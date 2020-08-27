Sempra Energy Foundation Pledges $500,000 To Hurricane Laura Relief Efforts

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE) today announced that the Sempra Energy Foundation is pledging $500,000 to assist communities in Southwest Louisiana and Southeast Texas affected by Hurricane Laura. Sempra Energy has a goal to raise another $1 million toward recovery efforts by enlisting partners and others in the energy industry across the region.

"Our hearts go out to all the families that have been impacted by Hurricane Laura," said Lisa Alexander, president of the Sempra Energy Foundation. "We are proud to operate essential energy infrastructure in Southwest Louisiana and Texas and are committed to living our company's values by supporting those communities, and our employees who work and live there, throughout the recovery process. At the Sempra Energy Foundation, leading with purpose means partnering with the public and private sector alike to help the Gulf Coast community rebuild."

The Sempra Energy Foundation funds will be directed to support the critical needs of Louisiana and Texas as they are identified.

Sempra Energy's subsidiary, Sempra LNG, owns 50.2% of the Cameron LNG export facility, located in Hackberry, Louisiana, in addition to other operational facilities in Cameron, Calcasieu and Beauregard Parishes. Sempra Energy and Sempra LNG have been an active part of the Hackberry community for nearly two decades.

Over the last three years, Sempra Energy, Sempra LNG and the Sempra Energy Foundation have committed more than $2.5 million to nonprofit organizations providing services in Texas. The company has been operating in Texas for more than 20 years and plans to open a new "Center of Excellence" in Houston later this year. Additionally, Sempra LNG is developing the proposed Port Arthur LNG export project in Jefferson County, Texas.

About the Sempra Energy Foundation

The Sempra Energy Foundation is a 501(c)(3) private foundation based in San Diego. The foundation was founded by Sempra Energy. The Sempra Energy Foundation is committed to making a difference through partnerships that produce sustainable and responsible change. Over time, the foundation has invested in communities where our employees live and work, responded to a wide range of natural disasters, and encouraged community collaboration.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy's mission is to be North America's premier energy infrastructure company. With more than $60 billion in total assets in 2019, the San Diego-based company is the utility holding company with the largest U.S. customer base. The Sempra Energy companies' more than 18,000 employees deliver energy with purpose to over 35 million consumers. The company is focused on the most attractive markets in North America, including California, Texas, Mexico and the LNG export market. Sempra Energy has been consistently recognized for its leadership in sustainability, and diversity and inclusion, and is a member of the S&P 500 Utilities Index and the Dow Jones Utility Index. The company was also named one of the "World's Most Admired Companies" for 2020 by Fortune Magazine.

