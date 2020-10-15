Sempra Energy Named To Forbes' JUST 100 List

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Forbes and JUST Capital have named Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE) to the Forbes JUST 100 list, which is intended to recognize companies that are doing right by all their stakeholders, including employees, customers, communities, the environment and shareholders.

"Sempra Energy's vision to deliver energy with purpose comes to life through our stakeholder-centered approach and leading with environmental, social and governance principles," said Lisa Alexander, senior vice president of corporate affairs and chief sustainability officer for Sempra Energy. "It's an honor to see Forbes and JUST Capital recognize Sempra Energy as a 'most just' corporation working to create long-term sustainable value for our stakeholders."

"Now more than ever, business leaders have the chance to spark lasting systemic change within their companies and across society," said Forbes Senior Editor Steven Bertoni. "The companies in this year's JUST 100 show that we can face the twin tragedies of the COVID-19 pandemic and racial inequality and continue to improve our actions and refocus our missions to do better, and be better, for all stakeholders."

Through vigorous, objective analysis determined by data from public reports, company surveys and crowd-sourced repositories, the Forbes JUST 100 evaluates and celebrates U.S. publicly traded corporations that outperform on the issues that matter most to the American public – paying a fair wage, upholding human rights across the supply chain, investing in worker training, acting ethically and with integrity, cultivating a diverse and inclusive workplace, protecting worker health and safety, providing good benefits and work-life balance, and more. By striving to meet the needs of all stakeholders, JUST 100 leaders demonstrate that profits and purpose go hand in hand.

United under a vision to deliver energy with purpose, Sempra Energy's 18,000 employees power the lives of more than 35 million consumers. This award represents the company's continued progress on living its values: do the right thing, champion people and shape the future. To learn more about Sempra Energy's commitment to environmental, social and governance principles, please read the 2019 corporate sustainability report.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy's mission is to be North America's premier energy infrastructure company. With more than $60 billion in total assets at the end of 2019, the San Diego-based company is the utility holding company with the largest U.S. customer base. The Sempra Energy companies' more than 18,000 employees deliver energy with purpose to over 35 million consumers. The company is focused on the most attractive markets in North America, including California, Texas, Mexico and the LNG export market. Sempra Energy has been consistently recognized for its leadership in sustainability, and diversity and inclusion, and is a member of the S&P 500 Utilities Index and the Dow Jones Utility Index. The company was also named one of the "World's Most Admired Companies" for 2020 by Fortune Magazine.

About JUST Capital

The mission of JUST Capital, an independent nonprofit, is to build an economy that works for all Americans by helping companies improve how they serve all their stakeholders – workers, customers, communities, the environment, and shareholders. We believe that business and markets can and must be a greater force for good, and that by shifting the resources of the $19 trillion private sector, we can address systemic issues at scale, including income inequality and lack of opportunity. Guided by the priorities of the public, our research, rankings, indexes, and data-driven tools help measure and improve corporate performance in the stakeholder economy. To learn more about how data-driven insights are creating a more just future for capitalism, visit: www.JUSTCapital.com.

About Forbes

The defining voice of entrepreneurial capitalism, Forbes champions success by celebrating those who have made it, and those who aspire to make it. Forbes convenes and curates the most influential leaders and entrepreneurs who are driving change, transforming business and making a significant impact on the world. The Forbes brand today reaches more than 160 million people worldwide through its trusted journalism, signature LIVE events, custom marketing programs and 40 licensed local editions in 70 countries. Forbes Media's brand extensions include real estate, education and financial services license agreements. For more information, visit the Forbes News Hub or Forbes Connect.

SOURCE Sempra Energy

