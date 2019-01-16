Sempra Energy Named One Of The 'World's Most Admired Companies' By Fortune Magazine

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Fortune magazine recognized Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE) as one of the "World's Most Admired Companies" for 2019, the ninth time the company has been recognized by Fortune on the list of global businesses with the strongest reputations.

"We're pleased to be recognized again by Fortune on the prestigious 'Most Admired Companies' list," said Jeffrey W. Martin, chairman and CEO of Sempra Energy. "At the core of our success is the strength and diversity of our employees and their commitment to finding new and better ways to serve our customers. The criteria for this ranking – including financial soundness, quality of our service, workforce talent, innovation and social responsibility – are factors critical to achieving our strategic vision of becoming North America's premier energy infrastructure company."

Fortune works with Korn Ferry Hay Group, a global management consulting firm, to select companies for the "World's Most Admired Companies" list. Fortune and Korn Ferry Hay Group determine the rankings by surveying financial analysts, and senior executives and directors from 680 companies, across 30 countries and 52 industries.

The surveys ask respondents to rank the companies on the following topics: ability to attract and retain talent, quality of management, social responsibility, innovativeness, quality of products or services, wise use of corporate assets, financial soundness, long-term investment value and effectiveness in doing business globally.

Fortune considered the 1,000 largest U.S. companies ranked by revenue for the list, along with non-U.S. companies that have revenues of $10 billion or more.

Sempra Energy develops and own natural gas and electric infrastructure with a focus on the fastest-growing markets in North America.

Sempra Energy, a San Diego-based energy services holding company with 2017 revenues of more than $11 billion, is the utility holding company with the largest U.S. customer base. The Sempra Energy companies' approximately 20,000 employees serve more than 40 million consumers worldwide.

Sempra South American Utilities, Sempra North American Infrastructure, Sempra LNG & Midstream, Sempra Renewables, Sempra Mexico, Sempra Texas Utility, Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC (Oncor) and Infraestructura Energética Nova, S.A.B. de C.V. (IEnova) are not the same companies as the California utilities, San Diego Gas & Electric Company (SDG&E) or Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), and Sempra South American Utilities, Sempra North American Infrastructure, Sempra LNG & Midstream, Sempra Renewables, Sempra Mexico, Sempra Texas Utility, Oncor and IEnova are not regulated by the California Public Utilities Commission.

