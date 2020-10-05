Sempra Energy Named A 2020 Leading Disability Employer

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Organization on Disability (NOD) has recognized Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE) as a 2020 Leading Disability Employer for adopting exemplary employment practices for people with disabilities.

"All of us across the Sempra Energy family of companies are honored to be recognized for our concerted efforts to create an accepting and comfortable work environment for people with visible and non-visible disabilities," said Karen Sedgwick, senior vice president, chief human resources officer for Sempra Energy. "This recognition reflects the proud work carried out by our operating companies, our diversity and inclusion team, as well as our executive leaders, in shaping a culture that accepts and validates people from all walks of life."

This annual recognition is designed to commend those organizations that are leading the way in disability hiring and to encourage additional companies to tap into the many benefits of hiring talent with disabilities, including strong consumer preference for companies that employ individuals with disabilities and greater employee engagement across the workforce.

Sempra Energy and its family of companies understand that diversity drives performance. By raising awareness of individual experiences and embracing an active dialogue to normalize disability, Sempra Energy actively seeks to foster a more inclusive, high-performing culture, where everyone feels a sense of belonging.

One critical way Sempra Energy and its family of companies strive to create a workforce that reflects the communities we serve is by working with nonprofit organizations advocating for individuals with disabilities to identify job opportunities that leverage their unique talents. As part of its commitment to living the value of championing people, Sempra has a robust team to facilitate accommodation requests from employees and support efforts to enable them to contribute to their full potential. By shining a spotlight on disability through programs such as inclusion webinars, Sempra Energy and its family of companies encourage all employees to challenge biases and make personal commitments to driving inclusion for all.

About National Organization on Disability (NOD)

The National Organization on Disability (NOD) is a private, non-profit organization that seeks to increase employment opportunities for the 80-percent of working age Americans with disabilities who are not employed. To achieve this goal, NOD offers a suite of employment solutions, tailored to meet leading companies' workforce needs. NOD has helped some of the world's most recognized brands be more competitive in today's global economy by building or enriching their disability inclusion programs.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy's mission is to be North America's premier energy infrastructure company. With more than $60 billion in total assets in 2019, the San Diego-based company is the utility holding company with the largest U.S. customer base. The Sempra Energy companies' more than 18,000 employees deliver energy with purpose to over 35 million consumers. The company is focused on the most attractive markets in North America, including California, Texas, Mexico and the LNG export market. Sempra Energy has been consistently recognized for its leadership in sustainability, and diversity and inclusion, and is a member of the S&P 500 Utilities Index and the Dow Jones Utility Index. The company was also named one of the "World's Most Admired Companies" for 2020 by Fortune Magazine.

SOURCE Sempra Energy

Related Links

https://www.sempra.com

