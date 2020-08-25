Sempra Energy Foundation Donates $250,000 to California Fire Foundation

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE) today announced that the Sempra Energy Foundation will donate $250,000 to the California Fire Foundation in support of the organization's wildfire relief efforts.

"At a time when our state is facing an extraordinary set of challenges, we want to recognize the critical role of California's firefighters and first responders," said Lisa Alexander, president of the Sempra Energy Foundation. "Our communities are made stronger by their selfless contributions, and our thoughts are with them and the thousands of families that have been impacted by the wildfires in California."

The California Fire Foundation provides emotional and financial assistance to families of fallen firefighters, firefighters and the communities they protect. Formed in 1987 by California Professional Firefighters, the California Fire Foundation's mandate includes an array of survivor and victim assistance projects and community initiatives.

"We are extremely grateful for the Sempra Energy Foundation's commitment to support the California Fire Foundation's Disaster Relief programs and help for those affected by fire and natural disaster," said Rick Martinez, executive director for the California Fire Foundation. "This partnership could not come at a more critical time as California battles an unprecedented wildfire season, and it will ensure firefighters, victims and communities continue to get the help they desperately need."

The Sempra Energy Foundation's funding will further the California Fire Foundation's Supplying Aid to Victims of Emergency (SAVE) program, which brings immediate, short-term relief to victims of wildfire and other natural disasters across California. Currently, the California Fire Foundation is distributing 500 SAVE cards to firefighter partners in the field to deliver to eligible individuals and families affected by current and recent wildfires in the state. The cards enable victims to purchase basic necessities, such as food, clothing and medicine.

"Our firefighters, who are spending weeks at a time on the front line battling terrible fires, are bolstered by the generosity of the Sempra Energy Foundation," said Tim Edwards, president of CAL FIRE Local 2881. "We are grateful to the Sempra Energy Foundation for its support of our firefighters and their families who will be helped through these difficult times."

About the Sempra Energy Foundation

The Sempra Energy Foundation is a 501(c)(3) private foundation based in San Diego. The foundation was founded by Sempra Energy. As part of the company's commitment to investing in the communities it serves, the Sempra Energy Foundation and Sempra employees have donated more than $100 million over the past five years.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy's mission is to be North America's premier energy infrastructure company. With more than $60 billion in total assets in 2019, the San Diego-based company is the utility holding company with the largest U.S. customer base. The Sempra Energy companies' more than 18,000 employees deliver energy with purpose to over 35 million consumers. The company is focused on the most attractive markets in North America, including California, Texas, Mexico and the LNG export market. Sempra Energy has been consistently recognized for its leadership in sustainability, and diversity and inclusion, and is a member of the S&P 500 Utilities Index and the Dow Jones Utility Index. The company was also named one of the "World's Most Admired Companies" for 2020 by Fortune Magazine.

