



(4,581)

Net cash provided by (used in) discontinued operations 5,171



(12)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 553



(4,593)









CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES





Common dividends paid (1,174)



(993)

Preferred dividends paid (157)



(142)

Issuances of preferred stock, net 891



—

Issuances of common stock, net 11



1,830

Repurchases of common stock (566)



(26)

Issuances of debt (maturities greater than 90 days) 6,051



4,296

Payments on debt (maturities greater than 90 days) and finance leases (5,864)



(3,667)

(Decrease) increase in short-term debt, net (1,759)



656

Advances from unconsolidated affiliates 64



155

Proceeds from sale of noncontrolling interests, net 26



5

Purchases of noncontrolling interests (248)



(30)

Contributions from noncontrolling interests, net 1



98

Intercompany activities with discontinued operations, net —



(266)

Other (50)



(49)

Net cash (used in) provided by continuing operations (2,774)



1,867

Net cash provided by (used in) discontinued operations 401



(392)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (2,373)



1,475









Effect of exchange rate changes in continuing operations —



—

Effect of exchange rate changes in discontinued operations (3)



1

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (3)



1









Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, including discontinued operations 768



(29)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, including discontinued operations, January 1 217



246

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, including discontinued operations, December 31 $ 985



$ 217



SEMPRA ENERGY Table D















SEGMENT EARNINGS (LOSSES) AND CAPITAL EXPENDITURES, INVESTMENTS AND ACQUISITIONS (Dollars in millions)















Three months ended December 31,

Years ended December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019

(unaudited)







Earnings (Losses) Attributable to Common Shares













SDG&E $ 191



$ 185



$ 824



$ 767

SoCalGas 79



204



504



641

Sempra Texas Utilities 121



109



579



528

Sempra Mexico (43)



39



259



253

Sempra LNG 113



(19)



320



(6)

Sempra Renewables —



—



—



59

Parent and other (47)



(132)



(562)



(515)

Discontinued operations —



61



1,840



328

Total $ 414



$ 447



$ 3,764



$ 2,055



































Three months ended December 31,

Years ended December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019

(unaudited)







Capital Expenditures, Investments and Acquisitions













SDG&E $ 619



$ 451



$ 1,942



$ 1,522

SoCalGas 498



420



1,843



1,439

Sempra Texas Utilities 423



347



648



1,685

Sempra Mexico 168



204



611



624

Sempra LNG 72



39



272



222

Sempra Renewables —



—



—



2

Parent and other 6



5



12



11

Total $ 1,786



$ 1,466



$ 5,328



$ 5,505



SEMPRA ENERGY Table D (Continued)











RECONCILIATION OF CAPITAL DEPLOYED







(Dollars in millions)













Years ended December 31,





2020

2019





(unaudited) Sempra Energy







Expenditures for property, plant and equipment

$ 4,676



$ 3,708

Expenditures for investments and acquisitions

652



1,797

Total Capital Expenditures, Investments and Acquisitions (On Balance Sheet)

5,328



5,505

Exclude:







Capital contribution to Oncor for Oncor's acquisition of 100% of InfraREIT and Sempra's acquisition of a 50% indirect interest in Sharyland

—



(1,162)

Acquisition of 1% interest in Texas Transmission Holdings Corporation (TTHC) from Hunt

(16)



—

Total Capital Expenditures and Investments (On Balance Sheet) A 5,312



4,343













Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC

Capital expenditures (100%)

2,540



2,097

Total Capital Expenditures (Off Balance Sheet)

2,540



2,097













Sharyland Utilities

Capital expenditures (100%)

5



2

Total Capital Expenditures (Off Balance Sheet)

5



2











Sempra Texas Utilities - Proportionate Ownership Share of Unconsolidated Entities

80.25% of Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC capital expenditures

2,038



1,683

50% of Sharyland Utilities capital expenditures

3



1

Less:







Sempra Texas Utilities investments and acquisitions (On Balance Sheet)

(648)



(1,685)

Add Back:







Sempra Texas Utilities acquisitions (On Balance Sheet)(1)

16



1,162

Capital Expenditures, Investments and Acquisitions - Sempra Texas Utilities (Off Balance Sheet)

1,409



1,161













Capital Expenditures - Unconsolidated Joint Ventures at Sempra LNG and Sempra Mexico (Off Balance Sheet)(2)

228



446













Total Capital Expenditures, Investments and Acquisitions of Unconsolidated Entities (Off Balance Sheet) B 1,637



1,607













Total Capital Deployed A+B $ 6,949



$ 5,950





(1) Includes Sempra Energy's acquisition of 1% interest in TTHC from Hunt in 2020 and Sempra Energy's capital contribution to Oncor for Oncor's acquisition of 100% of InfraREIT and Sempra Energy's acquisition of a 50% indirect interest in Sharyland in 2019. (2) Amounts are net of capital contributions from Sempra Energy. 2020 and 2019 includes $146 and $337, respectively, of capex funded by Sempra LNG's unconsolidated JV (Cameron LNG JV) and $82 and $109, respectively, funded by Sempra Mexico's unconsolidated JVs.

SEMPRA ENERGY Table E









OTHER OPERATING STATISTICS





Three months ended December 31,

Years ended or at December 31,



2020

2019

2020

2019



(unaudited) UTILITIES













SDG&E and SoCalGas













Gas sales (Bcf)(1) 98

103

355

374 Transportation (Bcf)(1) 161

149

612

573 Total deliveries (Bcf)(1) 259

252

967

947















Total gas customer meters (thousands)







6,967

6,924















SDG&E













Electric sales (millions of kWhs)(1) 3,751

3,601

14,398

14,397 Direct Access and Community Choice Aggregation (millions of kWhs) 952

909

3,482

3,549 Total deliveries (millions of kWhs)(1) 4,703

4,510

17,880

17,946















Total electric customer meters (thousands)







1,483

1,471















Oncor(2)













Total deliveries (millions of kWhs) 30,615

30,916

131,157

133,378 Total electric customer meters (thousands)







3,762

3,685















Ecogas













Natural gas sales (Bcf) 1

1

3

3 Natural gas customer meters (thousands)







136

132

















ENERGY-RELATED BUSINESSES













Power generated and sold













Sempra Mexico













Termoeléctrica de Mexicali (TdM) (millions of kWhs) 729

1,011

2,905

3,873 Wind and solar (millions of kWhs)(3) 420

333

1,724

1,442



(1) Includes intercompany sales. (2) Includes 100% of the electric deliveries and customer meters of Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC (Oncor), in which we hold an indirect 80.25% interest through our investment in Oncor Electric Delivery Holdings Company LLC. (3) Includes 50% of the total power generated and sold at the Energía Sierra Juárez wind power generation facility, in which Sempra Energy has a 50% ownership interest.

SEMPRA ENERGY











Table F (Unaudited)















































STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS DATA BY SEGMENT











(Dollars in millions)













































Three months ended December 31, 2020 SDG&E

SoCalGas

Sempra Texas Utilities

Sempra Mexico





Sempra LNG

Consolidating Adjustments, Parent & Other



Total Revenues $ 1,337



$ 1,501



$ —



$ 321







$ 119



$ (107)





$ 3,171

Cost of sales and other expenses (813)



(1,165)



—



(173)







(118)



81





(2,188)

Depreciation and amortization (203)



(168)



—



(48)







(2)



(3)





(424)









































Loss on sale of assets —



—



—



—







—



(3)





(3)

Other income (expense), net 5



(49)



—



134







—



25





115

Income (loss) before interest and tax(1) 326



119



—



234







(1)



(7)





671

Net interest (expense) income (106)



(39)



—



(24)







12



(86)





(243)

Income tax (expense) benefit (29)



(1)



(1)



(218)







(33)



93





(189)

Equity earnings (losses), net —



—



122



(63)







134



—





193

Losses attributable to noncontrolling interests —



—



—



28







1



—





29

Preferred dividends —



—



—



—







—



(47)





(47)

Earnings (losses) attributable to common shares $ 191



$ 79



$ 121



$ (43)







$ 113



$ (47)





$ 414















































































































Three months ended December 31, 2019 SDG&E

SoCalGas

Sempra Texas Utilities

Sempra Mexico





Sempra LNG

Consolidating Adjustments, Parent & Other



Total Revenues $ 1,259



$ 1,383



$ —



$ 317







$ 83



$ (99)





$ 2,943

Cost of sales and other expenses (705)



(847)



—



(153)







(112)



51





(1,766)

Depreciation and amortization (189)



(153)



—



(47)







(3)



(3)





(395)

















































































Other (expense) income, net (21)



(73)



—



70







—



(2)





(26)

Income (loss) before interest and tax(1) 344



310



—



187







(32)



(53)





756

Net interest expense (99)



(36)



—



(10)







(1)



(111)





(257)

Income tax (expense) benefit (60)



(70)



—



(111)







9



67





(165)

Equity earnings (losses), net —



—



109



(19)







5



—





95

Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests —



—



—



(8)







—



—





(8)

Preferred dividends —



—



—



—







—



(35)





(35)

Earnings (losses) from continuing operations $ 185



$ 204



$ 109



$ 39







$ (19)



$ (132)





386

Earnings from discontinued operations





























61

Earnings attributable to common shares





























$ 447





(1) Management believes Income (Loss) Before Interest and Tax is a useful measurement of our segments' performance because it can be used to evaluate the effectiveness of our operations exclusive of interest and income tax, neither of which is directly relevant to the efficiency of those operations.

SEMPRA ENERGY Table F



































STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS DATA BY SEGMENT (Dollars in millions)

































Year ended December 31, 2020 SDG&E

SoCalGas

Sempra Texas Utilities

Sempra Mexico

Sempra LNG

Sempra Renewables

Consolidating Adjustments, Parent & Other



Total Revenues $ 5,313



$ 4,748



$ —



$ 1,256



$ 374



$ —



$ (321)





$ 11,370

Cost of sales and other expenses (3,139)



(3,309)



—



(581)



(384)



—



234





(7,179)

Depreciation and amortization (801)



(654)



—



(189)



(9)



—



(13)





(1,666)









































Loss on sale of assets —



—



—



—



—



—



(3)





(3)

Other income (expense), net 52



(28)



—



(77)



—



—



5





(48)

Income (loss) before interest and tax(1) 1,425



757



—



409



(19)



—



(98)





2,474

Net interest (expense) income (411)



(156)



—



(72)



38



—



(384)





(985)

Income tax (expense) benefit (190)



(96)



(1)



(57)



(92)



—



187





(249)

Equity earnings (losses), net —



—



580



144



391



—



(100)





1,015

(Earnings) losses attributable to noncontrolling interests —



—



—



(165)



2



—



1





(162)

Preferred dividends —



(1)



—



—



—



—



(168)





(169)

Earnings (losses) from continuing operations $ 824



$ 504



$ 579



$ 259



$ 320



$ —



$ (562)





1,924

Earnings from discontinued operations





























1,840

Earnings attributable to common shares





























$ 3,764





































































Year ended December 31, 2019 SDG&E

SoCalGas

Sempra Texas Utilities

Sempra Mexico

Sempra LNG

Sempra Renewables

Consolidating Adjustments, Parent & Other



Total Revenues $ 4,925



$ 4,525



$ —



$ 1,375



$ 410



$ 10



$ (416)





$ 10,829

Cost of sales and other expenses (2,846)



(2,930)



—



(649)



(462)



(20)



274





(6,633)

Depreciation and amortization (760)



(602)



—



(183)



(10)



—



(14)





(1,569)

Impairment losses (6)



(37)



—



—



—



—



—





(43)

Gain on sale of assets —



—



—



—



—



61



2





63

Other income (expense), net 39



(55)



—



76



—



—



17





77

Income (loss) before interest and tax(1) 1,352



901



—



619



(62)



51



(137)





2,724

Net interest (expense) income (407)



(139)



—



(41)



26



8



(437)





(990)

Income tax (expense) benefit (171)



(120)



—



(227)



5



(4)



202





(315)

Equity earnings (losses), net —



—



528



24



24



5



(1)





580

(Earnings) losses attributable to noncontrolling interests (7)



—



—



(122)



1



(1)



—





(129)

Preferred dividends —



(1)



—



—



—



—



(142)





(143)

Earnings (losses) from continuing operations $ 767



$ 641



$ 528



$ 253



$ (6)



$ 59



$ (515)





1,727

Earnings from discontinued operations





























328

Earnings attributable to common shares





























$ 2,055





(1) Management believes Income (Loss) Before Interest and Tax is a useful measurement of our segments' performance because it can be used to evaluate the effectiveness of our operations exclusive of interest and income tax, neither of which is directly relevant to the efficiency of those operations.

