Sempra Energy Media Statement On Shareholder Proposal

SAN DIEGO, June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE) today issued the following statement in response to a letter and presentation released today by Elliott Associates, Elliott International and Bluescape Resources Company:
"Sempra Energy is committed to an open dialogue with all shareholders and considers investor perspectives in the context of the company's existing strategy and opportunities to deliver long-term shareholder value.
"Our board and management will review their letter and presentation in detail and respond in due course."
SOURCE Sempra Energy
