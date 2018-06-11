Sempra Energy Media Statement On Shareholder Proposal

News provided by

Sempra Energy

13:07 ET

SAN DIEGO, June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE) today issued the following statement in response to a letter and presentation released today by Elliott Associates, Elliott International and Bluescape Resources Company:

"Sempra Energy is committed to an open dialogue with all shareholders and considers investor perspectives in the context of the company's existing strategy and opportunities to deliver long-term shareholder value.

"Our board and management will review their letter and presentation in detail and respond in due course."

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sempra-energy-media-statement-on-shareholder-proposal-300664146.html

SOURCE Sempra Energy

Related Links

http://www.sempra.com

Also from this source

May 07, 2018, 06:55 ET Sempra Energy Announces First-Quarter 2018 Results

Apr 23, 2018, 09:00 ET Sempra Energy To Report First-Quarter 2018 Earnings May 7

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Sempra Energy Media Statement On Shareholder Proposal

News provided by

Sempra Energy

13:07 ET