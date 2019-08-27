Sempra Energy Media Statement On Agreements For Mexican Pipelines

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE) today issued the following statement in response to agreements reached between its Mexican subsidiary, Infraestructura Energética Nova, S.A.B. de C.V. (IEnova), and the Comisión Federal de Electricidad (CFE) on the Guaymas-El Oro pipeline and the Sur de Texas-Tuxpan marine pipeline, a joint venture with TC Energy Corporation.

"Sempra Energy is pleased that IEnova was able to reach a mutually agreeable resolution to the contracts with CFE on these important pipelines.

"The Sur de Texas-Tuxpan and Guaymas-El Oro pipelines are among Mexico's most important infrastructure projects, bringing more reliable supplies of clean U.S. natural gas to Mexico to help meet the growing energy needs of the country for generations to come."

