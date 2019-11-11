Sempra Energy Donates To Fisher House Foundation As Part Of Commitment To Veteran Causes

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) today announced that for its second annual Veterans Day grant, the company is donating $20,000 to Fisher House Foundation. The organization builds comfort homes for military and veteran families to stay in while their loved one is in the hospital, and has a grant program that supports scholarship funds for military children and spouses, and children of fallen and disabled veterans.

"At Sempra Energy, we are truly inspired by the work that Fisher House Foundation does to support our veterans and their families at a time when they need it most," said Jeffrey W. Martin, chairman and CEO of Sempra Energy. "Our support reflects our commitment to serving a diverse range of people and institutions within the communities where we live and work. As a U.S. Army veteran myself, I am proud of our company's commitment to helping our veterans and their families as it is aligned with our vision of delivering energy with purpose."



Last year, Sempra Energy announced an annual Veterans Day grant program, which is part of the company's overall commitment to supporting veteran employees, as well as veterans who live in the communities where the company operates. In the past five years, the Sempra Energy family of companies has donated approximately $2.5 million to causes supporting veterans or active-duty service members.

This year's grant will support the Fisher House Foundation's Heroes' Legacy Scholarship program, which provides scholarships to children of veterans who have died or become disabled through their military service.

"Fisher House Foundation is grateful to Sempra Energy for their continuing support of veterans and military this Veterans Day," said Dave Coker, president of Fisher House Foundation. "Sempra Energy has shown they truly understand how important it is to bring military families together at a critical time – when loved ones are receiving care in VA and military hospitals."

Fisher House Foundation also is focused on providing transportation and free housing for military and veteran families who have a loved one at a military or Veterans Affairs medical center. The organization's network includes 86 comfort homes across the U.S. and Europe, including in areas where Sempra Energy operates – with homes in San Diego, Los Angeles, Houston and Dallas. Since its inception, the program has saved military and veterans' families an estimated $451 million in out-of-pocket costs for lodging and transportation.

Nearly 1,000 employees across the Sempra Energy family of companies have served in the U.S. Armed Forces. Sempra Energy regularly participates in job-recruitment events for veterans and the company has supplier-diversity programs that advocate for procurement opportunities for businesses owned by service-disabled veterans, women, minorities and LGBT-owned business enterprises.

Sempra Energy's mission is to be North America's premier energy infrastructure company. With more than $60 billion in total assets reported in 2018, the San Diego-based company is the utility holding company with the largest U.S. customer base. The Sempra Energy companies' more than 20,000 employees deliver energy with purpose to approximately 40 million consumers worldwide. The company is focused on the most attractive markets in North America, including California, Texas, Mexico and the LNG export market. Sempra Energy has been consistently recognized for its leadership in diversity and inclusion, and sustainability, and is a member of the S&P 500 Utilities Index and the Dow Jones Utility Index.

Sempra South American Utilities, Sempra North American Infrastructure, Sempra LNG, Sempra Mexico, Sempra Texas Utilities, Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC (Oncor) and Infraestructura Energética Nova, S.A.B. de C.V. (IEnova) are not the same companies as the California utilities, San Diego Gas & Electric Company (SDG&E) or Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), and Sempra South American Utilities, Sempra North American Infrastructure, Sempra LNG, Sempra Mexico, Sempra Texas Utilities, Oncor and IEnova are not regulated by the California Public Utilities Commission.

SOURCE Sempra Energy

Related Links

http://www.sempra.com

